Miami-Dade County Spearheads New Film Incentive Initiative in Florida

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
moonlight Movie
Courtesy of A24

Even though Florida has been stingy lately with its offerings to filmmakers, the state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, has introduced a new production incentive with the aim of returning to its past as a major shooting destination, attracting professionals from around the globe.

SEE MORE: From the August 01, 2017, issue of Variety

Florida’s production community hopes that the county’s initiative will spark a trend among other jurisdictions, putting the state back on the film-production map.

The new incentive is a grant-rebate that provides $100,000 to qualified production. All projects that want to take advantage of it must spend a minimum of $1 million in Miami-Dade, and at least 70% of the production must take place in the county.

In addition, the production needs to hire at least 50 county residents for its main cast and crew, and at least 80% of vendors to the project must be Miami-Dade County-registered businesses.

The county offers an alluring combination of an attractive climate, beautiful scenery and beaches, modern cityscapes, dramatic skylines, nonstop nightlife and a vibrant cultural scene. Miami is also a bilingual city with a strong Cuban beat and has often been called the entertainment capital of Latin America.

Recent projects shot in Miami-Dade include “A Change of Heart” (2017)” “Moonlight” (2016), “Ride Along 2” (2015), “Entourage” (2014), “Plastic” (2014), and the TV series “Dexter” (2006-2013).

IncenTIves
100k Grant/rebate for qualified productions
$1m Minimum spending in Miami-Dade
50 Minimum number of Miami-Dade residents on cast and crew
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Roger Darnell says:
      August 4, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Whoops! Check misspellings in “Incentives” chart at the end.

      Reply

    More Artisans News from Variety

    Loading
    ad