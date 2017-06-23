Karlovy Vary Festival Launches Crafts Track for Global Professionals

Now in its 71st year, the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival continues to cast a wider net. The latest edition will debut another track — Artisans in Focus — targeting the crafts of filmmaking.

Hosted by Variety, Artisans in Focus will launch with a panel discussion at 2:30 p.m. July 2, moderated by Peter Caranicas, Variety’s managing editor, features. At the session, four renowned department heads whose work has had a major impact on the art of filmmaking will discuss their collaborations with producers, directors, actors – and with each other.

“While legendary film stars and great auteurs of global cinema are regularly celebrated, less heralded are the geniuses behind the camera,” says Variety VP and executive editor Steven Gaydos. “In a historic new event at this year’s Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, Artisans in Focus will spotlight the brilliant individuals who create the images and sounds that form the magic of movies.”

The session will also survey the future of filmmaking as the digital revolution, including VR, transforms the industry.

The Participants Are:

Annell Brodeur, a costume designer, known for her work on “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013), “Pete’s Dragon” (2016) and “6 Years” (2015). She’s now working on David Lowery’s “Old Man and the Gun,” starring Elisabeth Moss and Casey Affleck.

Ondrej Nekvasil, a Czech production designer who worked on “The Illusionist” (2006), “Snowpiercer” (2013) and “Underworld: Blood Wars” (2016); he has also designed for several TV series, including “Knightfall.”

Monika Willi, a film editor from Austria, best known for her collaborations with director Michael Haneke; she cut “Amour” (2012), “The White Ribbon” (2009) and “The Piano Teacher” (2001). Her next work is Wolfgang Fischer’s “Styx.”

Wojciech Staron, a Polish cinematographer who lensed “Saviour Square” (2006), “Mur” (2015), “Ausma” (2015), “Refugiado” (2014) and “The Prize” (2011); his next film is Diego Lerman’s “Una especie de familia.”

Artisans in Focus is produced in partnership with Barrandov Studio and Czech Anglo Prods.

Based in Prague, Barrandov Studio is the largest film and TV studio in the Czech Republic and one of the largest in Europe. Czech Anglo Productions, also in Prague, is a full service film production and co-production company.

Pictured above: “Pete’s Dragon,” on which costume designer Annelle Brodeur worked as a costume assistant.