TV Review: 'Timeless'

A new NBC action-adventure show about solving time-traveling crimes is either brilliant, dumb, or some weird combination of the two
Every now and then, a show comes along that is so ridiculous — so expansively silly — that it goes around the bend from meaningless to meaningful, from a blank canvas to one whose emptiness signifies something profound. “Timeless” is such a show — maybe. It’s either unintentionally brilliant or unintentionally just very funny — a show that, like the film “The Core,” is so full of dramatic, pseudo-scientific non sequiturs that each begs to be examined, repeated, and hopefully one day cross-stitched onto samplers. Because the procedural is so committed to its own absurd premise, it deserves to at least be gazed at for a moment, even if you don’t find it potentially significant.
“Timeless” is a time-traveling adventure procedural in which an unlikely trio of heroes follows history-changing criminals as they hop through significant events in world history. In its strangely educational value and vaguely crime-related premise, it is like “Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” — except more accurately it is like “Where in Time Is Carmen Sandiego?,” the earlier public access game show’s slightly less iconic successor. In the pilot episode, the historic event of note is the Hindenburg; the showrunners have promised future episodes around President Lincoln’s assassination, Nazi Germany, the Alamo, and Watergate.
In order for “Timeless” to make sense, the premiere episode has to establish a) that time travel exists; b) that criminals have stolen a time machine in order to change the course of history; and c) that the only way to stop them is if a professor of history, an ex-military agent, and a time-ship pilot band together to follow the thieves through the space-time continuum. The pilot does so with admirable if perfunctory speed, setting up the basic principles — Time bandits! Loops in space-time! And you’ll go with this guy! — so quickly that it’s mere minutes before the three are in 1937 New Jersey, running around in old-timey clothes.
Lucy, the professor, is played by the prodigiously talented Abigail Spencer, who had a major role on AMC’s “Rectify” and a supporting role in HBO’s “True Detective.” Here she plays a character whose major personality traits are “smart” and “plucky.”
She’s joined in her journey through time by Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), a scientist who knows how to fly the time machine, and Wyatt (Matt Lanter), a soldier. Wyatt’s presence is in some ways the most intriguing; while Lucy knows apparently everything about every time period in history, and Rufus can get them through the loops of the space-time continuum, Wyatt is endearingly useless — only there to wave around a gun, brood over his emotions, and exercise white male privilege (handy for, among other things, getting into bars).
Indeed: “Timeless” is, somewhat surprisingly, very aware of its identity politics. History treated some people much better than others, and in the pilot, Rufus, who is black, ends up being the episode’s hero — somehow mingling comic relief and essential know-how with the character that consistently has the most to lose. When they travel back to 1937, he’s made to sit in the back of the bus and gets dirty looks just for walking into the same bar as Lucy and Wyatt. Lucy suggests, with advice that must have sounded nice in her head, that he wait outside and not make eye contact with anyone. Rufus makes a joke about how he really wishes he had never come on this trip, but it’s a joke that bears out more earnestly just a few scenes later, when two police officers decide to teach him a lesson for having too much attitude. Rufus’ speech to the racist officer is both funny and heartfelt, starting with praising the future accomplishments of Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, “really just any black guy named Michael,” and ending with “I hope you see it all, because the future is not on your side.”
It’s hard to tell, based on just the pilot, if “Timeless” is brilliant or exploitative; it might be both at the same time. But what is clear is that “Timeless”’ interest is not in exploring the metaphysical repercussions of time travel, or the lived reality of historical experience. It’s smart enough to make the mechanics and facts of its premise just plausible enough, but its real interest of exploration are the details that are relevant to the audience — what it is like for us, with our current values and awareness, to enter into times that are so far removed from where we are now. The show has a B-movie premise, action-adventure sensibilities, and a sense of humor about its own preposterous storytelling. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s lazy. “Timeless” is derivative and predictable in many of the pilot’s moments — Wyatt and Lucy start hate-flirting so quickly that you could put a timer on their sexual tension — but it’s injecting that formula with a perspective that gets that even the dumbest entertainment needs to understand its audience.
