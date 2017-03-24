Known for its sweeping prairies and Rocky Mountain vistas, Alberta exemplifies the rugged culture of Canada’s west. The province provides filmmakers with a 25% – 30% grant, which is stackable against Canada’s federal incentive. Its bleak winterscapes and generous incentives made it the ideal location for shooting North Dakota-set FX series “Fargo.”

The province also offers producers such locations as evergreen forests, modern cities, gigantic shopping malls, skiing venues, and a slew of national parks replete with wildlife.

Specifically, the incentive takes the form of a grant that can range from 25% to 30%. A minimum spend of 50,000 Canadian dollars is required to qualify, which amounts to about $37,000 in U.S. currency. The per-project cap is 5 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $3.75 million in U.S. currency.

TV work is a major contributor to Alberta’s production economy. Recent shows shot in the province include “Wynonna Earp,” a TV series that began airing in 2016; “Fargo,” the FX anthology series based on the Coen brothers film of the same name that starting airing in 2014; the series “Heartland,” which debut in 2007; and the series “Hell on Wheels,” which aired from 2011 to 2016.

Feature films recently shot in Alberta include “The Revenant” (2015), “Interstellar” (2014), and “Seventh Son” (2014).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentives consulting and financial services company.