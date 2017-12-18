Ava Duvernay’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Score Prizes for Location Work

Ahead of their public release, a pair feature films, Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” (pictured above) and Netflix’s “Bright,” scored big wins at the annual California on Location Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday. In the TV category, FX’s “Snowfall” landed a double win.

The COLA’s recognize outstanding location work on projects shot in The Golden State and hand out prizes to location pros and public employees who facilitate film and TV production

Location manager Alison Taylor received the Location Manager of the Year Award for “Wrinkle,” a sci-fi adventure starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, set for release in March by Walt Disney Pictures.

The location pros led by supervising location manager Michael Haro won the team trophy for ‘Bright,” a Netflix movie scheduled for release on Dec. 22. Also a sci-fi film, it was directed by David Ayer and stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

In the TV one-hour category, FX crime series “Snowfall” scored both the Location Manager of the Year Award for location manager Brian O’Neill and the Location Team of the Year Award for O’Neill and his team of location specialists.

Michael Burmeister won the award for Location Manager of the Year in the independent feature category for “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and released by Paramount, and supervising location manager Rob Frank and his team took home the prize for Location Team of the Year in the same category for Netflix’s “Sandy Wexler,” a comedy directed by Steven Brill starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson.

In the TV half hour category, Kyle Alexander scored the honor for Location Manager of the Year for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which is broadcast by Fox, and location manager Caleb Duffy and his team took home the team prize for season 6 of HBO’s “VEEP.”

The COLA Awards are a production of the Film Liaisons In California Statewide (FLiCS), a nonprofit corporation with membership composed of over 40 film commissions throughout the Golden state. Each individual film office associated with the FLiCS partners with location managers and production companies to provide local expertise in location and production support.

A complete list of COLA winners:

STUDIO FEATURE FILM – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Alison Taylor

“A Wrinkle in Time”

Walt Disney Pictures

STUDIO FEATURE FILM – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR

Michael Haro, Supervising Location Manager

Becky Brake, Earl West, Location Managers

Nancy Bruno Rich Heichel Ben McCrea J.P. O’Connor David Park, Key Assistant Location Managers

Daniel Alvarez, Chris Beal, Anthony Carrillo, Mario Rene Hernandez, Phillip Oglesby, Assistant Location Managers

Peter Martorano, Key Location Manager, 2nd Unit

Dale Dreher, Location Manager, 2nd Unit

Jorge Luis Alvarez, William Jorgenson, Key Assistant Location Managers, 2nd Unit

“Bright”

Netflix

INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Michael Burmeister

“Suburbicon”

Suburbicon LLC/Paramount

INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR

Rob Frank, Supervising Location Manager

Gregory Alpert, Peter Costelli, Location Managers

Jeffrey Hunter, Harry Middleton, Eric Mills, Jason Stowell, Key Assistant Location Managers

Bryan Shaw, Jason Neudecker, Assistant Location Managers

Tom Lackey, Location Scout

Shelly Armstrong, Location Department Coordinator

“Sandy Wexler”

Netflix

TELEVISION ONE-HOUR – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Brian O’Neill

“Snowfall”

FX

TELEVISION, ONE-HOUR – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR

Brian O’Neill, Justin Hill, Location Managers

Dylan Kirkland, Tisha Jefferson, Key Assistant Location Managers

David Marmolejo, Assistant Location Manager

Caitlyn McCarty, Eric Mills, Alex Moreno, Jason Sallee, Eddie Santillan, Josh Vignery, Key Assistant Location Managers

Will O’Brien. Tommy Woodard, Assistant Location Managers

“Snowfall”

FX

TELEVISION, HALF-HOUR – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Kyle Alexander

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Comcast/NBC Universal/Fox

TELEVISION, HALF-HOUR – LOCATION TEAM OF THE YEAR

Caleb Duffy, Location Manager

Clay Valenti, Taylor Erickson, Jennifer Kennedy, Key Assistant Location Managers

John Jamieson, Assistant Location Manager

“VEEP” – Season 6

HBO

COMMERCIALS – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Wilson Wu

“Visit California Tourism”

COMMERCIALS – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

John Rizzi, Location Manager

Errol Reichow, Location Scout & Manager

Carrie L.A., Barbara Miller, Stuart Barter, Pat Riley, Thomas Holaday, Brian Deming, Location ScoutS

Jeep Compass – “Recalculating”

MUSIC VIDEO – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Mark Zekanis

The Weeknd

“False Alarm”

REALITY TELEVISION – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Alexandra Gibson

“The Voice”

Mark Burnett Productions

PRINT ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN – LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Timothy White

Casio Watch Company

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

J.P. O’Connor

“Sharp Objects”

HBO

Episodic Television – One-Hour

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 399 – ASSISTANT LOCATION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Pedro Mata

“A Wrinkle in Time”

Walt Disney Pictures

Studio Feature Film

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – FEDERAL

Develyn Watson

Deputy Director

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs Entertainment Liaison Office

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – STATE

Ramiro Rodriguez

California State Fire Marshal

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – COUNTY

Sheriff Lieutenant James C. Byers

El Dorado County

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR – CITY

Janice Lopez

Film Permit Officer

City of Palm Springs