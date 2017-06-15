Hollywood Aims to Reduce Carbon Emissions With PGA’s Green Guide

A month after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, Hollywood’s major studios and the Producers Guild of America have teamed on a Green Production Guide to cut carbon emissions.

Disney, Amblin Partners, 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Entertainment have collaborated on the guide. The guide was developed with research from “successfully sustainable” projects such as “The Fate of the Furious,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “Jason Bourne,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Daddy’s Home,” “Legion,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “The Blacklist,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Black-ish,” “Quantico,” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

The guide includes the Production Environmental Actions Checklist (PEACH); a link between the Green Production Guide’s PEACH and new partner Environmental Media Association to facilitate the completion of the nonprofit’s “EMA Green Seal” application, which has been given to “Better Call Saul,” “Hidden Figures,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”; and the Production Environmental Accounting Report (PEAR), a carbon calculator which computes a production’s carbon emissions.

The guide includes a searchable database of over 2,000 recommended eco-vendors including information about their green products, services, production experience, and service locations.

“The most effective way to advance sustainable production is to align best practices, so the PGA collaborated closely with our studio partners in creating this resource,” said Mari-Jo Winkler, chair of PGA Green.

“These tools give us the data to continuously improve our sustainability practices and achieve greener productions,” said John Rego, VP of environmental sustainability at Sony Pictures Entertainment.