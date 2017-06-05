Production Payroll Specialist Indiepay Rebrands as GreenSlate (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment industry production payroll specialist Indiepay has rebranded itself as GreenSlate, unveiling enhanced payroll and accounting software, Variety has learned exclusively.

GreenSlate announced Monday that users have all-digital employee start-work capabilities, digital/mobile timecards, online purchase order management, and prepaid cards to replace petty cash.

“GreenSlate is excited to be a leader in bringing much needed change to the industry, creating business software that drives efficiencies and simplifies work for productions,” said CEO John Finn. “Our technology syncs and unifies payroll processing, accounting, and workflow solutions, eliminating financial drag and operations bottlenecks. We’ve achieved the right combination of user friendly technology, business friendly service, and eco-friendly document management.”

GreenSlate said its upgraded product includes intuitive production accounting software and tax credit management. It’s also touting the product at sustainability-focused with an Eco Tracker that monitors business operations’ environmental impact with digitized systems eliminating the need for paper.

The deal was announced two weeks after Variety reported that entertainment finance firm BondIt Media Capital has finalized a strategic investment into ABS Entertainment Payroll & Production Accounting Services. The alliance will allow for expansion of the firms’ joint services to offer entertainment productions a one-stop-solution from payroll through senior financing. ABS Payroll services up to 700 entertainment productions annually within the independent film community.