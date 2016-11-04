TV Review: National Geographic's 'Mars,' From Producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard

Part documentary, part space opera, ‘Mars’ attempts to chronicle humankind’s next giant leap
Science fiction is usually lumped in with fantasy and myth under the umbrella term “genre fiction,” encompassing those stories that feature devices and occurrences that do not happen in our world. An enchanted sword, a demigod, a craft capable of traveling faster than the speed of light — they mean different things, but they are all distant from our current reality.
But science fiction carries with it more plausibility than the other genres. At its core is the idea that its visions could be possible, with all of the wonder and terror that implies. With this in mind, “Mars,” a hybrid documentary/space opera from National Geographic executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, explores what it positions as an essential task for humanity — the pilgrimage to the red planet, both as a scripted story of intrepid explorers in 2033 and a documentary investigating where we currently stand in the quest to jump planets. By pairing fact with fiction, the program cannily makes literal the essential tension of science fiction, using the documentary and scripted elements to play off of and enhance each other. And though the hybrid isn’t quite seamless, “Mars” is a thought-provoking and visually stunning production, albeit one that isn’t exactly riveting. It’s a slow, considered exploration — but when you think about it, that’s probably what our journey to Mars should be like.
What drives this production, aside from pure curiosity about our near neighbor (just 140 million miles away!), is that colonizing Mars might be necessary for human survival, given the pace at which we are either overpopulating or destroying Earth. “Mars” features interviews with such varied figures as SpaceX founder Elon Musk, “The Martian” author Andy Weir, and NASA planetary scientists and former astronauts, all of whom present a relatively unified and relatively radical front: Mars, as inhospitable and distant as it is, is what’s next. Current research and experimentation — including SpaceX’s failed launch last month and astronaut Scott Kelly’s year in space — are explained and contextualized as stepping stones on the path to Mars exploration.
This goes to explain why, in the scripted segments, Mars is not just a destination but a desperately desired goal, a moral and philosophical quest. The fictional elements of “Mars” are so sentimental, they can become melodramatic — driven especially by the portentous voiceover narration of Captain Ben Sawyer (Ben Cotton), which tends to meander into metaphysical ruminations about the nature of humanity and the romance of tackling the unknown. At the same time, despite “Mars” rather measured pace, it’s hard to not feel excited by the launch and arrival, which almost immediately begins to present challenges to the crew. The introduction of each crew member’s backstory is a bit inorganic, but in a clever use of the show’s own structural device, the embarking crew members introduce themselves to the viewer via documentary-style “interviews.” In a nod to Kelly’s mission — conducted in tandem with his twin brother, who stayed on Earth — pop singer JiHAE, in her television debut, plays twin sisters, one on Mars and one at home at mission control.
“Mars” is a smart idea, and an educational one, too. But the factually dense production is not always able to accelerate from information to narrative. Probably, for some viewers, that won’t be a problem — space is pretty interesting all on its own, and experiencing a mission to Mars is a reward in and of itself. But though the miniseries presents an immersive visual landscape, it doesn’t quite follow through with the emotional landscape of the mission; much like its vision of our world in 2033, it’s sterile and utopian in a way that doesn’t quite feel like the messy, selfish planet we call home.
Indeed, in some ways, the most difficult-to-imagine element of this program is not that astronauts would find a way to set up camp on a cracked, arid desert 140 million miles away, but that just 17 years in the future, an international federation would band together for the common good, to send its best and brightest on a daring mission. As NASA repeatedly demonstrates, and the show underscores, what is lacking is not technological prowess or vision, but willpower. “Mars” falls short because it’s too optimistic about what humanity is capable of.
The visuals of the series are very good. The ship and mechanicals are probably not top drawer accurate but definitely good enough to tell the story. The scenery is excellent. The premise of the show is good: Mars will be difficult and challenging both technically and politically. The switch between now and the future is interesting. However, the show is incredibly slow. The astronauts are mostly depressing and boring; not people I would want to go exploring with. At times I thought the show was an infomercial for SpaceX and I kept looking for a Tesla on Mars. I appreciate the effort by Nat Geo. This was an attempt to make an intelligent and accurate portrayal of the risks involved in the first mission to Mars juxtaposed against our current state of the art technology and political will to actually do it. However, I hope that when we really do go to Mars it will be with a better crew than this fictional trip.
I give this series at best a 2. Horrible writing. It must have been written by an emo teen or something. You have people who are specifically chosen because they are able to handle the stresses of such an endeavor, yet in this garbage, we have 6 major setbacks in just as many episodes. Come on, stop insulting our intelligence like this, and stop insulting the space program. You have people making decisions that will get people killed then have them try to justify their absolute stupidity. You have pointless drama by making these foolish characters endure the results of their unprofessional decisions. The pointless cut scenes just got annoying. You have truly intelligent people giving narratives on the hows and whys yet the characters bounce around like blind terminally depressed fools. Seriously, I haven’t seen this much emo in a TV show since the Battlestar Galactica remake. If you haven’t seen it, don’t bother.
Very disappointing! The approach was interesting but I felt they hit about a 4 out 10 on the potential scale at best. It could have been so much more. The characters were portrayed more like stilted robots reciting their lines and much of the audio was unintelligible (and I have a great sound system). As it turned out, the unscripted commentators in 2016 were much more interesting and compelling than the actors in 2033 to 2037. It was like ordering a T-bone and getting Hamburger Helper. Nice try, but no cigar.
Too much melodrama, LOUSY sound editing and recording, and bad acting voices. This
could have been done SO much better. Maybe somebody ELSE will do just that.