The pilot plants all kinds of seeds for future storylines — including the chilling reminder that every time Lucy, Rufus, and Wyatt fail to stop the criminals, something about their present goes weirdly awry. For Lucy, it’s her family, which changes configurations because of what happens to the Hindenburg. The show’s continued emphasis is on how history — and, to stretch further, technology — end up filtering into our personal lives, whether we want them to or not. That’s a note of relevance that even a time machine implausibly winking in and out of existence can’t quite drown out.
I love Timeless it is the best show I’ve seen in a long time. I think people are fascinated by time travel, and I think Timeless gives us all a chance to live that dream.
Brilliant show and brilliant actors!
Having somewhat of a scientific mind and a time travel buff for years, I find the series highly interesting and entertaining. One downside to the program is that it does not get into the how scientifically of the time travel method used. That is theory and mechanism means that is. Flux capacitor anyone? There also needs to be more of a portable device for means of mobility and escape for the crew. I beleive the episodes will elicit some deep developmental thinking among time travel buffs and new viewers introduced to the subject. It is human nature to dislike what we don’t understand.
If NBC cancels this show, it would not hurt my feelings. This show is bordering on ridiculous.
No, this show reminds me of Sliders. The same concept sliding other dimensions, historical and conflicts even pre histroic dinosaurs.
Sounds a lot like “Quantum Leap.”
You need to fast forward 10 years to 1999. Seven Days with Parker, Olga, and Donovan as the crew instead of just Parker. Outstanding! Much better than just a reboot, since in Seven Days, only Parker remembered the new time line, and Donovan was just his Military buddy.
It’s the same as LEGENDS OF TOMORROW but without the outfits.
The pilot episode has somehow confused 1937 New Jersey for 1937 Mississippi. There would have been no “back-of-the-bus-ing” in Lakewood, New Jersey public buses in 1937, if in fact there had been public buses there. (There weren’t.) Policemen in Ocean County, New Jersey in 1937 spoke with north-central New Jersey accents, not Mississippi accents.
“Rectify” is on SundanceTV, not AMC.
So somebody’s been watching Time Cop and Time Trax tv episodes…..
Kripke + Science is like Abrama + Mystery = Never again. I doubt it will survive the entire season, even with NBCs sliding standards due to people watching higher quality stuff on Nexflix & CW.
“It’s hard to tell, based on just the pilot, if “Timeless” is brilliant or exploitative”… It’s just a simple copy of Spanish show El Ministerio del Tiempo “by the face”. Nothing else. Plagiarism
What a form to steal other people work… and making it wrong. Sony were in negotiations with ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’. They said no, and few time later there is this series, with a lot of similarities. And everybody is silent about it. People have to know what are really doing. Being a Spanish series, nobody would know… will them?
Yep, have to agree to a few comments made here – this show is based in a Spanish series. Time-traveling aside, the characters and the stories are way too similar for it to be a coincidence.
Please,look for “El ministerio del tiempo” because this show is a copycat.The spanish producers tried to sell the tv series to NBC a year ago,even there was a meeting where a few episodes and the scripts were showed,but it wasn`t bought. However,what a surprise,they had the same idea!
Please review also Spanish TV ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’ (The Ministry of Time). Match the diferences with It. This spanish series is the source of ‘Timeless’ concepts and characters.
ho-hum, yet another time travel series. When will they ever learn that you cannot re-create the intensity of the past.
This is just a copy from the Spanish series “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (The Ministry of Time). The parallels are just ridiculous!
Is basically a rip-off from a spanish show called “El ministerio del tiempo” (The Time Ministry). You should watch that show and compare both of them.
No mention to the similarities to El Ministerio del Tiempo? interesting… be aware that the producers of MdT are not eager to be quite about this issue…
This is a remake of the sixties show time tunnel
I was just thinking the same thing. Why not just reboot Time Tunnel.
I think they just did.