IATSE President Matthew Loeb Re-Elected Without Opposition

IATSE international president Matthew D. Loeb has been re-elected without opposition to a four-year term as head of the below-the-line union.

The vote by acclamation took place at the IATSE’s 68th Quadrennial Convention on Thursday at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Fla. IATSE — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — is a union that reps more than 110,000 below-the-line showbiz employees.

“There is no greater honor than to continue to serve as the international president of this great alliance,” said Loeb as he accepted the nomination.

The union said Loeb has grown the strength of the IATSE through organizing and has led the union to its largest membership with effective leadership and member involvement.

Ed Brown, business agent of IATSE Local 44, nominated Loeb. “Matt has a unique ability to not only see things as they are, but to envision things as they could be,” said Brown.

Loeb has held the post since 2008, when he succeeded longtime IATSE topper Thomas C. Short after the latter stepped down with a year remaining on a four-year term. Loeb had been division director of motion picture and television production for the previous decade.

Loeb’s slate of candidates were also re-elected, including general secretary-treasurer James Wood, 13 international vice presidents, three international trustees, and one delegate to the Canadian Labour Congress.

For Hollywood members, the key IATSE contract covers about 38,000 West Coast employees in 14 Hollywood-based locales. That deal expires on July 31, 2018.