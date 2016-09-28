TV Review: Sarah Jessica Parker's ‘Divorce’ on HBO

For better or worse, HBO’s “Divorce” is the spiritual sequel to the network’s nearly 20-year-old “Sex and the City,” which followed the love lives of four single women in New York from gritty, contemporary intimacy to sentimental, friends-forever myth-making. Largely that’s because it’s hard to see Sarah Jessica Parker on an HBO half-hour without being reminded of her earlier, iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw, a single-and-looking sex columnist who follows her heart into and through the contradictions of modern relationships.
Parker is not, necessarily, a brilliant performer. But she brought an exceptional presence to Carrie, who should have been by all rights a thoroughly frustrating character. And indeed, she frequently was — but her irritating whimsy and ever-present optimism carried with it the character’s constant struggle to come to terms with how the world was not really made for her essential, undeniable femininity. Carrie was, in the opening credits of the show, a pink tutu amid a sea of suits. Something about her was bound to be crushed.
In “Divorce,” the actress plays Frances, a woman who has already been crushed. Eighteen years after Carrie’s breathless debut in “Sex and the City,” Frances is introduced to the viewer as a sullen, gimlet-eyed middle-aged woman, disenchanted and disengaged. As the title indicates, she’s on the verge of a life-altering event, but in the opening minutes, what’s remarkable about Parker’s performance is that she is presenting a portrait of endurance, a resolve to keep on keeping on.
“Divorce” was created by Sharon Horgan, writer and star of “Catastrophe,” who brings the same acerbic wit and tonal experimentation of that U.K. import to HBO’s decidedly non-British comedy about a couple trying to… uncouple. “Catastrophe” played with the growing pains of coming together, of trying to get serious after the honeymoon period has passed. “Divorce” is, in some ways, about how separation is easier declared than executed. The two shows each occupy a different part of the relationship life cycle, but the narrative is essentially the same: the messy, incomprehensible webbing of intimacy, and how it enmeshes or entraps us. “Divorce” has the added edge of ensuring, in its title, that at least in the traditional sense, this story doesn’t have a happy ending. The show is the darkest of comedies, funny in the way the twist of “Gone Girl” is funny — an examination of how marriage makes fools of all of us, when it doesn’t entirely estrange us from ourselves.
Where Frances is the show’s emotional center — an intentionally blank canvas — Robert (Thomas Haden Church) is the show’s delightful, off-color pigment. Robert has the demeanor of a military man without a war to fight, a Marlboro Man who’s run out of cigarettes. He has the bluster of a World War I veteran, delivering curt assessments that could be mistaken for declarations of war. But behind his red-cheeked machismo and surprising comfort with bodily waste, he is a man terrified that his justifiable anger is meaningless. One of the more astonishing successes of “Divorce” is how well Parker and Church sell Frances and Robert’s complex dynamic — as each drives the other first to unbelievable rage, and then later, to surprising generosity. Their viability as a couple changes with every passing minute, making their own will-they/won’t-they arc, such as it is, feel just as unknowable to the audience as it is to the characters themselves. It’s possible to see why they fell for each other, even as it’s easy to see why they might be better off splitting up.
Though the central relationship is captivating, “Divorce” makes missteps with its comedy. The subplot with married friends Diane (Molly Shannon) and Nick (Tracy Letts) seems injected into the series to add reliable punchlines, but feels overwrought, a literalization of the frustrations of marriage that seems out of place. And because the show takes place in a wealthy suburban enclave of New York City — Westchester County, since nothing as déclassé as New Jersey would do — “Divorce” carries with it a degree of tiresome upper-middle-class angst about how hard it is to have so many shiny things. And with the show’s title being a bit final, it remains to be seen how “Divorce” will find a way to continue its storytelling for multiple seasons, after the paperwork has been filed and the assets have been divided.
Unlike “Sex and the City,” “Divorce” is a slimmer and darker show. “Sex and the City” marked a moment of feminine power and found a way to reverse the conventional narrative of sexuality. “Divorce” is less obviously of its era, and is one of many series that has tried to illustrate the inner workings — or inner dysfunction — of a middle-aged marriage. But in its confused family life and uncomfortable intimacy, it is the perfect bookend to Carrie Bradshaw’s unfocused romanticism in “Sex and the City.” That was then; this is now.
Sarah Jessica Parker is a gifted, comedic actress, but there are too many physical “carrie bradshaw” distractions here for me. How I wished she would have moved away from the current trendoid appearance of a pre-raphalite painting and actually appear as the real person she wishes to portray here. The hair is too heavy and distracting, her eyes which are actually quite beautiful overly made up. Just because she is wearing a longer hem line does not sell a new character here, painting gallery or not. Let us actually see and hear an upstate New York housewife that is trying to rebuild her life. I would love to just see Frances shine through. Thomas Hayden Church, Molly Shannon and the rest of the cast ring true. Great potential here, a little fine tuning and I will be back. I WANT to be back :-).
Thomas Haden Church as evolved his goofy, rebellious, confused, innocence to a degree I never would have imagined. I laugh out loud and have inner chuckles for hours after a show. The writers know what they leave you with.
honestly the problem with SJP is not that she can’t act, it is that quite simply she plays the same type of character from one role to the other. I mean can she do something to change her appearance? it’s the same highlights, same hairstyle. Ok, so costume peeps on this show wanted to drastically change her wardrobe from SATC but seriously, it continues to be the same type of role: upper-class, privileged, impeccably dressed, self-absorbed, no range of character, therefore no stretch in her acting abilities.
