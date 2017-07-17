Keslow Camera to Acquire Clairmont Camera as Founder Denny Clairmont Retires

Keslow Camera is acquiring Clairmont Camera and its Vancouver and Toronto operations for an undisclosed price.

The deal was announced on Monday by Keslow, which describes itself as the largest privately held motion picture camera equipment rental house in North America.

The company said the move will more than quadruple Keslow Camera’s anamorphic and vintage lens inventory, and add a substantial range of custom camera equipment to its portfolio. Simultaneously, Clairmont founder Denny Clairmont announced his retirement on Monday. The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before Aug. 4.

Company Founder and CEO Robert Keslow said, “This acquisition perfectly aligns with Keslow Camera’s mission — to never stop growing, never stop learning, and never stop improving. The expansion into the two busiest Canadian markets delivers on our clients’ ongoing requests for us to service them in more areas of the world.”

Keslow Camera will retain the support staff and team of Clairmont’s Vancouver and Toronto facilities. All operations within California will eventually be consolidated to Keslow Camera’s headquarters in Culver City.

Clairmont said in a statement, “Clairmont Camera is my life’s work and I never stopped searching for innovative ways to serve our clients. I have long respected Robert Keslow and the team at Keslow Camera for their integrity, quality of management, best-in-class customer service, and successful performance. I am confident they are the right company to honor my heritage and founding vision going forward.”

Clairmont and his brother, Terry, established the company in 1976. In 2011, Clairmont received the John A. Bonner Medal of Commendation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, awarded by the Academy Board of Governors upon the recommendation of the Scientific and Technical Awards Committee.

Clairmont and Ken Robings won a technical achievement award from the Society of Camera Operators for the lens perspective system, and Clairmont has won two Emmys for his role in the development of special lens systems.