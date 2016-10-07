TV Review: ‘Freakish’

“Freakish” is a silly, lightweight half-hour, somewhere between horror thriller and teen soap, about what happens to the already fraught social dynamics of a high school when the chemical plant in the town explodes and everyone exposed to the gas starts, well, eating other people. The 20-odd kids who aren’t exposed bunker down in the shuttered, dark high school as the post-apocalypse wages around them. Because they are teenagers, the drama is as much focused on survival strategies as it is on clique warfare; romantic liaisons, strategic alliances, and long-buried strife come into play, with tedious inevitability.
If you like teen soaps, you might like a teen soap infected with zombies. If you like low-budget zombies, you might like seeing the genre twisted through the soapy lens of a teen drama. But if neither of those sound appealing, “Freakish” has nothing to offer.
The show never quite becomes interesting enough to transcend either the dully predictable beats of zombie horror or the plodding angst of young adulthood. And though there is a place, in the month of October, for low-budget horror that is not trying very hard at all to be much of anything, “Freakish” lacks even the campy appeal of a show reveling in its own silliness. The zombies are taken very, very seriously — in one of the season’s first big plot arcs, a boy must consider killing his infected twin sister. The teen drama is also taken very, very seriously — one of the girls hoarding canned food turns out to be secretly eight months pregnant (and hiding it very well). The high schoolers’ little conspiracies and secrets are stultifying, their romances devoid of passion. The only character who seems to be aware of the humor in their predicament is the adult coach (Chad L. Coleman) — who is eaten alive before the end of the first episode.
If “Freakish” had committed to far fewer characters, it might have perhaps been able to make sense of the leftover plotlines. As it is, the half-hour is overstuffed with characters it can’t carry — each with secretive subplots that the actors also cannot carry. In the first few episodes, a brooding female character (Liza Koshy) is revealed to have a background in explosives, and it’s difficult to tell if that revelation is supposed to be shocking, terrifying, or just funny. Perhaps the audience is expected to be disappointed in the high school’s surprisingly lax discipline for bomb-makers? But in any case, mild disinterest is probably not what the show was going for.
Sonia if you are going to be so rude and to criticise a show this much you should probably actually watch it and if you did you would know it is good and that Mary and Grover AREN’T twins so do everyone a favor and stop righting reviews cause you will make variety go down hill.
I have so much more to say to you Sonia but I won’t waste my time.
Wow. Criticizing a show in such a manner is just horrible. If yoy have a personal beef with the show or its charactes you shouldn’t post at all then. But trying to ruin a show just because you don’t like it is just foolish.
You are a horrible reviewer
I cant believe someone would write something so horrible about a great show. Just cause that is your opinion does not mean that it is everybody else’s opinion. You are just ruining the show for everyone that reads this. Actors , directors, producers and everyone that is involved with movies and TV shows work hard to entertain their watchers.
Variety you should get a new reviewer because the one you have no is horrible.
I agree . This reviewer should be fired immediately for lack of common sense and lack of understanding of her job responsibilities . I am appalled at the lack of effort put into this review .
I would highly recommend actually watching the show before writing a lousy non accurate destructive review.
We may have a repeat of the AV Club’s Leonard Pierce debacle on our hands here… Based on Ms. Saraiya’s “spoiler” filled review, in which the coach doesn’t die in the first episode, the characters aren’t twins, and the pregnant girl is so very obviously pregnant at first glance, I’m not so sure she actually watched this show. I’m not saying it’s a good show. I’m saying she’s a terrible reviewer, and possibly a fraud. Variety, I think you should probably give this one a pop quiz before she harms your reputation.
It’s obvious you sped through these 10 episodes, if you actually watched them. Two things you say are incorrect: 1) 20 teens are not trapped inside, more than 2/3 left the building; 2) Leo and Mary are NOT twins. There’s nothing that says they are.
And this is just a rhetorical: you think 8 months pregnant was that well hidden? First moment I saw her, I knew we had a teen pregnancy going on.
And your spoilers? They should have been prefaced. Nice job, Editor. SMH, online reporting…
If you’re going to pass yourself off as a “TV Critic” the least you can do is not post spoilers. Posting about the demise of a character before the series even airs is amateurish at best.
Seriously, I stopped reading when he started posting spoilers. Lame.