Very disappointed in the series. First and foremost the attitude of the Explorers” is dark and depressed. If this is what the human race is planning for o send as explorers, the mission is lost! People going on a trip like this will be true explorers, excited and upbeat, no matter what the run into. They will be the Indiana Joes type explorer filled with awe and willing to gladly give their lives to make the mission successful or just to nudge it ever so slightly closer to allow the next mission to be successful. The drab, “0h woe is me” attitude in this series isn’t even close to the real world explorers that will be making this trip and starting a new civilization on Mars.
I’m sorry to say this….truly I am. However, your choice to use Twin 6 foot tall Chinese Women with voices lower than most men as your main characters is truly distracting and I do not like her character and the entire show is ruined by putting her “in charge” of your mission. I guess I’m just not ready to accept that a cold Asian personality should walk me through your version of the greatest accomplishment of the future of mankind. I just cannot accept a woman like this would ever be 2nd in command of a mission so integral to the development of the human race….not to mention she is by astronaut standards a child. I doubt a primary mission to Mars would only have people in their 20s or early 30s without at least one or two experienced astronauts. Watching given I’m 50 the equivalent of my children running the entire show is just unbelievable but maybe NatGEO needed the perfect young ideal of humanity to sell the show to their sponsors. Still though, my main problem is your main character. We are America! The fact you would make our ENEMY, CHINA in charge of the mission is just misguided and unamerican. Whoever was in charge of the actors is a fool as you probably lost a lot of people over the age of 40 plus, she is just so obviously Asian in the worst possible way. For Shame Nat Geo. For Shame.
Mars was mostly OK until about half way through episode 4 at which it time it devolved into a soap opera. At the very best, this production is a 1950s “B” grade science fiction movie with a few actual scientists thrown in to try and add legitimacy.
Given the enormous empty spaces in the Daedalus, the writers must have been fanboys of the original Start Trek series. To see the real, cramped, space craft of 2016 juxtaposed with the open spaces of the Daedalus (and other craft) was at the very least very poor writing. Wasted space = wasted fuel. I mean really … do we actually think a ship to mars will be as open as the ones in Jules Vern tales?
And then there was that single exit door in the hydroponics lab the deranged scientist open to the Mars environment. Do you really want us to believe the design of the lab was so bad that there would be exits onto the Mars landscape that simple to open? Exits that had no dual door interlocks? Oh please, that’s a pathetic low brow juvenile plot trick to show mental instability.
Next time, hire actors who don’t WHISPER ALL THE TIME!! Very irritating!
How true! Lots of leading edge graphics and high tech equipment. That’s the good part. Unfortunately, this series moves with the speed of paint drying in my garage. The drama sequences are just plain awful. More long boring stares into computer screens than you’ll see on Wall St. Don’t the producers get it? Most of the actors on the colony appear to be living at 30 beats per minute. Such a waste of money, huge disappointment.
Terrible!
I am very disappointed in the series so far. Yes, the sets and special effects are very good, but the script has the characters making fundamental errors that defy belief.
1. The mission commander had to leave his command seat to perform emergency maintenance during re-entry. With only seconds to go before retro-thruster firing, instead of climbing down to safety, he tried to climb up, and when the RTs fired, he lost his grip and fell about 15 feet at high G, sustaining an injury that was eventually fatal,. If he had climbed down, he would not have fallen. No astronaut would make such a poor decision.
2. In episode three, one of the crew members finds a panel missing from a piece of equipment he is responsible for. He finds that another crew member has cannibalized some parts for another job, and has left exposed wires inside. When the crew member reaches in to find out why the equipment is not working, it sparks and he gets a shock. No astronaut would cannibalize a piece of equipment without following a strict procedure and without the express knowledge of the crew member responsible for that piece of equipment.
3. Also in episode 3, they have to winch a member of the crew 200m down into a lava tube to look for a flat area so they can erect their living area dome. Its very, very dark when she gets to the bottom, and what does she do? She unhooks herself from the winch cable, and with spotlights only on the front of her EVA helmet, she takes a few steps backwards and almost drops into a deep canyon. No astronaut would ever, ever, ever step backwards in the pitch dark in a completely unfamiliar area.
4. Episode 5 takes that cake. One crew member goes psycho and opens a door to the outside, causing an explosive decompression which kills him and an number of other crew members. This is just beyond all reason now. No aerospace engineer would ever design a habitat in such a way that a person could simply open the door to the outside.
I expected this series to at least resemble something close to what a Mars mission would really be like. I’m very disappointed in the bad science, bad engineering shown in this story, as well as the fact that the way the crew members behave simply does not resemble the way astronauts behave.
I am officially giving up on this program..
I find parts of this show completely ludicrous. In the first episode when they were landing and the captain gets slammed into the bulkhead,… WHY was he climbing up? Wouldn’t you lay flat against the bulkhead to make sure that you DIDN’T get slammed? In episode 4, when she is going into the lava tube, why does she just mumble and not say anything to the surface? Also, once she reaches the bottom, would ANYONE walk backwards into total darkness and almost fall off a cliff if you have no idea what is there? I have read other reviews about the whole overloading the rover sequence as well. I had the same thought, WHY would you take EVERYONE and overload it? You have enough air for 6 people for 3 days. Send 1/2 the people and only slightly overload it, then send it back for the other 1/2. It should only take 2-3 days, and with only 3 people left, the air should last 4-5 days which is plenty of time. Too many implausible situations, and actions in the script to be believable.
This show drags out too many scenes, stopped watching midway through episode 3.
Well so far a bit too preachy and over the top with the awesomeness.. And a little ADD HDAD
part docu/part utopian vision then?
Well, in these times, who can blame them. Isn’t it nice to be reminded of what human beings could actually be capable of, instead of being reminded of the opposite every day?
Look forward to seeing it, if only to shed a tear for opportunities missed.