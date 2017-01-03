Members of the American Cinema Editors have weighed in with a list of nominations for the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards, taking place on Friday, Jan. 27.

All three of the awards season’s strongest players — “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” — were recognized in the film categories. Denis Villeneuve’s alien invasion psychodrama “Arrival,” Mel Gibson’s World War II epic “Hacksaw Ridge,” and David Mackenzie’s indie darling “Hell or High Water” filled out the drama category.

Joining “La La Land” in the comedy field were “Deadpool,” 20th Century Fox’s irreverent superhero blockbuster; “Hail, Caesar!,” the Coen brothers’ latest jaunt (the filmmaker siblings editing together once again under the pseudonym Roderick Jaynes); “The Jungle Book,” Disney’s mega-hit that could be a dark horse for an Oscar nod here; and in a twist, “The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ absurdist satire that continues to maintain a footprint this season with critical and Golden Globes recognition.

On the television side, “Better Call Saul” dominated the commercial series category with three nominations, joined by episodes of “Mr. Robot” and “This Is Us.” Non-Commercial nominees included installments of “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld.” Meanwhile, “Veep” picked up a pair of nominations in the half-hour series category, with HBO stablemate “Silicon Valley” landing a nod as well.

See below for the full list of nominations. Final ballots will be mailed to ACE members on Jan. 6. Blue Ribbon screenings for television and documentary category judging will be held on Jan. 15. Voting ends Jan. 17.

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama)

“Arrival” (Joe Walker)

“Hacksaw Ridge” (John Gilbert)

“Hell or High Water” (Jake Roberts)

“Manchester by the Sea” (Jennifer Lame)

“Moonlight” (Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Deadpool” (Julian Clarke)

“Hail, Caesar!” (Roderick Jaynes)

“The Jungle Book” (Mark Livolsi)

“La La Land” (Tom Cross)

“The Lobster” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (Christopher Murrie)

“Moana” (Jeff Draheim)

“Zootopia” (Jeremy Milton, Fabienne Rawley)

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“13th” (Spencer Averick)

“Amanda Knox” (Matthew Hamachek)

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” (Paul Crowder)

“O.J.: Made in America” (Bret Granato, Maya Mumma, Ben Sozanski)

“Weiner” (Eli B. Despres)

Best Edited Documentary (Television)

“The Choice 2016” (Steve Audette)

“Everything is Copy” (Bob Eisenhart)

“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World” (Oliver Lief)

Best Edited Half-Hour Series

“Silicon Valley” — “The Uptick” (Brian Merken)

“Veep” — “Morning After” (Steven Rasch)

“Veep” — “Mother” (Shawn Paper)

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Commercial

“Better Call Saul” — “Fifi” (Skip Macdonald)

“Better Call Saul” — “Klick” (Skip Macdonald, Curtis Thurber)

“Better Call Saul” — “Nailed” (Kelley Dixon, Chris McCaleb)

“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes” (Philip Harrison)

“This Is Us” — “Pilot” (David L. Bertman)

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Non-Commercial

“The Crown” — “Assassins” (Yan Miles)

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards” (Tim Porter)

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers” (Dean Zimmerman)

“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub” (Kevin D. Ross)

“Westworld” — “The Original” (Stephen Semel, Marc Jozefowicz)

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical)

“All the Way” (Carol Littleton)

“The Night Of” — “The Beach” (Jay Cassidy)

“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” — “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” (Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, C. Chi-yoon Chung)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Manila” (Hunter Gross)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Senegal” (Mustafa Bhagat)

“Deadliest Catch” — “First at Sea: Part 2” (Josh Earl, Alexander Rubinow)