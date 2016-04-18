TV Review: 'Containment'

CW has enjoyed such an admirable run with its recent development that the network was probably overdue for a genuine clunker. And it gets one, big-time, with “Containment,” a thoroughly uninspired drama about a pandemic, focusing on the officials charged with controlling the crisis and those cordoned off in harm’s way. While anyone in TV can come down with a bad case of the blahs, for the network’s sake, let’s hope this one doesn’t go viral.
Exhibiting parallels to a long list of movies (“Contagion” and “Outbreak” come to mind) and adapted from a Belgian series, “Containment” has been entrusted to “The Vampire Diaries’” Julie Plec and director David Nutter, ostensibly a formidable tandem. But the resulting drama and cast simply fail to ignite, with the latter having seemingly been chosen more for their summer-catalog potential than anything approaching more helpful strains of chemistry.
The action opens on what a chyron notes is “Day 13” of the crisis, with all hell breaking loose. Flash back to “Day 1,” when the epidemic strikes, and authorities quickly move to mitigate the threat by isolating those who were potentially exposed.
The task of maintaining order, meanwhile, largely falls to a member of the Atlanta police, Lex Carnahan (David Gyasi), who must not only navigate the butt-covering antics of his superiors, but fret about his girlfriend (Christina Moses) and friend/colleague (Chris Wood), who are both confined within the quarantine area.
If the premiere provides a certain amount of tension in their predicament, the initial scenes of chaos and the search for “patient zero,” subsequent episodes do little to distinguish key players, among them a pregnant teenager (Hanna Mangan Lawrence) separated from her boyfriend, an elementary school teacher (Kristen Gutoskie) caught behind the cordon with her entire class, and a medical researcher (George Young) who is intent upon finding a cure.
Whatever progress the good doctor makes in discovering the right formula, the ingredients in “Containment” could hardly seem more generic, as the narrative oscillates between the two sides of the barrier. And while the barricaded population may not be able to escape, all viewers will need to escape a similar fate is a functioning remote control.
CW describes the show as an “event series,” and it’s leaving the door open for the program to continue if successful. The network also is providing “Containment” a plum time slot, scheduled after one of its biggest hits, “The Flash.” Then again, there’s a certain twisted logic to that: When faced with the prospect of watching beyond the half-dozen episodes previewed, the temptation is to run, not walk.
Wow, did you really watch it?
This review is NOT at all a reliable source. I and a number of my friends found the series to be VERY INTENSE!! I thought the actors did an excellent job.
In the review I noticed that the reviewer referenced the writers of the show as if they knew them……That right there tells you to change the review channel!!!!!!!! Even if I knew a certain writer did a show that means nothing. You never know from where the next masterpiece will come……….
After watching Containment and reading this review after the fact, I certainly won’t waste my time reading any other reviews from this critic. The review was full of blanket statements with nothing to back them up. And the cast had great chemistry! I felt the character storylines were pretty detailed and woven together. All the main actors did a great job bringing their characters to life. I normally don’t watch dramas, but I was hooked as soon as I started to watch this one and couldn’t wait to see what happened next. It is a shame they didn’t renew it. I give Containment an ‘A’ … Brian Lowry earns an “F”.
I’m really sick of CW or whoever is in charge of giving ok for more seasons. There have been too many great shows that have been cancelled and have gone on just long enough to really get you excited for the next season. There is so many dumb shows on regular tv anymore that’s its nice to have some quality series to watch. I loved Containment and really want it back!!!
The whole thing is completely ridiculous, just began watching it in the UK… On episode three and I am already sick(get it?) of the health organisation federal woman saying generic statements like “this is for the best” or personal generic favourite; “that’s an order”. The fact there is a typical TV romance because everybody seems to crave that nowadays while a potential national hazard is underway is just a ridiculous joke. These previous comments are complaints regarding the general design of the show, what really gripes on me however is the fact they have not offered increased pay, etc similiar to bonuses offered to WW1 volunteer soldiers (but police officers in this case) to reinforce inside the cordon! 4000 civilians to 11 police officers and the health lady supports this? No, just no, this is not even accurate to real life FEMA standards, they may as well release sarin gas into the containment zone if they really think a lack of law and order will not lead to increased infection rates, absolutely ridiculous writing.
