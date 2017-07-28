Futuristic Abu Dhabi Offers Filmmakers Hefty Cash Rebate

Brad Pitt War Machine
Courtesy of Netflix

A bustling metropolis rising from desert sands. A city cradled by the warm, blue waters of the Persian Gulf. An economic powerhouse of great wealth. Jaw-dropping architecture at every turn. This is Abu Dhabi, second-largest city (the largest is Dubai) of the United Arab Emirates and its capital – as well as capital of the Emirate of Dubai. Tourists and businesspeople have many reasons for going there; filmmakers are attracted by its rebate of up to 30%on qualified spend.

Attractions include the unique steel-and-glass silhouette of the Etihad Towers, the beauty of the Emirates Palace hotel, and Ferrari World, the world’s only Ferrari-branded theme park

Specifically, the incentive consists of a cash rebate of up to 30% on qualified spend. Maximum rebates available for feature films are $5 million; for TV shows and series the maximum is $1 million.

For post-production only, there’s a maximum rebate of $250,000 for feature films and $150,000 for TV programs and series.

A minimum of only one day shooting is Abu Dhabi is required.

The minimum spend for features is $200,000; for TV programs or series it’s $50,000. The minimum spend for post-production only is $70,000 for features and $15,000 for TV projects.

Recent projects shot in Abu Dhabi include “War Machine” (2017), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), “Furious 7” (2015), “Deliver Us From Evil” (2014) and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012).

Incenitves
30% Maximum cash rebate on qualified spending
$5m Maximum rebate for feature films
$1m Maximum rebate on TV programs
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

