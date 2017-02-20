Mel Gibson’s World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge” claimed top honors at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ (MPSE) 64th annual Golden Reel Awards Sunday night. The film won in both the FX/Foley and Dialogue/ADR categories. “La La Land” won in the musical field.

Awards also went to “Warcraft: The Beginning” and “Moana,” among others.

On the television side, “Westworld” won prizes in both the short form and long form categories. “Penny Dreadful,” “The Night Of” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” were also recognized.

Guillermo del Toro received the organization’s Filmmaker Award, while sound editor Harry Cohen (“Kill Bill,” “Blood Diamond,” “Lone Survivor”) accepted a career achievement honor.

“Hacksaw Ridge” and “La La Land” are Oscar-nominated for best sound editing this year along with “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Sully.”

“Black Sails,” “Fargo” and “Cartel Land” won sound editing Emmys last year.

Full list of 2017 MPSE Golden Reel Awards winners below.

Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; FX/Foley

“Hacksaw Ridge”

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess

Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; Dialogue/ADR

“Hacksaw Ridge”

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; Music, Musical Feature

“La La Land”

Music Editor: Jason Ruder

Best Sound Editing: Feature Film; Music Score

“Warcraft: The Beginning”

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles

Best Sound & Music Editing: Feature Film; Animation

“Moana”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Best Sound & Music Editing: Feature Film; Foreign Language

“The King’s Choice”

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson

Best Sound & Music Editing: Feature Film; Documentaries

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers

Best Sound Editing: Television; Long Form — FX/Foley

“Westworld” – “The Bicameral Mind”

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume

Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE

Best Sound Editing: Television; Long Form — Dialogue/ADR

“The Night Of” – “Part 1: The Beach”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editors: Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

Best Sound Editing: Television; Long Form — Music Score & Musical

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again”

Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson

Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — FX/Foley

“Westworld” – “Trompe L’Oeil”

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E

Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E

Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — Dialogue/ADR

“Penny Dreadful III” – “Ebb Tide”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum

Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello

Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — Music, Musical

(TIE) “Mozart in the Jungle” – “Now I Will Sing”

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrmann

(TIE) “The Get Down” – “Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice”

Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Best Sound & Music Editing: Television; Animation

“Albert”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Tess Fournier

Foley Artist: Craig Ng

Music Editor: Brad Breeck

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier, Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Best Sound & Music Editing: Television; Documentary Long Form

“My Beautiful Broken Brain”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster

Best Sound & Music Editing: Television; Documentary Short Form

“Sonic Sea”

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis

Best Sound Editing: Television; Short Form — Musical Score

“Stranger Things” – “Chapter Three: Holly Jolly”

Music Editor: David Klotz

Best Sound & Music Editing: Direct-To-Video; Animation

“Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout”

Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia, Patrick Foley

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch

Best Sound & Music Editing: Direct-To-Video; Live Action

“The Duel”

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Music Editor: Ben Zarai

Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban

Best Sound & Music Editing: Game Cinematics

“Gears of War 4”

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice, Crispin Hands

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott

Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson

Audio Director: John Morgan

Audio Lead: Josh Linton

Best Sound & Music Editing: Computer Episodic Entertainment (Webisode)

“Joyride”

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron

Foley Artist: Rustam Gimadiyev

Sound Editor: Travis Pratert

Best Sound & Music Editing: Special Venue

“Pearl”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott

Audio Director: Scot Stafford

Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott

Verna Fields Award in Sound Editing in Student Films

(TIE) “Fishwitch”

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz

Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz

Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz

(TIE) “Icarus”

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez

Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez

Filmmaker Award

Guillermo del Toro

Career Achievement Award

Harry Cohen