I liked Containment and I don’t know why they didn’t renew it for a 2nd season next summer. The series finale was a horrible way to end the series. And I agree about Katie and Jake. A human story within the pandemic. They made a mistake killing Katie.
Horrible ending to the show. What a disappointment. Now I wish I did not waste my time watching the show for all these months.
Okay so I just finished the last episode of the season on Hulu and might I say WOW. Now this is not a good wow because I am very upset because I the last episode it showed Katie dying in jakes arms. I was for sure that at the last minuet she would start getting better but from the looks of it CW killed her off and I know for me that’s a deal breaker because I mostly loved the show because of the romance between Jake and Katie and even though there was a deadly virus outbreak wiping out the city they still fell in love and had time to show that love. I am sure I am not the only one who feels this way. I have stopped watching shows inn the past because of that reason where they kill of the main character and I hope that they do something like she died but they did everything they could to save her and at the last minuet the doctor sees something new in Thomas’s blood so he directly put his blood into Katie. Then after she is dead for like 10 seconds and comes to life but the blood from Thomas only worked because there was some other kind of strain of the virus in Katie’s blood and when those two strains actually come into contacted with each other by blood makes a cure. That is just an idea to keep Katie alive because I hate to see her go and I will not watch the show anymore if she is killed off.
Cheap uninspiring remake of the Belgium thriller pandemic Cordon. Lack’s the edge of the original series.
Appsolutely awesomeness from uk :D
Containment just started today July 13 2016 in United Kingdom on e4, appsolutely brilliant I have been waiting for something like this for a long time I really enjoyed it and can’t wait until next Wednesday bring it on :)
I love this show and hope it stays on. Better than what they are doing to the Originals
terrible show. can’t believe I watched 10 episodes. guess i was hoping it would get better. Do they really need to keep saying when they are inside or outside the Cordon. Give the audience a little credit. the quiet scenes with katie and Jake are painful to watch
I disagree with this review. This is one of my favorite TV shows right now. Please bring it back for another season.
you are right. This show was very good and i liked the characters and their different dynamics. I don’t know what people are complaining about? let’s not forget all the good shows they have managed to get cancelled. You know what I think? it was probably not government approved.
So glad to see the majority of the reviewers are with me when I say “WTF are you watching, Brian?!” I am really enjoying this show. It’s got action, intrigue and heart. I’m glad it’s limited or I think they would water down the episodes, but I am really liking it.
I don’t know what the T.V. critic is watching or thinking about but I think this is one of the best limited series T.V. shows I’ve seen. Get with the program, Mr. Critic.
I hope that the series finale wraps things up rather than keep the fans hanging!
Love love love love this show. I was shocked when I read the title of this article. Nothing blah about it.
Episode 11 of containment was by far their best one. It was also heartbreaking . Kristen Gutoskie is a wonderful actress that has made me smile and cry. I find very few, if any actor’s have this talent and ability. Kristen has brought this mediocre script to life. Thank you Kristen.
it’s really irritating that they canceled the series. I stuck from the first episode and I watched till the 10th in one night. I’m not informed about this certain channel (I’m from Greece ) but YOU all send them reports , many want the series back.
Couldn’t disagree more with your review. I love this series but can’t believe they killed off Katie last night!
This is THE best show for me I love every bit of it. Am so depressed the teacher is dieing and pissed it’s cancelled. I’ll never watch anything N on CW Again. This is the only show I did watch on there anyway.
This reviewer must be on drugs. This was an extremely entertaining series full of warmth and human interaction. Much better than 90% of of the crap that remains.
But that’s OK. This show is cancelled, but he’s still got re-runs of Honey Booboo and the Kardashians to keep him glued to his screen.
LOL! You got that right! He can sit in his PJ’s with his greasy popcorn and watch those idiot shows. I really loved this show and was not pleased at all with the last one. They said it was the Mid-Season finale. Now I find out it’s cancelled. I am so upset.
Your right…this series DID have warmth and heart. I found myself crying more than a few times…especially the last scene with Katie. I just couldn’t believe they would do that?
I say CW, “Go to the Cordon with you”! Idiots!
So true!…I want these characters to die of their disease.
Are you kidding me!?!?!??!? I love this show. I feel asleep last night upset thinking of the way it ended. Big mistake not to keep going with it
I strongly disagree. I’ve been hooked on this show from day one, and was very disappointed when I learned that there was a possibility for renewal and it wasn’t happening. Just another network canceling shows without giving them a real chance to build up momentum. Smh.
