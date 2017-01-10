Doctor Strange Cumberbatch
The Cinema Audio Society has announced nominations for excellence in sound mixing in film and television categories.

Film contenders include “Doctor Strange,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “O.J.: Made in America.”

On the TV side, series like “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Robot,” “Westworld” and “Black-ish” were recognized, along with miniseries such as “The Night Manager” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the 53rd annual CAS Awards on Saturday, Feb. 18.

MOTION PICTURE — LIVE ACTION

“Doctor Strange”
Production Mixer: John Midgley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Tom Johnson
Re-recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Hacksaw Ridge”
Production Mixer: Peter Grace
Re-recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Wright
Re-recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Diego Ruiz
Foley Mixer: Alex Francis

“La La Land”
Production Mixer: Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer: Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer: David Betancourt
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson
Re-recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer: David Parker
Scoring Mixer: Joel Iwataki
ADR Mixer: Nick Cray
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

“Sully”
Production Mixer: Jose Antonio Garcia
Re-recording Mixer: John Reitz
Re-recording Mixer: Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer: Bobby Fernandez
ADR Mixer: Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer: James Ashwill

MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED

“Finding Dory”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer: Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Kubo and the Two Strings”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer: Tim Chau
Re-recording Mixer: Tim LeBlanc
Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

“Moana”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer: David Boucher
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“The Secret Life of Pets”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: David Accord
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“Zootopia”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer: Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE — DOCUMENTARY

“13th”
Re-recording Mixer: Jeffrey Perkins

“Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words”
Re-recording Mixer: Mark Fragstein
Re-recording Mixer: Marvin Keil
Re-recording Mixer: Armelle Mahé

“Gleason”
Re-recording Mixer: Mark A. Rozett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: James Scullion

“O.J.: Made in America”
Re-recording Mixer: Keith Hodne
Re-recording Mixer: Eric Di Stefano

“The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble”
Production Mixer: Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer: Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer: Peter Horner

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

“11.22.63” — “The Rabbit Hole”
Production Mixer: John J. Thomson
Re-recording Mixer: Pete Elia, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Kevin Roache, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS

“Black Mirror” — “San Junipero”
Production Mixer: Adrian Bell
Re-recording Mixer: Martin Jensen
Foley Mixer: Philip Clements
ADR Mixer: Rory de Carteret

“Sherlock” — “The Abominable Bride”
Production Mixer: John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargoroff
Scoring Mixer: Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer: Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer: Jamie Talbutt

“The Night Manager” — “Episode 1”
Production Mixer: Aitor Berenguer
Re-recording Mixer: Howard Bargroff

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Production Mixer: John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Better Call Saul” — “Klick”
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer: David Michael Torres

“Game of Thrones” — “Battle of the Bastards”
Production Mixer: Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer: Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss, CAS

“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”
Production Mixer: William Sarokin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Bill Freesh, CAS
ADR Mixer: Beaux Nyguard
Foley Mixer: Mike Marino

“Stranger Things” — “Episode 7: The Bath Tub”
Production Mixer: Chris Durfy, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer: Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz
Foley Mixer: John Guentner

“Westworld” — “The Original”
Production Mixer: John Pritchett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Keith Rogers, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Scott Weber
ADR Mixer: Mark Kondracki
Foley Mixer: Geordy Sincavage

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

“Black-ish” — “God”
Production Mixer: Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Whitney Purple

“Modern Family” — “The Storm”
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Brian R. Harman, CAS

“Silicon Valley” — “Daily Active Users”
Production Mixer: Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer: Todd Beckett

“Transparent” — “Exciting and New”
Production Mixer: Sam Hamer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Andy D’addario
Re-recording Mixer: Gary Gegan

“Veep” — “Congressional Ball”
Production Mixer: William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer: Bill Freesh, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Hanoi”
Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS

“Deadliest Catch” — “The Widowmaker, Part 1”
Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS

“Grease Live!”
Production Mixer: J. Mark King
Music Mixer: Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer: Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer: Pablo Mungula

“Mars” — “Novo Mundo”
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Barnett, CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Roy Waldspurger
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”
Re-Recording Mixer: Rich Cutler

