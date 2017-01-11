Actor Michael Keaton, star of the upcoming Roy Kroc biopic “The Founder,” will be honored by the Society of Camera Operators with the organization’s Governor’s Award.

The actor will accept the honor at SOC’s awards show on Feb. 11 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The Weinstein Co. will release “The Founder” nationwide on Jan. 20. In the film, Keaton portrays the entrepreneur who built the McDonald’s fast food empire. Keaton was nominated for an Oscar in 2015’s “Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and won a Golden Globe for that role. He also starred as part of the ensemble in “Spotlight,” which won the best picture Oscar in 2015.

SOC, an honorary society, advances the art, craft, and creative contributions of camera operators. The organization’s Feb. 11 event will also reveal winners from among its Camera Operator of the Year nominees:

Camera Operator of the Year – Film:

Stephen Campanelli, “Sully”

David Emmerichs, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mark Goellnicht, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Petr Hlinomaz, “Manchester by the Sea”

Jacques Jouffret, “Deepwater Horizon”

Ari Robbins, “La La Land”

Camera Operator of the Year – Television:

Andrew Mitchell, “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”

Ben Semanoff and Bruce MacCallum, “The Night Of”

Steven Matzinger and Greg Smith, “Westworld”

Bob Gorelick, “Stranger Things”

Aaron Medick, “Mr. Robot”

Sean Savage, “Game of Thrones”