This show was well done and great characters. Very bummed to see that this has been cancelled. It could have really worked into a great show over time. I think this was a bad decision after getting up and running only to end it.
This review is completely out of touch and bias. The show is pretty good and continues to get your attention with every episode. I like the fact that it’s different than what it’s actually out there. I like shows that deal with ordinary people having to lead unusual circumstances. No flash to save the day, or vampire just…regular human. There is a great sense of pride in how ordinary people when exposed to extraordinary measures can behave. We can either rise, cause chaos or live by expectations. More television show should focus on the human experience on realistic measures. There is hope with the little things like attempt to find a cure, or the fact that a cop that ran from love found it. I suggest the writer to re watch every episode before making an assessment.
I agree. I find it to be a good show and disappointed not renewing.
This review is sooo wrong this show is amazing it’s instantly turned into my favorite TV show and I am so sad its just a limited run. Shown is amazing acting amazing
I don’t think the writer has really watched the show. I watch online and think the show has real potential. It interesting with a storyline that is believable and characters that act like grownups. It proves you can have a show that doesn’t rely on zombies, vampires or monsters to have a show people will watch. I’m sure that if the CW gives it a chance, it will catch on. .
Chyron. Now there’s a name I haven’t heard in a very long time…
I absolutely disagree with the review. I personally think that the show has a lot of potential. I watched 8 episodes so far and there hasn’t been a moment where I found it boring or lame. There has been some really nail biting moments in the last few episodes specially now that the truth is finally coming into view. If you are judging on the basis of the first few episodes then that would really be an injustice to the show. It’s one of those stories where the plot development takes time. And so far, I haven’t been disappointed.
Also, I read a comment and from what I can understand, he/she finds the idea of ‘falling in love at a time of crisis’ illogical. I say Why not? Aren’t you familiar with the common saying that love blossoms at the most unexpected time? My guess is you really aren’t.
With that being said, there is just one last thing that I really wanted to share and that is the amazing chemistry between Jake and Katie. I absolutely love these two. Just hoping they make it out alive by the end of the show.
I have binge watched many shows in their entirety from Alias, Lost, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones. Great tv shows in my opinion. I’m somewhat discriminating. My favorite summer shows have been cancelled- Graceland, Falling Skies, Under the Dome. I liked Containment as a limited series. I have a medical background. Not all that concerned about accurate disease portrayal. Good character development and relationships. Keeps me interested. We’re watching tv for heaven’s sake. Go watch PBS.Maybe you’ll be happier but i doubt it.
Well said! :)
Finally, a place I can share my opinions on this show! I felt like i was the only one watching it until now.
I wanna start off by saying, did anyone else notice the policemen had a father that they are just now showing out of all these episodes?
Really?
Now he has a dad? Where was his dad the rest of the show?
How could his girlfriend call him hysterical like that, no less in s staircase full of the unknown…?
I like the “concept” of this show, but who has time to fall in love right now! When one false move could kill ya!
Ugh…..this so annoys me about tv! But i guess the fact that I’m annoyed & tv not being perfect is an indication that its an “okay” show.
Smh, cop just lost his career over a phone call. Did he even really try to climb that fence? She’s needed help for 9 nights, he had ample opportunity to walk right in & be captain save a hoe. Lolllll
He’s been under the microscope since he took the roll of the “face” of the outbreak. Lolllll, why did they even give him the position.
Lollll , thanks for giving me a place to vent from tonight’s episode!
I don’t see what’s bad about it. I’ve enjoyed the show. I wish they would continue it.
I think the problem, is that it’s based a little close to reality, as oppose to ‘The Walking Dead’ and a fictional ‘zombie/walker’ outbreak. It’s not the show itself, but the idea that some virus outbreak could get out of control quickly, killing ‘hundreds’, and if not contained (as this show’s CDC and World Health Officials are trying to do), millions could die.
Have a show about zombies, and it’s okay, because people know that can’t really happen. Have a show where either a virus affects the human brain, to the point that they become violent, or even worst, people go crazy on a ‘bath salt’ drug, and people will turn it off. In a world of ‘reality TV’, we do not like it when actual ‘reality’ is on TV.
