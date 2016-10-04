TV Review: USA's 'Falling Water'

USA’s new science-fiction thriller has remarkable visuals, but is also remarkably boring
It’s hard to describe what USA’s new drama “Falling Water” is about, and that’s largely because it’s hard to tell what it’s trying to be about. The first few episodes of the science-fiction series present a gray, sterile world where water flows portentously and dreams are hard to distinguish from reality. In the most clearly plotted arc, a woman named Tess (Lizzie Brocheré) gives birth, but then opens her eyes to a hospital room deserted of people; her baby, like everyone else, may have never existed. When awake, Tess is convinced that her child is still alive somewhere, and she meanders into a test-subject arrangement with Bill (Zak Orth), a suspicious, exposition-spouting scientist who believes that there’s more to her dreams than subconscious fantasy. Through Bill’s cutting-edge tech company and shady research methods, Tess discovers that it’s possible to share dreams with others — and that Bill, not-so-subtly, hopes to exploit this connection for some kind of profit.
Tess’ journey is intercut with the dreams and realities of Burton (David Ajala), a wealthy man who keeps dreaming of a woman in a red dress, and Taka (Will Yun Lee), a detective whose mother is catatonic. At first, it’s difficult to tell which of the scenes in “Falling Water” are dreams and which are reality — which sounds like a fun storytelling device until partway into the first episode, when it becomes nearly impossible to find the story arcs amid all the lovely imagery.
If the story were just a little bit clearer — or the plotting just a little tighter — “Falling Water” might be able to coast on its visuals alone, which can be acutely beautiful and terrifying. Dream-logic carries with it a certain seductive potency that TV shows as varied as “The Sopranos” and “The Simpsons” have used to great effect. “Falling Water” is at its best when it explores the confusion, wish-fulfillment, and significant non sequiturs of dreaming, capitalizing on the inherent fluidity of the state to pivot into moments of stomach-dropping horror.
But when it’s not producing an interesting image, “Falling Water” is so perplexingly opaque that it becomes deadly boring. The show’s promotional literature explains that Tess, Burton, and Taka are all channeling different segments of a single shared dream, but in the story, many others are in that dream, and at first only Taka — investigating a cult-like murder — is onto the notion that there is anything larger at stake besides their own subconscious states.
The plot is so dense and muddled that Bill has to explain, with a Bond-villain’s wealth of self-incriminating detail, how exactly all the shared dreaming works. Perhaps, if one took copious notes, consulted the show website’s “About” page, and discussed each element thoroughly in a subReddit, the convolutions in “Falling Water” would yield rewards. As it is, it’s hard to imagine finding the time for this dull, plodding thought experiment.
The show started off a little slow, but I love how it turned out. I watched it all in a day, I haven’t done that with a show ever. I never write comments like this, but seeing all the negative reviews, I felt I had to share how I really liked the show. If you like sci-fi, and don’t have the attention span of a fish, you will probably like this show as well.
I will admit I gave up for awhile somewhere in the middle of episode 2. But after a month or two, I picked up the show again. Wow, I am so glad I did! Falling Water picks up steam slowly but the finish is incredible! The season finale is absolute perfection. I would advise others to stick with it as the pieces do come together and come together in a logical but suspenseful and intriguing way. And I will ask the USA network to please renew this for Season 2 and beyond. Please! Your show, Falling Water, is fantastic! The characters are people you care about. The acting is terrific. Falling Water is as good as Mr. Robot, Sense8, better than Jessica Jones. Please bring it back.
The show is fascinating. The reporter should probably stick to reviewing reality shows about millennials or consider starting a fake news site. This show is intriguing and quite the opposite of boring. Not since Fringe and Alias has a decent sci-if show hit the air waves. It’s not perfect and it is muddled but that just lends complexity.
Some reviewers are giving this show the stink finger because they don’t think audiences can withstand its pace. While I agree it’s not your usual “hurry up with the payoff” TV fare made for audiences with a hummingbird’s attention span, taking your time telling a story — doing it well, and keeping us guessing along the way — is actually a good thing.
I’m on episode six, and anything but bored. Whether the payoff will be worth it is yet to be seen, but nothing about this show has been boring, or annoying. Reviewers saying it’s either are underestimating their audience, or perhaps projecting their own too-busy schedules onto everyone. My suggestion: switch to decaf and give the show another try. :)
I’ll tell you something that was boring, your review. It was also peculiar reading all of your inconsistency, calling it “opaque” one paragraph then pointing out it’s ‘density’ the next. Goodness forbid if they give your brain a rest to process that density with a background story and not shoving dreams up your nose.
Notes are not needed if you simply follow along, perhaps you should focus on the show (and thus your job) and not try to cram it between …… whatever ‘writers’ do, not as a last minute assignment your writing the day it’s due. I know this review of a review sucked and was hard to read, and maybe a waste of time. That’s how I felt reading the article above.
I wouldn’t say boring is the right word to describe this show But strangely interesting kinda like when you drive by a accident you can’t help but look as you drive past leaving you with more questions than answers. That’s how I feel about the show Ilm into it but want answers.
I respectfully disagree with this articles review of Falling Water. I appreciate that the story line of Falling Water, like water, is trickling out through the episodes as they play out. I prefer story lines are not spelled out In trailers or the first episode. I like how we are essentially in the same “boat” as those on the show; finding out what is happening as they, themselves, find out.