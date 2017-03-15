Director Danny (“Trainspotting,” “Slumdog Millionaire”) will receive the Eva Monley Award at the Location Managers Guild International’s 4th annual awards show on April 8.

Location Scout Lori Balton (“Seabiscuit,” “Inception”) will be honored with the Trailblazer Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to location professional Stuart Raven Barter (“True Romance”).

LMGI president Eric Klosterman made the announcement.

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television, and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations sets the tone for the project.

Winners of additional awards will be revealed during the formal ceremony, hosted by National Public Radio’s Rico Gagliano on April 8 at the Warner Bros. Steven J. Ross Theater in Burbank.

Boyle is best known for his work on “Slumdog,” nominated for ten Academy Awards and winner of eight, including best director. Other credits include “Shallow Grave,” “28 Days Later,” and “Steve Jobs.” He was also art director on the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics. Boyle’s “T2 Trainspotting,” pictured above, will debut later this year.

The Eva Monley Award is named after the spirited globe-trotting African location scout for John Huston, David Lean, and Otto Preminger, and honors industry professionals that support of the work of location specialists. The 2016 Eva Monley honoree was director Wes Anderson.

“Danny Boyle is the ideal candidate for this award,” says LMGI VP JJ Levine.”[He] utilizes locations to embrace the essence of his characters and to capture moments in time, from both an emotional and cultural perspective.”

Trailblazer Award recipient Balton, who is LMGI past president, is the first location professional to be accepted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She has collaborated with such directors as Robert Redford, Mike Nichols, Ava DuVernay, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan, Michael Bay, and Steven Spielberg.

Balton is a founding member of the LMGI and a former member of the steering committee for Hollywood Teamsters 399. Her award will be presented by Brad Silberling and Alexander Payne.

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Barter boasts a body of work encompassing multiple cinematic and commercial classics. He forged his commercial scouting career in the 70s and worked alongside such directors as Ridley and Tony Scott (on “Thelma and Louise” and “Unstoppable”), Bob Giraldi (Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”), and commercial guru Joe Pytka. The latter will present him with the award.

As previously announced, the nominees for the 4th Annual LMGI Awards are:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

• Game of Thrones – Matt Jones/LMGI, Naomi Liston/LMGI

• Stranger Things -Tony Holley/LMGI

• The Crown – Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI

• The Man in the High Castle – Nicole Noelle Chartrand, Robert Murdoch

• Westworld – Mandi Dillin/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

• Better Call Saul, Season 2 – Christian Diaz de Bedoya

• Bosch – Robert Paulsen, Paul Schreiber/LMGI

• Goliath – Jason Kaplon/LMGI, Mike Barry/LMGI

• Scandal – Veronique Vowell/LMGI

• The Affair – Sean Ilnseher

• The Night Manager -Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

• Creative Scotland – The BFG

• Nevada Film Office – Jason Bourne

• New Mexico Film Office – Hell or High Water/Preacher

• NY State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Development – The Girl on the Train

• Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

• “Bulbs” (Macbook Pro) – David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI

• “Rally” (O Organics) – Byll Williams/LMGI, Phill Kane/LMGI

• “The Carpool to Rio” (Visa) – Heather Haase/LMGI, Ron Shino, Johnny Catrolli, Rob Darwin

• “This Land is Your Land” (Johnnie Walker) – JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby

• “World’s Biggest Asshole” (PSA Donate Life) – Galidan Nauber/LMGI, Cale Hanks

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

• Hacksaw Ridge – Edward Donovan

• Hail, Caesar! – John Panzarella, Leslie Thorson/LMGI

• Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI

• Live by Night – JJ Hook/LMGI, Laura Bryant

• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Mark Somner, David O’Reilly/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

• Hell or High Water – Jonathan Slator/LMGI, Erik Keeling-Torrez

• Jason Bourne – Chris Moore, Peter Martorano/LMGI

• La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler/LMGI

• Lion – Hugo Cran, Sandeep Rudra, Harsh Dave

• Manchester by the Sea – Kai Quinlan, Alex Berard