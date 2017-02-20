Mel Gibson’s World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge” claimed top honors at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ (MPSE) 64th annual Golden Reel Awards Sunday night. The film won in both the FX/Foley and Dialogue/ADR categories. “La La Land” won in the musical field.
Awards also went to “Warcraft: The Beginning” and “Moana,” among others.
On the television side, “Westworld” won prizes in both the short form and long form categories. “Penny Dreadful,” “The Night Of” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” were also recognized.
Guillermo del Toro received the organization’s Filmmaker Award, while sound editor Harry Cohen (“Kill Bill,” “Blood Diamond,” “Lone Survivor”) accepted a career achievement honor.
“Hacksaw Ridge” and “La La Land” are Oscar-nominated for best sound editing this year along with “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Sully.”
“Black Sails,” “Fargo” and “Cartel Land” won sound editing Emmys last year.
Full list of 2017 MPSE Golden Reel Awards winners below.
Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; FX/Foley
“Hacksaw Ridge”
Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie
Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis
Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro
Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess
Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; Dialogue/ADR
“Hacksaw Ridge”
Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright
Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris
Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge
ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; Music, Musical Feature
“La La Land”
Music Editor: Jason Ruder
Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; Music Score
“Warcraft: The Beginning”
Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles
Best Sound & Music Editing: Feature Film; Animation
“Moana”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder
Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
Best Sound & Music Editing: Feature Film; Foreign Language
“The King’s Choice”
Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning
Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning
Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson
Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning
Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson
Best Sound & Music Editing: Feature Film; Documentaries
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner
Sound Designer: Al Nelson
Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers
Best Sound Editing: Television; Long Form — FX/Foley
“Westworld” – “The Bicameral Mind”
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume
Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE
Best Sound Editing: Television; Long Form — Dialogue/ADR
“The Night Of” – “Part 1: The Beach”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editors: Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
Best Sound Editing: Television; Long Form — Music Score & Musical
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again”
Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson
Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — FX/Foley
“Westworld” – “Trompe L’Oeil”
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E
Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E
Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — Dialogue/ADR
“Penny Dreadful III” – “Ebb Tide”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum
Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello
Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — Music, Musical
(TIE) “Mozart in the Jungle” – “Now I Will Sing”
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrmann
(TIE) “The Get Down” – “Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice”
Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Best Sound & Music Editing: Television; Animation
“Albert”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Tess Fournier
Foley Artist: Craig Ng
Music Editor: Brad Breeck
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier, Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Best Sound & Music Editing: Television; Documentary Long Form
“My Beautiful Broken Brain”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster
Best Sound & Music Editing: Television; Documentary Short Form
“Sonic Sea”
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley
Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis
Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — Musical Score
“Stranger Things” – “Chapter Three: Holly Jolly”
Music Editor: David Klotz
Best Sound & Music Editing: Direct-To-Video; Animation
“Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout”
Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia, Patrick Foley
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch
Best Sound & Music Editing: Direct-To-Video; Live Action
“The Duel”
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Music Editor: Ben Zarai
Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban
Best Sound & Music Editing: Game Cinematics
“Gears of War 4”
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice, Crispin Hands
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott
Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson
Audio Director: John Morgan
Audio Lead: Josh Linton
Best Sound & Music Editing: Computer Episodic Entertainment (Webisode)
“Joyride”
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron
Foley Artist: Rustam Gimadiyev
Sound Editor: Travis Pratert
Best Sound & Music Editing: Special Venue
“Pearl”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott
Audio Director: Scot Stafford
Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler
Sound Designer: Jamey Scott
Verna Fields Award in Sound Editing in Student Films
(TIE) “Fishwitch”
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz
Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz
Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz
(TIE) “Icarus”
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez
Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez
Filmmaker Award
Guillermo del Toro
Career Achievement Award
Harry Cohen