Terrible. Have tried to watch 3 times. Intelligent and witty writting. Thomas Hayden Church does a good job acting up to a good script. SJP is like hearing nails on a chalk board. Placing it after a smart and thoughtful show (Westworld) just punctuates how shallow and insipid this show is. Might be good with a more dimensional actress.
After watching the excellence demonstrated in Westworld and Insecure, I really had high hopes for this new HBO series. I found nothing relate-able or humorous about any of the characters or situations in this show. Perhaps it’s the over display of white privilege and total shallowness that permeates through every line of dialog, that makes this show so difficult to watch. I’ve never seen Sex in the City, so I’m not awestruck by Sarah Jessica Parker. Everyone, include her seem to be at this ridiculous superficial level. Watching this show is like watching the torture of small animals for 30 minutes.
Excellent show. Superb executing. Thomas Haden Church it’s a fantastic actor. Fun and intelligent way to build this story about the struggle of a spiritual separation. Subplot is funny and reveals many of the lies on friendship or the lack of it. Great. 10 points.
By the way, this review is super bad, “Parker is not, necessarily, a brilliant performer”???. Yeah, right, a woman behind a desk say it. Ok.
I’ve watched 3 episodes and I think this show is awful! It is irritating to watch.
I wanna see this.
Very perceptive and, of necessity I’m sure, witty review of this show. From my perspective as an older (older presumably) than the millenial-looking reviewer, I might like to add some additional commentary. I’m a 42-year old English Prof. Gen-ex-er? So be it. About a gen-and-a half less perhaps than SJP. Although I *am* from Southern Ohio where she grew up. Nevertheless, my thirties were preoccupied with writing a dissertation for my Ph.D (in English) and watching re-runs of _Sex and the City_ on E! For hours!
So, let me start with the fact that, I agree, that SJP delivers in this new series. She’s just a good actress. Nobody is debating that, and they really shouldn’t at this point. Nobody does that still with male authors. She’s earned her chops.
Anyway, Does _Divorce_have the compelling sexiness of _Sex and the City_? Of course not! It’s not the same show, not meant to be a “sequel” and, even if it were, it’s a just perhaps a sideways evolution for us old folks who grew up on her latter production. The new show just doesn’t have that kind of 20-30 something appeal. It’s kind of dumb to assume it might and expect that it should. Newsflash: we all get old, dearies.
Yet, I’ll certainly keep watching _Divorce_ and here’s why:
I’ve watched one episode. It’s totally on target and more realistic than _Sex and the City_ ever was. I absolutely LOVE how SJP reveals to her friend — and thus the audience — that she’s sleeping with another man. That’s a real shocker because, up until that point, we believe that she’s just a bored, sad, middle-class housewife undergoing an existential crisis of sorts. Violins, yada, yada. But, no! She’s had that crisis earlier, apparently, and has started the first step to resolving it by having a sexual affair with this Julian guy, with whom she falls in love — or bored marital lust.
Here’s the crazy thing, though: We learn that Julian is not some hot Latin/Italian lover as the dialogue implies, but this insipid Brit/Aussie/New Zealander not half as hot her her husband. I LOVE it. And, she’s totally in love/lust with him. Enamored. And, of course, he turns out to be a total asshole once he hears she’s now divorcing her husband. Yet, in the beginning, this loser (any loser, really) looks great to someone in an unhappy marriage. Me? Been there done that! Through that thus far – the depiction of Julian, this show illustrates to me that it is totally on it – insightful *and* accurate.
I mean, that’s what us middle-age women do: idolize the mundane. Men who are “beneath” us, so to speak. We seek out the new as well. That’s all there is in marriage. And this show is ultimately about marriage. Love it.Good job, writers!
Parker is “not necessarily a brilliant performer”? For me, she’s one of the greatest TV actors of all time, a brilliant comedic actress, a cultural icon…
You forgot to include /s tag to indicate sarcasm. Some people might think you are mentally ill or have brain damage.
I think Sex and the City did more to embolden wallflowers and fence-straddlers to get into the Bridget Jones lifestyle than anything. It was a slut show for females who needed an outlet for their frustrations borne of traditional upbringing in an increasingly promiscuous world. The worst it did was to encourage pre-teens (who didn’t really need any more motivation) to approach sexual encounters as “one-offs” as they tried the male attitude about sex. Yeah, yeah, yeah, don’t tell you what to do with your body. Teen pregnancies, contraceptive abortion, babies born out of wedlock or into a fatherless situation are just what we all want our daughters to “achieve”.
This reviewer is just so nasty. Also, who cares about some British show we’ve never heard of. Jeez, cut with trying to be über reviewer.
“Not necessarily a brilliant performer??”
My friends, sisters and I STILL miss Carrie Bradshaw. If that’s not the hallmark of a brilliant performance, tell me, what is, Ms. Saraiya?
That’s great that you and your friends and other associates like her performance and I’m pretty sure other people do too. She still sucks at acting.
“an examination of how marriage makes fools of all of us, when it doesn’t entirely estrange us from ourselves”…that line speaks volumes about the writer’s relationships.
Also, never saw SATC as a feminist show. It was a bunch of randy women sleeping around, and spending money on clothes and shoes that mostly made them look foolish. Same is true of the men in Entourage. When did we start seeing this behavior as empowering and adult?
Well, Sonia’s strength lies in whining about every perceivable iota of anything remotely approaching anti-feminism. That, and her activism is all she’s got.
you really have a stick up your arsenal don’t you? why not going out and trying to live a little
“you really have a stick up your arsenal don’t you”
Hi pot, meet kettle.