TV Review: 'Hairspray Live!'

Dynamic, colorful, and stacked with stellar performances, NBC’s ‘Hairspray Live!’ is its best musical yet
It took about an hour for “Hairspray Live!” to find its sweet spot. The energy was a little low, a line got dropped, and the production — the most complex, it appeared, that NBC has attempted in this current spate of live musicals — took a few musical numbers to settle into a rhythm. But once it did (the energy seemed to kick in with “Welcome to the ‘60s”) the musical easily became the best NBC has attempted.
It’s hard to imagine better casting for the production. Jennifer Hudson stole the show, once Motormouth Maybelle got to the screen; Ariana Grande, certifiable pop star, came away as the show’s MVP, acting as both reliably overlook-able sidekick and, once the situation required it, showstopping diva. Harvey Fierstein was predictably great, reprising his role from Broadway as Edna. Martin Short, frequently misused, found the right profile for himself as Wilbur.
Derek Hough, who can often be a distractingly energetic presence, was priceless as Corny Collins (is there a way he could just play that character, forever?). Ephraim Sykes and Shahadi Wright Joseph, both Broadway veterans despite their young ages, broke out onto the mainstream consciousness in a big way. Their number “Run and Tell That” was one of the first big hits of the evening. If there was a weak link, it was newcomer Maddie Baillio, who seemed a little flustered and was perhaps a skosh too restrained, even in the final number. But given that “Hairspray Live!” just needed to be good — and that Tracy just needed to be bright, bubbly, and engaging — Baillio, along with the rest of the cast, carried it off in style.
The emotional highlight of the production was Hudson’s knock-out delivery of “I Know Where I’ve Been.” The anthemic call for social action has taken on added resonance in the nation’s post-election political climate, probably more so than it had when NBC chose “Hairspray” as this year’s holiday tuner back in January.
“Hairspray Live!” was clearly influenced by Fox’s production of the Emmy-winning “Grease: Live” — which had the performers scrambling across a massive lot in between numbers, with a live audience on hand to provide applause and laughter. NBC has now done four of these live musicals, starting in 2013 with “The Sound of Music,” and with each one has improved on the high-wire act of mounting a stage production for TV. With “Hairspray Live!” the cast and crew left the soundstage, racing around the lot in golf carts and filming segments like Tracy’s “Good Morning Baltimore” and “Run and Tell That” outside on the backlot at Universal.
There were some odd moments (“Good Morning Baltimore” was filmed outside, in the… evening?) but displayed admirable risk-taking from productions that can otherwise get stuck in a staid, stagey format. NBC also committed to investing in some kind of live audience for the event — with viewing parties in different cities around the country and a live audience on certain sets, including the crucial final number “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” It was a little unwieldy — perhaps Darren Criss, the host who handled most of the segues into commercial breaks, didn’t need to start chatting excitedly to the audience right as the performers stopped singing; it made for a jarring transition. But it was still fun; the audience was being folded into the bigger experience, and when there wasn’t an audience around to clap, I missed them. Fierstein, Short, and Kristin Chenoweth as Velma would have all been happier, too, with an audience that could laugh at their at times very funny performances.
The emotional highlight of the production was Hudson’s knock-out delivery of “I Know Where I’ve Been.” The anthemic call for social action has taken on added resonance in the nation’s post-election political climate, probably more so than it had when NBC chose “Hairspray” as this year’s holiday tuner back in January.
In addition to just the production elements, one of the reasons this musical worked so well is because of how carefully it was chosen. “Hairspray” is a production that both celebrates and interrogates nostalgia; that made it pair perfectly with NBC, a network that has indulged sometimes too far in nostalgic appeal with its previous musical productions. Whereas “The Sound of Music Live!” “Peter Pan Live!” and even “The Wiz!” felt distinctly dated, “Hairspray Live!” felt like a 2016 update of the 1988 film, with a wink and nod at product placement, a lot of conversation about body positivity, and an unfortunately still-relevant story about racial acceptance and integration. There was a lot of verve and spunk to this production that did not feel like it was coming out of a time machine; it helped that Disney alums Grande, Dove Cameron, and Garrett Clayton are all bona fide stars to the youngest members of the audience.
These live musicals are always unwieldy; at times, too, the commercial tie-ins (Oreos! Reddi-Whip!) and blindingly cheerful smiles to the camera can be overwhelming. The kinetic energy of the production wasn’t quite at the level of “Grease Live”, but the vocal performances and wonderful dance numbers made up for most of that. And most importantly, “Hairspray Live!” in the main was genuinely entertaining, even amid some messy moments of a huge production that seemed to be striving for a lot of different emotions all at once.
My Uncle Hudson got silver Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV by working parttime at home… Visit
Website…………http://tinyurl.com/4dayjobs.
