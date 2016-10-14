TV Review: Fox's 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again'

Fox's re-imagining of the 1975 cult classic, despite Laverne Cox's best efforts, has none of the magic of the original
It’s not fair, of course, to hope that “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” would be like the original film. The 1975 classic that inspired Fox’s TV musical re-imagining is not just a cult favorite but a phenomenon, a hypnotically entertaining artifact of camp that just happens to be the longest-running theatrical release in film history. The midnight-movie staple provided a frisson of poorly produced forbidden fruit through low-budget smuttiness and campy rock ‘n’ roll musical numbers. Fox’s re-imagining is a wholesome broadcast television movie musical, premiering at the kid-friendly hour of 8 p.m., and courts mainstream, millennial viewers through casting former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice and “American Idol” star Adam Lambert.
But it is fair to hope that the pre-taped revival would have some verve to it, some eroticism, some freak-flag-waving joy. Unfortunately, Fox’s production of “Rocky Horror,” despite a few solid performances, appears to entirely misapprehend the appeal of the original film. Where the original is smutty, the re-imagining is slick; where the community around the original had created snappy, smart commentary to get through the story’s slow scenes, the community in the Fox production is piped-in, packaged, and penned into a corner of the viewing experience. The 1975 film is not a great movie, but it is a film — with camerawork, lived-in sets, and a vision of awakening eroticism (tinged as it is by a plot that makes absolutely no sense). Fox’s production is a collection of stage numbers in a very unspooky soundstage, where the campy grit of the original is replaced with shiny costumes, and in the final scene, even CGI.
But this new production is part of that pernicious impulse in Hollywood to commodify that which was once considered fringe. “Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” is showcasing a commercialized and easily consumed “queerness” — dyed hair! mohawks! fishnets! as if all of those things have not walked down the runways of Paris fashion week, a hundred times over — while sanitizing and sanding down the parts of the original it can’t make safe. This was Fox’s strategy with “Grease: Live,” too. But while “Grease!,” the popular movie version, could lean on high school drama, “Rocky Horror” is a horror-comedy where a transgender and/or crossdressing villain is not just a lust-crazed mad scientist, but also literally an alien. How do you update that for a mainstream audience?
The answer, as it happens, is not well. “Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” demonstrates an astonishing lack of vision. The camerawork is lax; the choreography is clunky. It’s not freaky, or scary, or erotic, or even particularly weird. It’s just a kind of boring musical with a particularly nonsensical plot.
The highlight is Laverne Cox, who plays Frank-N-Furter, the role made deliciously creepy by Tim Curry. Cox is the strongest performer in the production, and she has much of the necessary screen presence and vocal timbre to stand out in the middle of the mediocre spectacle — the primary requirement of any Frank-N-Furter.
Yet there are practical and symbolic concerns at play. Cox is a trans woman, not a bass-voiced “transvestite.” Despite some range, her voice cannot attain the gravelly drawl that Curry deployed. And while Curry got the chance to switch between the flounces of an aggrieved diva and the deadly intent of an unstable madman — such as, for example, in the delightfully bonkers dinner scene — Cox’s Frank-N-Furter has to be necessarily more restrained, in order to protect the actress’ dignity. She looks and sounds great, but the implications the musical is making about trans identities are more than a little awkward.
Still, Cox is the only performer that seems comfortable in her role; as a result she feels slightly disengaged from the rest of the characters occupying the mansion, most of whom resemble carefully made up extras from Halloween Horror Nights. Annaleigh Ashford and Christina Milian can be excellent additions to a cast, but Milian in particular is swallowed up by the production’s disinterest in her role. (Laudably, the re-imagining cast for racial diversity — notably going where the original film did not. That seems to be as far as the vision extended.)
