The Visual Effects Society, the professional organization of the visual effects industry, has unveiled its board of directors officers for 2017.

The officers, who comprise the VES board executive committee, were elected at the January 2017 board meeting. They include Mike Chambers, who was re-elected as Board Chair.

The 2017 Officers are: Mike Chambers, chair: Jeffrey A. Okun, 1st vice chair; Kim Lavery, 2nd vice chair: Dennis Hoffman, treasurer; and Rita Cahill, secretary.

“We are fortunate to have such esteemed leadership represented on the executive committee,” said VES executive director Eric Roth. “Collectively, these talented professionals bring passion, diverse experience and enormous commitment to our organization.”

Chambers is a freelance visual effects producer and independent consultant, specializing in large-scale feature film productions. He has worked with numerous producers and directors on dozens of vfx-heavy films. He is currently in post-production on “Dunkirk,” his third collaboration with director Christopher Nolan, after “The Dark Knight Rises” (pictured above) and “Inception.”

Okun is currently working on Albert Hughes’ The “Solutrean” for Studio 8 and Sony Pictures. He is known for creating organic and invisible effects, and has won the VES Award for outstanding supporting visual effects for his work on “The Last Samurai.” Okun also created and co-edited, the “VES Handbook of Visual Effects.”

Lavery is a 30-year veteran of the industry, with experience with both production and post-production sides of filmmaking and visual effects producing. she worked for Universal Studios in studio operations on film production before shifting to visual effects in 1995.

Hoffman is a visual effects veteran with more than 20 years of experience. Currently he is the president of Stargate Studios Vancouver, which is a member of a global network of companies of Stargate Studios.

Cahill is a business and marketing/PR consultant for clients in several countries in the areas of feature films, television, games, and VR. She is also a partner in MakeBelieve Entertainment, a film development company. Earlier, she was VP of marketing for Cinesite and a founding member of the Mill Valley Film Festival. This will be her third term as secretary.

VES is the entertainment industry’s only official body representing the global community of visual effects practitioners, with 3,400 members in 35 countries.