Miami-Dade County Spearheads New Film Incentive Initiative in Florida

Even though Florida has been stingy lately with its offerings to filmmakers, the state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, has introduced a new production incentive with the aim of returning to its past as a major shooting destination, attracting professionals from around the globe.

Florida’s production community hopes that the county’s initiative will spark a trend among other jurisdictions, putting the state back on the film-production map.

The new incentive is a grant-rebate that provides $100,000 to qualified production. All projects that want to take advantage of it must spend a minimum of $1 million in Miami-Dade, and at least 70% of the production must take place in the county.

In addition, the production needs to hire at least 50 county residents for its main cast and crew, and at least 80% of vendors to the project must be Miami-Dade County-registered businesses.

The county offers an alluring combination of an attractive climate, beautiful scenery and beaches, modern cityscapes, dramatic skylines, nonstop nightlife and a vibrant cultural scene. Miami is also a bilingual city with a strong Cuban beat and has often been called the entertainment capital of Latin America.

Recent projects shot in Miami-Dade include “A Change of Heart” (2017)” “Moonlight” (2016), “Ride Along 2” (2015), “Entourage” (2014), “Plastic” (2014), and the TV series “Dexter” (2006-2013).