Justice is carefully just erotic enough as Janet Weiss; “Touch Me” has her in the identical bra and slip that Susan Sarandon wore in the original film, but the number is devoid of the sexual awakening that Janet is said to be feeling. Justice can sing “I wanna be dirty,” but when she embraces Rocky (Staz Nair) on the bed, her legs are demurely clamped together, in full view of the audience. Nothing to see here, kids. (Later in the number, Janet and Rocky hold hands and jump on the bed in G-rated ecstasy.)
Of course, quality is not all that matters to an audience. The 1975 “Rocky Horror,” after all, was not well-received when it first debuted. But it was the fan community that nurtured it; the audiences of like-minded misfits that built the participation and culture around it.
Which is why the most perplexing choice in this start-to-finish baffling production is that the audience participation is performed by a set of punkily dressed actors who are depicted as watching “Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” in an old-timey theater. Instead of the probably too-hot-for-broadcast red lips, “Science Fiction Double Feature” is sung by an usherette (Ivy Levan) as the audience takes their seats. The “viewers” take part in some of the more well-known traditional props and callbacks — toilet paper at the screen, “say it! say it!” — but abandon most of the rest of the participation.
This version of “Rocky Horror” is flat and Disney-fied. Perhaps this is just another stop on the lifecycle of alternative culture, as it makes its way to the mainstream, commodified and cut to pieces along the way. This film feels deracinated, transplanted from the community that cultivated it out of a sense of shared understanding and survival into a sterile, empty soundstage. Without those roots, this new “Rocky Horror” is like every other 8 p.m. film — just another movie to wait out before the midnight show can start.
I’m surprised that Variety of all places would describe the setting as “an old timey theater” instead of actually identifying the theater. I count on Variety for inside details not usually included in the mainstream press…
The first 40 minutes (two reels of film) of the original 1975 “Rocky Horror Picture Show” comprise the greatest, and most entertaining, opening of a filmed musical in Hollywood History. (Even though it was actually filmed in Great Britain) This updated reworking is beyond flaccid. It should be called: “Rocky Horror Picture Show – Let’s Preserve and Extend the Copyright For Another Generation”. Laverne Cox was incredibly mis-cast, although he obviously loves his own reflection. Seeing what destiny has wrought upon the great Tim Curry is soul-crushing beyond words. Don’t grow old kiddies, don’t grow old.
I have not seen it yet, and the reviews are mixed, some love it, some don’t. Nothing can ever, ever compete with the original film and its thousands of stage outings. But, the fact that a TV version is even on at 8:00 pm on a weeknight says a lot about how far we have come since 1975. I’m going into it as a new experience, a new version for a new generation who will want to see the original and attend an actual midnight showing.
It’s pretty obvious that the reviewer doesn’t know much about RHPS other than maybe the movie version. Pre-movie it was a a stage show. Science fiction double feature, was performed by the usherette in the stage show, not a pair of lips. That was a re imagining for the film. The fact is, I’ve seen the show many times as a stage show, and as the movie. The best bet is to NOT compare the two. They shouldn’t be as they are both different. That being said, I love every interpretation of the show. Instead of letting this reviewer who has lent her opinion, (and we all know that opinions are like orifices), everybody has one, watch it on your own and make up your own mind. Embrace the spirit of a great musical, and enjoy it for yourself. Don’t try to compare it, just sit back and enjoy. I know I’m waiting in antici……………….(F’ing SAY IT!) …..pation…..
Having seen the original stage show, and the premiere of the RHPS, in London as well as co-authoring a book (‘Still The Beast Is Feeding’) celebrating 40 years of Rocky Horror, I am looking forward to seeing this when it airs in the UK this Halloween. One thing bothers me greatly though; the character of Frank-n-furter was written as a male. There are numerous script references to ‘he, him, Master’ so it is obvious that the character is played by an adult male actor. We know that ‘he’ is an alien who has taken the form of a male on earth, in the same way that Riff and Magenta have assumed male and female human forms respectively. The dialogue, characterisations, interplay and jokes are based on this. From what I’ve seen online about this production, ‘Frank’ is now, prima facie, a female wearing women’s undergarments. Quite apart from the fact that this makes the character no longer a transvestite (have they also changed the lyrics of Frank’s entrance song to ‘Sweet (not a ) Transvestite’?), why make this huge change? Comments about appealing to the LGBT community or being contemporary because of Laverne Cox’s gender orientation are utterly redundant because actors play roles, not themselves (no-one thought twice about a gay actor playing Gandalf, because it simply wasn’t relevant). Personally, I can find no creative logic, merit or rationale for making such a fundamental change to the show. Fox ‘re-imagined’ Grease not long ago but chose not to have a female Danny and a male Sandy; why not? Because it doesn’t work is why.
