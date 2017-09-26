Phillip Noyce to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award for Directing

Australian director Phillip Noyce, known for such films as “Salt,” starring Angelina Jolie, and “Patriot Games,” with Harrison Ford, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Directing at the Camerimage Film Festival, which will be held in Bydgoszca, Poland, on Nov. 11-18.

Noyce’s films – which also include “Clear and Present Danger,” also with Ford, “The Saint,” with Val Kilmer, and “The Quiet American,” with Michael Caine – is known for telling commercial stories that still probe into the human psyche.

The director will be at Camerimage to accept the award.

Born and raised in Australia, Noyce shot shorts on 16mm in his early years. He was a member of first class of the newly established Australian Film, Television and Radio School. His first breakthrough was the 49-minute docudrama “God Knows Why, But It Works,” in 1975, about medical care among the Aborigines.

Two years later Noyce debuted in feature films with “Backroads,” telling a story of relations between two races, white Australians and the Aborigines. Another breakthrough came with “Newsfront” in 1978. By joining old newsreel footage with a number of scenes with actors, Noyce made a moving tribute to the cameramen who chronicled the difficult beginnings of a new Australian nation after World War II.

In the following decades he addressed problems of the modern world. From the poignant fate of the Stolen Generation – Aboriginal children forced to assimilate to the mainstream Australian society – 2002’S “Rabbit-Proof Fence” – to the story of freedom fighters in South Africa broken by the Apartheid – 2006’s “Catch a Fire.”

“Dead Calm,” an 1988 intense thriller with only three characters, opened the doors to Hollywood, not only for Noyce but also for Nicole Kidman who starred in the film. Four years later saw the release of his action thriller “Patriot Games.”

Over time, Noyce shot a number of spy films, including “Clear and Present Danger,” “The Saint,” and” The Quiet American.”

Noyce directed only three feature films over the following 15 years: drama “Catch a Fire,” thriller “Salt” and fantasy “The Giver” – turning his attention mainly to television and documentaries.

In an interview, Noyce said he hoped people would consider him a chameleon whose work was impossible to categorize.

During his career, Noyce worked with such cinematographers as Christopher Doyle, Dean Semler, Donald McAlpine, Phil Meheux and Robert Elswit.

Camerimage, a film festival focused on the art of cinematography, will hold its 25th edition this year.