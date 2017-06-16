Location Managers Guild Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The Location Managers Guild International has announced its newest board members: Alison Taylor, Matt Chamberlin, Mac Gordon and Dan Taylor.

The four location pros join returning members Kokayi Ampah, Melissa DeMonaco, Mike Fantasia, Wes Hagan, Phill Kane, Eric Klosterman, JJ Levine, Matt Palmer, Mario Ramirez, Rebecca “Puck” Stair and Dorion Thomas to serve as the 2017 LMGI Board of Directors.

Alison Taylor has worked in Location Management for 22 years and been a member of the Hollywood Teamsters (Local 399) for 21. Her credits include feature films and episodic television such as “A Wrinkle In Time,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Southland” and “The Leisure Class.”

Gordon (“MacGyver,” the” X-Files,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) has been in Locations

for 25-plus years and has supported the LMGI through expansion into an international organization.

Chamberlin (“Modern Family,” pictured above) has been a member of the LMGI since 2007 and a member of the locations community since 1996. He has worked in the Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta location markets.

LMGI Business Member Dan Taylor is currently the facilitator/liaison for the San Bernardino

County Film Office and president of the Inland Empire Film Services. He has over 16 years

in film permitting and has assisted over 8,000 productions.

Notes Eric Klosterma, LMGI’s current president, “We are all very excited about the variety of

skills and experience our new board members bring to the guild. We are also extremely grateful

for the hard work of our exiting Board members, Rick Schuler, Jimmy Ayoub, Bob Decker and

Sinclair Anderson.”

The new board will meet in the next few weeks to determine its new leadership, including the

offices of president, vice presidents, treasurer and secretary.