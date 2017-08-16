Art Directors Guild Adds Animated Feature Category to Its Awards

The Art Directors Guild has added an animated feature category to its Excellence in Production Design Awards, slated for Jan. 27 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

The award for production design for an animated feature film accompanies the theme for the event’s latest edition, “Production Design in Animation: Celebrating 100 Years of Imagination.”

“It is our intention to honor and celebrate great Production Design achievements in the remarkable and evolving art form of animation through this new award. By separating feature animation into its own constituent category, we wish to pay tribute to these creative works in a manner equivalent to all our other feature design categories,” said Thomas A. Walsh, an ADG Event producer along with Thomas Wilkins.

Animated features in hand-drawn, CGI, clay animation/puppet, and motion-capture styles may qualify for the category, but animation must figure in at least 75% of the film’s running time.

Animated films, including “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” and “The Adventures of TinTin,” have been considered at previous ADG Awards in the fantasy feature film category.

Submissions to the ADG Awards will be open online between Oct. 5 and Nov. 9, with voting scheduled for Dec. 6 through Jan. 3. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 4. Final voting will be held Jan. 8-25.

A complete set of rules and submission information can be found on the ADG website.