I’ve been looking forward to this “re-imagined” “Rocky Horror Picture Show” FOX made-for-TV movie since it was first announced. I’ve enjoyed reading several very recent reviews including USA Today, The Toronto Star, and The Sioux City Journal, (and no doubt there are and will be others with something to say about this production) all of which had mostly positive, some negatives, certainly honest, and thoughtful things to say about this reboot. Most included brief or more extensive interviews with the cast.
I’m also a long time “Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie viewer.. I’ve also participated in the midnight showing/audience participation events. All with varying degrees of camp, weird, crazy, and a whole lot of fun.. , which is pretty much the whole point of this iconic cult classic. I’ve also seen the snippets, promo pieces, the sneak peaks, etc., cast interviews, which have been presented in the past months leading up to this weeks airing on Thursday, Oct. 20.
So imagine my surprise and yes, frustration & confusion, when I, at first, eagerly began to read this Variety review, and then slowly came to realize this review is not reflecting what I’ve seen & experienced in regards to this production so far. Seriously?? It’s THAT bad?? According to this reviewer, it is.. Somehow, I can’t quite believe it’s the boring, ill-concieved mess that is portrayed in the Variety review.
On a positive note, I was very pleasantly surprised, grateful (and relieved) to read the “review of the review”/first-person viewer and RHPS fan’s comments here: William Ardelean (comment below on 10-14-16). Many thanks to you sir! I would encourage others to read his own personal experience, having seen the Fox production already..
I do believe that the reviewer for Variety (an organization who I generally feel does a fine and impartial job in reviewing new works and made for TV movies etc.) has perhaps for some reason missed some points that directly apply to FOX’s reimagining.
This production, according to all accounts, including from the producer, director, and all of those involved, have clearly and repeatedly stated that they were NOT trying to replicate the 1975 movie version. In fact, the original “Rocky Horror” was a theatrical stage musical, first presented in 1973. The 1975 movie was a “re-imagining” of that original stage version. And now we have another version.. If you try to compare any of these versions to each other, it would seem to be counter-productive. Perhaps if nothing else, go into it without pre-concieved notions about how it SHOULD be done, and simply enjoy it for what it apparently was produced to be: all campy, weird, crazy and a whole lotta fun, much like the 2 original versions.
My fingers are crossed and I’m prepared to be entertained by an entirely new cast, with new energy, with the same music and crazy story, re-interpreted, that many of us have come to love over the years.. The cast seems top notch, really, and let’s give them and the production a chance.. @glitzylady on Twitter
Sonia, darling, the usherette was part of the original stage show, hence the addition, which is the only thing I like about this version.
I’d like to read a review from someone who hasn’t seen the original.
Oh that’s a shame you didn’t like it but I suspect you missed the point of it and let your own narrow expectations blind you to it’s good points. At least that’s what I gather from comparing your review to others. Each to their own.
Great review, though unfortunately it confirms all my fears, as a lifelong Rocky Horror fan.
Just one quick note-The Usherette comes straight from the original stage show, wherein she’d usually be doubled by the actress playing Magenta.
What a shame! If they couldn’t replicate the original tone of twisted sexuality and campy y; why bother?
Thank you Variety for the honest review. I was less than thrilled to hear that a network thought they should remake, (i.e. commercialize) such a classic. I was sure they would do everything possible to PC/sandpaper it down to a patent gloss. Thanks for confirming, I’ll pop on the original.
