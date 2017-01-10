The Cinema Audio Society has announced nominations for excellence in sound mixing in film and television categories.
Film contenders include “Doctor Strange,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “O.J.: Made in America.”
On the TV side, series like “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Robot,” “Westworld” and “Black-ish” were recognized, along with miniseries such as “The Night Manager” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the 53rd annual CAS Awards on Saturday, Feb. 18.
MOTION PICTURE — LIVE ACTION
“Doctor Strange”
Production Mixer: John Midgley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Tom Johnson
Re-recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Hacksaw Ridge”
Production Mixer: Peter Grace
Re-recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Wright
Re-recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Diego Ruiz
Foley Mixer: Alex Francis
“La La Land”
Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer: David Betancourt
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson
Re-recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer: David Parker
Scoring Mixer: Joel Iwataki
ADR Mixer: Nick Cray
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
“Sully”
Production Mixer: Jose Antonio Garcia
Re-recording Mixer: John Reitz
Re-recording Mixer: Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer: Bobby Fernandez
ADR Mixer: Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill
MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED
“Finding Dory”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer: Tim Chau
Re-recording Mixer: Tim LeBlanc
Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
“Moana”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer: David Boucher
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“The Secret Life of Pets”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: David Accord
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“Zootopia”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE — DOCUMENTARY
“13th”
Re-recording Mixer: Jeffrey Perkins
“Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words”
Re-recording Mixer: Mark Fragstein
Re-recording Mixer: Marvin Keil
Re-recording Mixer: Armelle Mahé
“Gleason”
Re-recording Mixer: Mark A. Rozett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: James Scullion
“O.J.: Made in America”
Re-recording Mixer: Keith Hodne
Re-recording Mixer: Eric Di Stefano
“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
“11.22.63” — “The Rabbit Hole”
Production Mixer: John J. Thomson
Re-recording Mixer: Pete Elia, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Kevin Roache, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS
“Black Mirror” — “San Junipero”
Production Mixer: Adrian Bell
Re-recording Mixer: Martin Jensen
Foley Mixer: Philip Clements
ADR Mixer: Rory de Carteret
“Sherlock” — “The Abominable Bride”
Production Mixer: John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargoroff
Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer: Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer: Jamie Talbutt
“The Night Manager” — “Episode 1”
Production Mixer: Aitor Berenguer
Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargroff
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Production Mixer: John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
“Better Call Saul” — “Klick”
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer: David Michael Torres
“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”
Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS
“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”
Production Mixer: William Sarokin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Bill Freesh, CAS
ADR Mixer: Beaux Nyguard
Foley Mixer: Mike Marino
“Stranger Things” — “Episode 7: The Bath Tub”
Production Mixer: Chris Durfy, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer: Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner
“Westworld” — “The Original”
Production Mixer: John Pritchett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Keith Rogers, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Scott Weber
ADR Mixer: Mark Kondracki
Foley Mixer: Geordy Sincavage
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
“Black-ish” — “God”
Production Mixer: Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Whitney Purple
“Modern Family” — “The Storm”
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS
“Silicon Valley” — “Daily Active Users”
Production Mixer: Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer: Todd Beckett
“Transparent” — “Exciting and New”
Production Mixer: Sam Hamer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy D’addario
Re-recording Mixer: Gary Gegan
“Veep” — “Congressional Ball”
Production Mixer: William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Bill Freesh, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Hanoi”
Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS
“Deadliest Catch” — “The Widowmaker, Part 1”
Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS
“Grease Live!”
Production Mixer: J. Mark King
Music Mixer: Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula
“Mars” — “Novo Mundo”
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Barnett, CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Roy Waldspurger
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”
Re-Recording Mixer: Rich Cutler