This was my favorite of the live musical productions so far, with Grease a close second. They’re certainly getting the hang of it now. A- from me, I think. Yes, there were the inevitable technical issues…sound problems, camera work that needed some work, etc. But you can’t expect perfection from a real-time broadcast that complicated, with so many moving parts, so many people dancing at once, so many potential screwups by actors and tech. I didn’t notice as many glitches on TV as I did rewatching online because I’d gotten so absorbed in it initially. Plus, considering the news and political/cultural climate over the past
year, the show really did feel as timely & relevant as ever. But the immediate cuts to behind-the-scenes at every commercial break WERE a bad idea; save that for the end and stay in the story, man!
I loved the choreography, and they pretty well nailed my very favorite numbers–which would be “Good Morning Baltimore,” “I Can Hear the Bells,” and of course my #1, “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” By the time the Von Tussle girls had lightened up and joined in Tracy’s dance, I was so high on the whole thing. Definitely rocked around my Christmas tree while dancing/singing along and decorating it. The cast brought their A-game with palpable energy and you could tell they were having a blast.
I thought the main highlights of said cast were Harvey, Martin, & Kristin. Harvey stepped back into Edna’s shoes & outfits as if he’d never left her. Martin’s Wilbur was delightfully comedic and supportive; how sweet was he with Tracy & Edna, especially in “You’re Timeless to Me?” And I don’t think I saw a single criticism of Kristin. Everything about her and her performance–vocally and physically, as usual–is beautiful.
Also, Maddie made a terrific Tracy! Corny, Amber, Link, Seaweed, Inez, Mr. Pinky, Rosie’s gym teacher, and the rest all worked for me. Andrea Martin was *hilarious* as Prudy–and I KNEW I recognized Ms. Carbuncle’s voice from Frosty Returns!! =D
My main two critiques involved Penny & Motormouth. Ariana was, I thought, the weakest link. For the most part her voice sounded…I dunno, too soft and airy? Her funny moments slipped flatly by. She seemed to be vaguely trying to become the character, but I felt her Penny lacked presence compared with those in the two films and the Broadway cast. Her “stans” will naturally claim that she’s “goals” and a “queen” who “slayed,” but no, I’m sorry, that wasn’t her. And then Hudson…great singing & acting, sure, but UM. Maybelle’s got a whole number celebrating her heavyset pride and fat-girl love, right? A thin woman singing that song was just bizarre. Could they at least have, like, padded her up…? (And heh, I might have preferred her line to be “Your girth doesn’t determine your worth” or something, since the way she puts it is sort of akin to claiming “Black lives matter more,” y’know? But whatever, that’s the script, and it’s a funny moment that boosts Edna’s confidence, so. Yeah.)
Bye Bye Birdie is a fun, if lesser-known, show that ought to be good…I’m not a huge J-Lo fan, but she should do well. I hope this new tradition continues for a long, long time (and wouldn’t mind seeing some of the fabulous Hairspray cast members return for others!) At the top of my wishlist are Little Shop of Horrors, Cats (although that’s back on Broadway now, which could actually be a deterrent), The Producers, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia!, & Chicago.
One problem with Broadway on commercial TV: Commercials.
I thought it an outstanding production. I didn’t know Derek Hough could sing and I thought he was fantastic in the role. He has so much talent and energy. I really felt that they did a great job casting the roles. I’m sorry that more people did not watch it.
I’ve never been a big “Hairspray” fan but when I saw the cast I knew it would be entertaining, Regardless of any snafus which is part of the fun of such a huge live production I was completely entertained. From beginning to end Derek Hough blew me away! He was the perfect Corny Collins! Let’s see a lot more Derek in the future. (Dirty Dancing?)
My biggest problem with Hairspray Live is that in this show we are supposed to be so dazzled by Tracy’s dancing that we don’t care that she’s plus sized…sort of like Amber Riley in Dancing With The Stars. But this woman didn’t dance well enough to be believable, that she’d be picked for a dance show in spite of her size. They needed to cast a better dancer in the part. Sort of wrecked the whole thing for me, although Derek Hough was, as always, a joy to watch in the dance numbers and was really good as his character and I didn’t realize he could sing so well.
Why did they cut Big Doll House, yet put in Ladies Choice? No comparison at all. Big Doll House is one of the best numbers. Big disappointment.
did you watch the same show we did??!! a heckuva lot weaker in many areas than you wrote about. and Harvey? nothing but an annoying distraction! couldn’t understand a word he “sang”, if you want to call it that. and martin short? you’re kidding. he looked SO out of place and awkward, it was like watching someone trying to imitate him doing the triangle man from snl. at least his duet voice was nice. the first HALF or more of the presentation was all over the place—weak cast members, lapses in action and energy…etc. etc. show savers by far were Derek, Jennifer, and the two boyfriends—they were incredible. some background dancers and singers were good, but on a whole, this show flopped until past midway.
