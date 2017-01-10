The Cinema Audio Society has announced nominations for excellence in sound mixing in film and television categories.

Film contenders include “Doctor Strange,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “O.J.: Made in America.”

On the TV side, series like “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Robot,” “Westworld” and “Black-ish” were recognized, along with miniseries such as “The Night Manager” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the 53rd annual CAS Awards on Saturday, Feb. 18.

MOTION PICTURE — LIVE ACTION

“Doctor Strange”

Production Mixer: John Midgley, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Tom Johnson

Re-recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Hacksaw Ridge”

Production Mixer: Peter Grace

Re-recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Andy Wright

Re-recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer: Diego Ruiz

Foley Mixer: Alex Francis

“La La Land”

Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer: David Betancourt

Foley Mixer: James Ashwill

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson

Re-recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer: David Parker

Scoring Mixer: Joel Iwataki

ADR Mixer: Nick Cray

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

“Sully”

Production Mixer: Jose Antonio Garcia

Re-recording Mixer: John Reitz

Re-recording Mixer: Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer: Bobby Fernandez

ADR Mixer: Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer: James Ashwill

MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED

“Finding Dory”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer: Tim Chau

Re-recording Mixer: Tim LeBlanc

Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

“Moana”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer: David Boucher

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“The Secret Life of Pets”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: David Accord

Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“Zootopia”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer: Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE — DOCUMENTARY

“13th”

Re-recording Mixer: Jeffrey Perkins

“Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words”

Re-recording Mixer: Mark Fragstein

Re-recording Mixer: Marvin Keil

Re-recording Mixer: Armelle Mahé

“Gleason”

Re-recording Mixer: Mark A. Rozett, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: James Scullion

“O.J.: Made in America”

Re-recording Mixer: Keith Hodne

Re-recording Mixer: Eric Di Stefano

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”

Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

“11.22.63” — “The Rabbit Hole”

Production Mixer: John J. Thomson

Re-recording Mixer: Pete Elia, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Kevin Roache, CAS

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz

Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS

“Black Mirror” — “San Junipero”

Production Mixer: Adrian Bell

Re-recording Mixer: Martin Jensen

Foley Mixer: Philip Clements

ADR Mixer: Rory de Carteret

“Sherlock” — “The Abominable Bride”

Production Mixer: John Mooney, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargoroff

Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer: Peter Gleaves, CAS

Foley Mixer: Jamie Talbutt

“The Night Manager” — “Episode 1”

Production Mixer: Aitor Berenguer

Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargroff

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Production Mixer: John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz

Foley Mixer: John Guentner

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Better Call Saul” — “Klick”

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer: David Michael Torres

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”

Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS

ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS

Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS

“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”

Production Mixer: William Sarokin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Bill Freesh, CAS

ADR Mixer: Beaux Nyguard

Foley Mixer: Mike Marino

“Stranger Things” — “Episode 7: The Bath Tub”

Production Mixer: Chris Durfy, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Joe Barnett

Re-recording Mixer: Adam Jenkins

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz

Foley Mixer: John Guentner

“Westworld” — “The Original”

Production Mixer: John Pritchett, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Keith Rogers, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Scott Weber

ADR Mixer: Mark Kondracki

Foley Mixer: Geordy Sincavage

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

“Black-ish” — “God”

Production Mixer: Tom N. Stasinis, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Whitney Purple

“Modern Family” — “The Storm”

Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS

“Silicon Valley” — “Daily Active Users”

Production Mixer: Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer: Todd Beckett

“Transparent” — “Exciting and New”

Production Mixer: Sam Hamer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Andy D’addario

Re-recording Mixer: Gary Gegan

“Veep” — “Congressional Ball”

Production Mixer: William MacPherson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer: Bill Freesh, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Hanoi”

Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS

“Deadliest Catch” — “The Widowmaker, Part 1”

Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS

“Grease Live!”

Production Mixer: J. Mark King

Music Mixer: Bill Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula

“Mars” — “Novo Mundo”

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Barnett, CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Roy Waldspurger

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”

Re-Recording Mixer: Rich Cutler