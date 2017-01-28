Fresh off a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations this week, Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” walked away with the American Cinema Editors’ award for best editing of a comedy feature Friday night at the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards. It’s the first of what is expected to be many industry honors for the musical over the next several weeks.

The prize went to editor Tom Cross, an Oscar winner and ACE nominee for Chazelle’s previous film, “Whiplash.”

In the highly competitive drama category, editor Joe Walker won out for Denis Villeneuve’s alien invasion psychodrama “Arrival.” Walker was previously ACE-nominated for “12 Years a Slave” and “Sicaro,” and along with Cross, was Oscar-nominated this year for his work.

“Zootopia” won the animated feature prize, while “O.J.: Made in America” took the documentary honor.

In the TV categories, “Game of Thrones,” “Veep” and “This Is Us” were among the series that secured wins.

Previously announced, director J.J. Abrams received the organizations ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor, presented to him by friend and collaborator Jeff Garlin. Career achievement awards went to editors Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker, presented respectively by directors Thomas Schlamme and Martin Scorsese.

This year’s Oscar nominees for film editing are “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “La La Land” and “Moonlight,” all ACE-nominated. Last year’s film editing Oscar winner was “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Full list of ACE Eddie winners below.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Arrival” (Joe Walker, ACE)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“La La Land” (Tom Cross, ACE)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Zootopia” (Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton)

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“O.J.: Made in America” (Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski)

Best Edited Documentary (Television)

“Everything is Copy: Nora Ephron – Scripted & Unscriped” (Bob Eisenhardt, ACE)

Best Edited Half-Hour Series for Television

“Veep” — “Morning After” (Steven Rasch, ACE)

Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial Television

“This Is Us” — “Pilot” (David L. Bertman, ACE)

Best Edited One-Hour Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” (Tim Porter, ACE)

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

“All the Way” (Carol Littleton, ACE)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Senegal” (Mustafa Bhagat)

Student Competition

Tommy Wakefield — University of North Carolina, School of the Arts