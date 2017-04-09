Although “La La Land” didn’t win best picture at the Oscars, Damien Chazelle’s neo-musical did cop one final trophy at the 4th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards on Saturday night, where it took home the prize for outstanding locations in a contemporary film.

The honors went to the film’s supervising location manager Robert Foulkes and location scout Steve Beimler at a ceremony at the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank before an audience of 500

Theodore Melfi’s 1960s-set tale of NASA’s African American mathematicians, “Hidden Figures,” won the award for outstanding locations in a period film, with bragging rights going to location manager Wes Hagan and assistant location manager Dan Gorman.

Two shows tied for the prize in outstanding locations in a period television series: “The Crown” (location pros Pat Karam and Robert Bentley) and “Westworld” (location pro Mandi Dillin). “The Night Manager” won for outstanding locations in a contemporary TV series (location pros Tom Howard and Daniel Sampedro Palerm).

A tie also occurred in the commercials category: Macbook Pro spot “Bulbs” (location pros David Doumeng and Charlie Love) and Johnny Walker’s “This Land is Your Land” (location pros JJ Levine, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn and Dana Hanby).

The Royal Film Commission of Jordan, which helped with the production of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” was honored as outstanding film commission.

Location Manager Chris Baugh (“Passengers”) presented filmmaker Danny Boyle (“T2 Trainspotting”) with the Eva Monley Award. Production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (“Passengers”) accepted the honor on Boyle’s behalf.

Founding LMGI member Lori Balton (“Inception”), the first location professional to be accepted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was honored with the Trailblazer Award, presented by director Brad Silberling (“Jane the Virgin”).

Art director, location scout and photographer Stuart Raven Barter (“Thelma & Louise”) received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by longtime collaborator and commercial director Joe Pytka.

The LMGI Awards honor the contributions of location professionals and film commissions in seven categories of film, television and commercials.

Rico Gagliano of public radio’s “Dinner Party Download” served as host.

Additional presenters included Amazon Studios’ head of physical production for original movies Mary Ann Marino, Netflix VP of worldwide physical production Ty Warren and Warner Bros. Pictures executive VP Ravi Mehta. Author and “Bosch” executive producer Michael Connelly, actor Amir Talai (“King Fu Panda”) and actress Katherine Von Till (“Conan”) also presented.

Producers of this year’s awards were co-chairs and location pros Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin.

(Pictured above: “La La Land” and “Hidden Figures”)

