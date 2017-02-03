Here’s a rundown of the honorees at the 2017 ASC Awards.

Edward Lachman

Lifetime Achievement Award

ASC’s Lifetime Achievement Award is tailor-made for the award-winning DP who’s shot more than 90 titles in narrative, experimental, and documentary forms, and collaborated with such directors as Todd Haynes, Steven Soderbergh, Robert Altman, and Jean-Luc Godard. Lachman’s work with Haynes on “Carol” (2015) and “Far From Heaven” (2002) garnered him Oscar noms; HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce” (2011) earned him an Emmy nom. His work includes “Erin Brockovich,” “The Virgin Suicides,” “The Limey,” “Selena,” “Ken Park” (which he co-directed), “Less Than Zero,” and “Desperately Seeking Susan,” as well as many docs, several of which he also directed. Up next: Haynes’ “Wonderstruck.” “Lifetime Achievement Award might seem like a closure to your creative life, but hopefully the spirit of discovering through images, growing with experience, and learning through others continues,” says Lachman. “We have to always look inside and outside of ourselves with new eyes … it’s a lifetime of exploring — knowing it’s in the journey and not in the final destination. For me, the recognition of the award is a way of revisiting memories, friendships, and images.”

Denzel Washington

Board of Governors Award

Following in the footsteps of such Hollywood icons as Warren Beatty, Clint Eastwood, Barbra Streisand, and Robert Redford, Washington has successfully made the tricky transition from starring in films to directing them — and himself. He made his directorial debut with the 2002 biographical drama “Antwone Fisher” (in which he also co-starred). He followed that with the 2007 drama “The Great Debaters.” The actor, who directed an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” last year, most recently helmed the critically acclaimed “Fences,” written by August Wilson and based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning play. In addition to producing and directing the movie, Washington reprised his original Tony Award-winning role alongside Viola Davis. He has starred in more than 50 films and TV shows; he won his first Academy Award for the historical war drama “Glory” (1989) and a second for the crime thriller “Training Day” (2001). Washington began his career in New York theater, and first rose to fame as Dr. Phillip Chandler on NBC’s series “St. Elsewhere.” Crossing over into movies, he earned his first Oscar nomination for “Cry Freedom” (1987), as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. Other notable credits: “Malcolm X,” “The Hurricane,” “American Gangster,” “A Soldier’s Story,” “Inside Man,” “Flight,” “2 Guns,” and the recent remake of “The Magnificent Seven.”

Ron Garcia

Career Achievement in Television Award

Garcia has shot such features as David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” Reggie Hudson’s “The Great White Hype,” and Mark Frost’s thriller “Storyville,” as well as many TV series, including “Rizzoli & Isles,” the first season of current CBS series “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Gilmore Girls.” He won Emmy noms for “Murder in the Heartland” (1993) and “The Day Lincoln Was Shot” (1998), both of which received ASC noms, as did his work on Thomas Carter’s “Divas” (1996) and the pilot of “Twin Peaks” (1991). He has worked as a director, producer, writer, editor, art director, and cameraman. “I’ve had the privilege to spend my life in the pursuit of an art that gives voice to feelings and narratives through the intimate medium of light,” says Garcia. “I always went for the gusto; if you aren’t willing to fail, you’ll never come up with something original.”

Philippe Rousselot

International Award

A master of light and composition, Rousselot won an Oscar for his work on “A River Runs Through It” (1993), as well as an ASC nom. He was also Oscar-nominated for “Hope and Glory” (1987) and “Henry & June” (1990). His work includes “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Bear” (which garnered ASC noms), “Remember the Titans,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Antwone Fisher,” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Born in a small town in France, Rousselot got his start as a camera assistant to Néstor Almendros, working on films by Eric Rohmer (including “Claire’s Knee” and “Chloe in the Afternoon”), won his first Cesar Award for “Diva” (1981), and again for “Thérèse” (1986) and “Queen Margot” (1994). “This award measures the gap between the perceptions I have of my work and other people’s,” says the DP, who has amassed some 70 credits working with such renowned directors as Tim Burton, Stephen Frears, and Robert Redford. “It also shows how close I am to the exit door and how much more I would like to achieve, so that makes the next job even more challenging.”

Nancy Schreiber

Presidents Award

On her way to becoming a DP, Schreiber worked as a gaffer on multiple projects, including the Academy Award-nominated documentary “The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir” for co-directors Shirley MacLaine and Claudia Weill. As a cinematographer, she has shot films, commercials, music videos, and documentaries. Her credits include “Your Friends and Neighbors,” “The Nines,” “Visions of Light,” “In Plain Sight” (pilot), HBO’s “The Comeback,” episodes of ABC’S “The Family,” and the new FX series “Better Things.” Schreiber’s cinematography in “Chain of Desire” earned her an Independent Spirit Award nom; she was Emmy-nominated for the documentary “The Celluloid Closet”; and she won the cinematography award at Sundance for “November” in 2004. “It’s exciting to be working in film and television today,” Schreiber says. “We cinematographers have a myriad of options. Digital cameras are constantly improving and film is still a viable choice. This past year I shot with five different digital cameras and film as well. We also have greater choices in both spherical and anamorphic lenses. Yes, it is about technology. But ultimately, cinematography is about art … and the heart. I am humbled and honored to receive the ASC’s Presidents Award.”