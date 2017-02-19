“La La Land” and “Game of Thrones” walked away with top film and television honors at the 53rd Cinema Audio Society Awards Saturday night.
“Finding Nemo” won the theatrical animated prize, while “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble” took the documentary award. Other television winners included “Modern Family” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
“The Jungle Book” director Jon Favreau received the organization’s Filmmaker Award. Previous recipients include Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Bill Condon, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Demme.
“La La Land” is nominated for the sound mixing Oscar this year, along with “Arrival,” CAS nominee “Hacksaw Ridge,” CAS nominee “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”
“Game of Thrones” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson” won sound mixing Emmys last year.
Full list of CAS Awards winners below.
Motion Picture – Live Action
“La La Land”
Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer: David Betancourt
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill
Motion Picture – Animated
“Finding Dory”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Motion Picture – Documentary
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner
Television Movie or Miniseries
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Production Mixer: John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner
Television Series – 1 Hour
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”
Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS
Television Series – 1/2 Hour
“Modern Family” — “The Storm”
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
“Grease Live!”
Production Mixer: J. Mark King
Music Mixer: Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula
Outstanding Product – Production
CEDAR DNS2 Dynamic Noise Suppression Unit
Outstanding Product – Post-Production
McDSP Plug-ins SA-2 Dialog Processor
CAS Student Recognition Award
Sam Wenrui Fan, Chapman University
Filmmaker Award
Jon Favreau