I agree that it was the best show NBC has done so far, barring some technical issues. Everyone was good, but I think Ariana Grande was miscast. She has an amazing voice and I think she can pull off comedy, but her voice is just too smooth and sultry for that role (did anyone else see her almost face plant during I Can Hear the Bells?). Amazing as Hudson was, did it strike anyone else as odd that she’s (now) a skinnier actress singing “BIG, Blonde, and Beautiful”? The one who surprised me the most was Dove Cameron. I didn’t know what to expect from her, but she definitely pulled off Amber Von Tussle very well. Good timing and nice voice.
My biggest complaint for the evening was all the tech snafus. There were a lot of camera shots that were wonky, and whoever was running the sound….yikes. People were often too quiet while others were loud, and sometimes people got out a line before their mics even came up. Yes, I know it’s live, but all that should’ve been ironed out in tech rehearsals. The major snafu came at the end, when Grande and Hudson sang “Come So Far (Got So Far To Go)” into mics THAT WEREN’T EVEN ON. Thank God they sang powerfully enough to be picked up on the room mics. Overall, it’s a good step forward for NBC, I hope they can continue improving with next year’s Bye Bye Birdie.
DId we watch the same Hairspray Live? Ariana Grande was the MVP? In what universe? While I agree that I would have like to have seen more from Maddie Baillio, Grande was the weakest link in the show. Penny’s character is so well written, with so many great comedic one liners and Grande threw every one of them away. She was not funny, odd, and quirky like the character requires. Grande’s performance was by far the worst performance of the evening.
Re: AG. I couldn’t agree more. She was so weak, her casting came off as being based more on political correctness than on talent.
Agreed. Lacking energy and timing. She looked lost for most of it. Genuinely surprised and disappointed, given her theatre experience. This was a failed opportunity to prove that she could move beyond bubble gum pop.
BTW, I don’t think there’s a doubt that J Hud outshines AG. It was obvious to me all night long. Maybe thats why AG looked so weak.
Same here. I don’t get the Grande love. Seriously. Her voice was weak, hollow and frail. No body at all, but hit the notes. Definitely didn’t seem like a stage voice even though she started on the stage. Acting was atrocious, timing stunk and I couldn’t hear her lines at all. What is it with people loving her? I just don’t see it.
Also notable – NBC’s launch of the new age of TV ads… Looks like the commercial break as we know it is deas.
For something live, and with such a plethora of “spots” to hit, and such for camera placement, a miracle it went off the way it did, there IS no perfect for something on the scale of this. I enjoyed everyone, in particular, Derek as the show host, Hudson who was mindblowing in a few numbers, Harvey of course(even with the gravel voice), Short gave it his all, Kristin was astounding, even physically, in her numbers, no less than any Broadway performance of hers. The opening number was priceless, the flasher and drunk falling down, giving it that John Waters stamp right from the first minute.
I think the staging was brilliantly creative, the changes, the street lot, all of it. It was supposed to be silly fun, but, after the riots, the last half was truly more intense than they prob intended, how could it not be. That strangely enough added to the quality of the performance, as Hudson then stole the show.
I wish we could have these on Fox and NBC each month.
I love seeing the Universal town square set used in any manner!
A real organic human being really truly liked loved all that all males and females of cast just beautifull to actually enjoyed a real live tv musical thank you for your time .merry christmas to all even the non humans
Note to reviewer who’s probably never left LA. Some kids go to school at daybreak depending on the time of year. Last I checked daybreak looks pretty much like twilight. Nice touch folding the election into your review. Another note? Half the country (and not just those horrid white folks…) voted for Trump and don’t have social action in mind. They are actually happy he won. Taking away the butch overtones of the gym teacher was a nice PC touch too.
One more time: “The emotional highlight of the production was Hudson’s knock-out delivery of “I Know Where I’ve Been.” The anthemic call for social action has taken on added resonance in the nation’s post-election political climate, probably more so than it had when NBC chose “Hairspray” as this year’s holiday tuner back in January.”
Nice touch folding the election into your response.
Hope the pain of your struck nerve is jusifiably searing.
Cary is commenting on the fact the author has included this paragraph twice in the article.
Even NICER touch RESPONDING to the election being folded into the review.
You Trump folks miss nothing.
Hahahaah! Right?
“There were some odd moments (“Good Morning Baltimore” was filmed outside, in the… evening?)…”
Really?! Did you notice it was LIVE? For an EVENING broadcast? When else would they have filmed it?
Why didn’t you mention that “Good Morning Baltimore” was also filmed in… Los Angeles? How did audiences possibly suspend their disbelief?