As a Member of the rocky horror community who had the pleasure of seeing The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again; I felt it was really fun tribute to the spirit of the Rocky Horror community.
While it is not truly comparable to the original; it’s also not the typical modern Hollywood reboot. The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Lets Do the Time Warp Again does capture the archetype of the raucous experience that our community works to maintain. It’s a self aware romp aimed to bring the experience to a wider audience. The show is brimming with references to the participation sections the shadowcasts are known for; both from the audience surrogates and from the leads. These nods to the community are really what I think will help push Rocky Horror further into the twenty-first century. It reminds the world that Rocky Horror is a valuable cultural institution ready to fill an important niche.
I firmly believe that Rocky Horror, while Flirty and Erotic, definitely doesn’t need to be sex focused and the ‘G-rated ecstasy’ between Rocky and Janet is really only marginally more tame than the original and arguably closer in mood to what happens on stage at a shadowcast.
I would also like to note the direction taken with Columbia’s character led to her being much funnier in this production by choosing to acknowledge the adolescent and snarky nature of the character and stepping back from Little Nell’s iconic energizer-bunny-wrapped-in-a rainbow-disco-ball approach. Annaliegh Ashford’s performance is delivered with classic timing and her beats of her jokes all land comfortably.
Reeve Carney’s performance as Riff Raff was definitely a highlight of the show; his more playful interpretation of the character makes him more relatable. This coupled with magenta’s massive energy shift from the original brought the feeling of the duo’s sibling relationship to life; which makes the incest nods that much funnier.
Victoria Justice and Ryan McCartan as Brad and Janet have adorable chemistry as a couple being newly exposed to their burgeoning sexuality. Ryan McCartan’s Brad struck a personal chord with me as I saw his character go through a spectrum of sexualities without the usual demeaning of his masculinity. The moment that Brad and Rocky kiss, while brief, genuinely showed me that Brad had under gone a real sexual awakening of the nature that isn’t as apparent in the original.
This brings me to Staz Nair’s Rocky; which was both childish and emotive. In ‘Let’s Do the Time Warp Again, Rocky is played with much more attachment to the people he interacts with than the original and it makes the character really feel more like a whole person who was just born and is quick to excitement, but also quick to form attachment to people who are kind to him. Staz also gets some really classic visual comedy gags which fit the character very well.
In fact the main players all had some solid slap-stick going, lending the show a campy cartoonish feeling, a very familiar one to someone who is used to waving a 7-foot penis silhouette in front of a screen every week.
Ivy Levan’s Trixie is by far the truest interpretation of the original usherette and the opening scene she performs is heartwarmingly familiar to anyone who has attended a Rocky Horror shadowcast. The line of punk rock audience members sharing screen time with a cascade of classic movie references achieves something that most shadowcasts only manage a few times a year: a performance of Science Fiction Double Feature that is genuinely entertaining and doesn’t resort to a strip tease. Not that there’s anything wrong with a good striptease; but its only necessary at shadowcasts because of the insufferably boring nature of the opening song.
This brings me to the most important part of any movie musical; the music. The updated soundtrack is crisp and does a good job of preserving the rock-n-roll sound of the original. Personally, I found that by bringing tempos up, emphasizing wind instruments and doing some excellent vocal work; the new versions of the classic songs are really excellent. The music is colorful and does a good job of introducing itself to the modern palate, I would even go as far as to say that i prefer the new version of science fiction double feature to the original.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Let’s Do the Time Warp Again does the shadowcasting community a service by exposing our style and some of the nature of our work to a broad base of people without abandoning the spirit of this tradition
While I cannot conceive of a Rocky Horror Show missing the sexual element, I am very glad to read your review.
The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will never get old, love it !
Thank you, William for the review! Looking forward to seeing it myself on Thursday!
Thank you Mr. Ardelean for your first-person review.. Much appreciated! I suggested that readers also take in your thoughtful counter-point review of the new FOX RHPS, in my comment posted here..