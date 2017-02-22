Resilient awards season fixture “La La Land” won yet another honor at the 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Tuesday night. The film won in the contemporary design category, while “Hidden Figures” and “Doctor Strange” — two films not in the Oscar hunt — won period and fantasy, respectively.

“American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “The Crown” and “Game of Thrones” won in the television categories.

Costumers Jeffrey Kurland and Lois DeArmond received honorary awards, along with actresses Lily Collins and Meryl Streep.

“La La Land” is Oscar-nominated for costume design along with “Allied,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Florence Foster Jenkins” and “Jackie”

“Game of Thrones” won the costume design Emmy last year.

Full list of 2017 CDG award winners below.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“La La Land” (Mary Zophres)

Excellence in Period Film

“Hidden Figures” (Renee Ehrlich Kalfus)

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“Doctor Strange” (Alexandra Byrne)

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” (Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang)

Outstanding Period Television Series

“The Crown” (Michele Clapton)

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

“Game of Thrones” (Michele Clapton, April Ferry)

Excellence in Short Form Design

Pepsi: “Momotaro”; Episode Four, featuring Jude Law (Ami Goodheart)

Career Achievement Award

Jeffrey Kurland

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Meryl Streep

Distinguished Service Award

Lois DeArmond

Lacoste Spotlight Award

Lily Collins