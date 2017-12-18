Ava Duvernay’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Score Prizes for Location Work

Ahead of their public release, a pair feature films, Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” (pictured above) and Netflix’s “Bright,” scored big wins at the annual California on Location Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday. In the TV category, FX’s “Snowfall” landed a double win.
The COLA’s recognize outstanding location work on projects shot in The Golden State and hand out prizes to location pros and public employees who facilitate film and TV production
Location manager Alison Taylor received the Location Manager of the Year Award for “Wrinkle,” a sci-fi adventure starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, set for release in March by Walt Disney Pictures.
The location pros led by supervising location manager Michael Haro won the team trophy for ‘Bright,” a Netflix movie scheduled for release on Dec. 22. Also a sci-fi film, it was directed by David Ayer and stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.
In the TV one-hour category, FX crime series “Snowfall” scored both the Location Manager of the Year Award for location manager Brian O’Neill and the Location Team of the Year Award for O’Neill and his team of location specialists.
Michael Burmeister won the award for Location Manager of the Year in the independent feature category for “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and released by Paramount, and supervising location manager Rob Frank and his team took home the prize for Location Team of the Year in the same category for Netflix’s “Sandy Wexler,” a comedy directed by Steven Brill starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson.
In the TV half hour category, Kyle Alexander scored the honor for Location Manager of the Year for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which is broadcast by Fox, and location manager Caleb Duffy and his team took home the team prize for season 6 of HBO’s “VEEP.”
The COLA Awards are a production of the Film Liaisons In California Statewide (FLiCS), a nonprofit corporation with membership composed of over 40 film commissions throughout the Golden state. Each individual film office associated with the FLiCS partners with location managers and production companies to provide local expertise in location and production support.
A complete list of COLA winners:
STUDIO FEATURE FILM – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Alison Taylor
“A Wrinkle in Time”
Walt Disney Pictures
STUDIO FEATURE FILM – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR
Michael Haro, Supervising Location Manager
Becky Brake, Earl West, Location Managers
Nancy Bruno Rich Heichel Ben McCrea J.P. O’Connor David Park, Key Assistant Location Managers
Daniel Alvarez, Chris Beal, Anthony Carrillo, Mario Rene Hernandez, Phillip Oglesby, Assistant Location Managers
Peter Martorano, Key Location Manager, 2nd Unit
Dale Dreher, Location Manager, 2nd Unit
Jorge Luis Alvarez, William Jorgenson, Key Assistant Location Managers, 2nd Unit
“Bright”
Netflix
INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Michael Burmeister
“Suburbicon”
Suburbicon LLC/Paramount
INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR
Rob Frank, Supervising Location Manager
Gregory Alpert, Peter Costelli, Location Managers
Jeffrey Hunter, Harry Middleton, Eric Mills, Jason Stowell, Key Assistant Location Managers
Bryan Shaw, Jason Neudecker, Assistant Location Managers
Tom Lackey, Location Scout
Shelly Armstrong, Location Department Coordinator
“Sandy Wexler”
Netflix
TELEVISION ONE-HOUR – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Brian O’Neill
“Snowfall”
FX
TELEVISION, ONE-HOUR – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR
Brian O’Neill, Justin Hill, Location Managers
Dylan Kirkland, Tisha Jefferson, Key Assistant Location Managers
David Marmolejo, Assistant Location Manager
Caitlyn McCarty, Eric Mills, Alex Moreno, Jason Sallee, Eddie Santillan, Josh Vignery, Key Assistant Location Managers
Will O’Brien. Tommy Woodard, Assistant Location Managers
“Snowfall”
FX
TELEVISION, HALF-HOUR – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Kyle Alexander
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Comcast/NBC Universal/Fox
TELEVISION, HALF-HOUR – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR
Caleb Duffy, Location Manager
Clay Valenti, Taylor Erickson, Jennifer Kennedy, Key Assistant Location Managers
John Jamieson, Assistant Location Manager
“VEEP” – Season 6
HBO
COMMERCIALS – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Wilson Wu
“Visit California Tourism”
COMMERCIALS – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
John Rizzi, Location Manager
Errol Reichow, Location Scout & Manager
Carrie L.A., Barbara Miller, Stuart Barter, Pat Riley, Thomas Holaday, Brian Deming, Location ScoutS
Jeep Compass – “Recalculating”
MUSIC VIDEO – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Mark Zekanis
The Weeknd
“False Alarm”
REALITY TELEVISION – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Alexandra Gibson
“The Voice”
Mark Burnett Productions
PRINT ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Timothy White
Casio Watch Company
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
J.P. O’Connor
“Sharp Objects”
HBO
Episodic Television – One-Hour
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Pedro Mata
“A Wrinkle in Time”
Walt Disney Pictures
Studio Feature Film
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – FEDERAL
Develyn Watson
Deputy Director
Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs Entertainment Liaison Office
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – STATE
Ramiro Rodriguez
California State Fire Marshal
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – COUNTY
Sheriff Lieutenant James C. Byers
El Dorado County
PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – CITY
Janice Lopez
Film Permit Officer
City of Palm Springs