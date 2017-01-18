The Association of Film Commissioners International, which represents more than 300 film commissions in 45 countries, has announced the appointment of new officers to its 2017 board of directors.

Nick Maniatis, director of the New Mexico State Film Office, will serve as first vice chairman. Dr. Marijana Stoisits, CEO, of the Vienna Film Commission in Austria, will be second vice chairman. Karen Carberry-Warhol, director of the Maine Film Office, will fill the office of treasurer. And Jess Conoplia, senior vice president for U.S. production and events at the British Film Commission, will serve as secretary.

In addition, Kevin Jennings, executive manager, Film Otago Southland in New Zealand, continues as AFCI Chairman, completing the final year of his two-year term, which began in 2016.

In October 2016, AFCI announced its elected two-year term board members: Tim Clark, Buffalo Niagara Film Commission; Sigmund Elias Holm, film commissioner, Western Norway Film Commission; Heather Page, director, Texas Film Commission; and Virginia Pearce, director, Utah Film Commission.

They join current board members with one year remaining in their respective terms: Jeanne Corcoran, Sarasota County Film & Entertainment Office, and Pamela Haynes, West Virginia Film Office.

AFCI executive director Kevin Clark applauded the results of the election. “Once again we look forward to working with a diverse, experienced and capable group leading our organization,” he said.

“Our board is comprised of members from around the world,” Clark added. “Their knowledge will undoubtedly aid us in fulfilling our mission to represent the work of all film commissions and support the various goals of our members.”

Founded in 1975, AFCI is the official professional organization for film commissioners who assist film, television, and digital production across the globe.