TV Review: Joel McHale's 'The Great Indoors' on CBS

A new CBS sitcom pits a snarky Gen X-er against three tech-savvy millennials
“The Great Indoors” has shades of NBC’s “Community” right from the start. In “Community,” lead Joel McHale was Jeff Winger, a sour and unwilling leader for a group of misfits. In “The Great Indoors,” he’s Jack Gordon, a sour and unwilling mascot for a group of millennials. Like Jeff, Jack is arrogant, sarcastic, and convinced that his deadpan delivery works well with women; like Jeff, Jack probably has a good heart underneath all those pectoral muscles. And as in “Community,” Jack begins “The Great Indoors” on the cusp of being dragged into an unwilling life lesson about the inevitability of change.
The difference is that “The Great Indoors” doesn’t seem to understand that McHale’s character is a jerk. In the first few minutes of the pilot, Jack (Joel McHale) turns to his co-workers and observes, sarcastically, that they are “so diverse.” The three younger employees are slightly bemused, unsure how to respond to a statement of fact, as the audience laughs on cue. In the same segment, Jack also tells one of the employees that he has a “made-up job title” and refers to the web team as the “digital daycare division.”
The premise of the sitcom is that Jack, the editor of an outdoor adventure magazine, returns from a long trip in the field to discover that print operations are being shut down. He’s being pulled back into the office to create web content, a transition that is all too familiar to anyone plugged into the publishing industry in the last decade. While he was climbing mountains and camping in the woods, the world has changed. In order to navigate his new reality, Jack is joined by his three young co-workers (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Christine Ko, and Shaun Brown) and his rich, older mentor, Roland (Stephen Fry, impeccable as always). With two different generational gaps on display, “The Great Indoors” should have a built-in sense of perspective on Jack’s selfish panic.
It doesn’t. The writers seem too enamored of the opportunity to rely on the laziest possible jokes about millennials in particular. The sitcom could have a little bit of melancholic sweetness to it, but “The Great Indoors” instead takes it upon itself to issue value judgments on an entire generation of people, and the result is perplexing and off-putting. It makes for a rather uncomfortable half-hour, where the audience is asked to identify with an undermining, insulting protagonist.
In the second episode released to critics, Jack and the millennials take on dating apps, and the sitcom settles into the familiar paces of a workplace sitcom. When “The Great Indoors” can distance itself from the massive Generation X chip on its shoulder, it becomes warmer and funnier — positioning Jack as the self-absorbed lout he is, while also allowing his snark to propel the other characters to action. But as long as the show so openly loathes its young people, it’ll be disappointing, unfunny, and eminently skippable.
Deadline ran a blow-by-blow of what Mike Gibbons refers to in his comment below. Hilarious, Mike!
And the author of this review just confirms how funny this show is. Millenials have the unfortunate combination if being overly sensitive and underly usefull. Being perpetually offended about everything and capable of pretty much nothing except expounding on social media is basically their only achievement. Loud mouthed and thin skinned, too. Can’t wait to see more episodes of this show!
This reviewer seems to be hypersensitive, whiny, humorless and a bit full of herself. You know. A millennial! Lets give her a big round of applause, a trophy, and a raise! Loved this show. It was spot on.
I agree with Neil, looked like both sides were taking shots @ each other. This is the best of the new comedies from CBS I’ve seen this season.
I don’t understand the perception that this show only has fun at the expense of the millennials. I’ve seen the pilot, and it struck me that they ridicule McHale’s character for being out of touch as much as he ridicules them for their reliance on devices, attitudes, etc.
It does seem like the author of the article is slightly offended by the show’s tone. Nevertheless, just based on viewing one trailer, this does look very much like a Community knockoff, and the laugh track just emphasizes how stale the writing is. Hopefully they’re just marketing it like this to sell it to Community lovers, and the actual show will show some intelligence and creativity, but they’re definitely risking permanently typecasting McHale.
Hi Ms. Saraiya, weren’t you the self-identified “millennial reporter” at the TCAs in August who had a public altercation with the show’s creator because you were personally offended by criticism of millennials? Should that not have been disclosed by you or Variety? Or shouldn’t you have recused yourself from reviewing a show in which you have a personal issue? I am curious to hear your or your publisher’s answer. Thanks, Mike