If you haven’t been told this in your lifetime please hear it now, learn to suspend disbelief. While I will agree with you that there are some elements that are plausible, like a weapon used virus, the 100% mortality rate, the ability to contain it to a few blocks of a major metropolitan, and too many other elements are about as plausible as someone waking up from a months long coma to a world filled with walking corpses. I enjoy “Containment,” but nothing says you can’t enjoy it and “The Walking Dead.” While I wouldn’t call myself a fan of it, I’m sure they are a large number of people who enjoy both shows. In fact, it was refreshing to read an article about a television show without seeing someone mention “The Walking Dead,” and that lasted up until I got to your post. We get it, you really don’t like the zombie show. Let folks continue berating a critic for putting down a good show without having to bring up the zombie show you obviously don’t like and that no one else had even bothered to mention.
Not gonna lie, seems like you hated it. I am once of the biggest critics of shows and personally I hate the walking dead. I think the plot is basic and repetitive and lame. But for the CW containment is a nice refreshing twist from there usual supernatural and fiction shows. Sure the plot isn’t original but it’s nice to have a some what realistic show for once. Epidemics happen all the time, so this isn’t an impossible thing. Having Barry Allen run around at the speed of light in a spandex suit…..yah not realistic at all. And I’m a huge fan of TVD but it’s nice for a change from supernatural impossible storylines to something that is kinda possible. Not to mention it’s super impressive how Julie creates chemistry between the characters in every episode yet they can’t have any physical contact because of the infection. Anywyas had to reply to your terrible article. Don’t take that as an offence. It was terrible because it was so bias and little fact behind it. More like you thought it was basic so you wanted to tear it down. Anyways you obviously a great writer if you have a job with this company, just don’t think you know everything about TV series because you watched the Pilot. Alsoooo I totally agree with this person VV They needed a season 2. Currently this is my 4th favorite show out of 10 sooo it must be doing something right.
I do not agree with this review. This show is fiction not based on any plausible events. I enjoyed the array of unknown actors and I like the theme of it. I find it interesting. I wish we would allow this series at least 1 more season before pulling it out.
Is there a reason they can’t do a food drop via helicopter? Drop on the top of a tall building and they could control the crowd. Dumb show…. I’m deleting my series recording… No wonder the CW isn’t a major player. AMC and History are much better.
After 10 minutes I asked myself if this was the worst tv show I had ever seen. It is an insult to the highly trained officers of the Atlanta Police Force as well as those of the CDC. It bears no resemblance to how an actual outbreak would be contained. The acting and plot portrays professionals as self absorbed idiots. The fact that anyone would believe that this is even bad fiction is mind boggling.
For unknown reasons the part of a Atlanta Police Major is NOT played by an Afiran-American (or any type of American) — Instead the actor is a African with an anoying foreign accent. This makes no sense! The CW apears to have made a conciouns effort NOT to use American actors.
As a person who use to be a part of the National Guard and was trained for pandemic control, riot control, and emergency response. I could not get past the first five minutes of the first episode. It was horribly not believable in just those five minutes. My unit partnered with the Air Force in order to learn proper containment control and biological/chemical/and nuclear response scenarios. And…whoever wrote this show or adapted it from wherever it came from has no idea how things work. Burning bodies before civilians? Running out of a container and body slamming people onto cars? Shooting somebody in the head? Come on. If you can’t get things proper in the start of a show I can’t give you any more time to waste of my life watching your show.
I’m a normal person and this critic is spot on – guess people who think this show is good either never saw good television before, or they just have very low standards. This show stinks – characters are uninspired, the stories are boring and it’s so contrived the way the plot weaves. A camera and what appears to be a news crew just happened to be there to capture Lex’s stupid speech?!? Right!! Stupid show.
No common sense!!!! Where are the hazmat suits? You have an outbreak from an unknown pathogen. They should be taking full precaution when interacting with infected patients, yet they wear visors when the patients are spitting out blood? Why haven’t federal agencies taken control of the situation? Local police? Really? You’re gonna leave the investigation of a biological terrorist attack to the local police?
The writers should be fired. They did little to no research regarding hospital and quarantine protocols. I guess the writers reflect the networks direction… stupidity… maybe its the general direction of America…
This show is “diversity” run amok. Starts out with a black couple but wait, her former boyfriend is his white friend. Pregnant white girl, black boyfriend. White bus driver, boyfriend of the mother of a black girl. Elderly couple comes out of nowhere, he is black she is white. I have nothing against anybody being with whoever they want in real life but this crap on tv is really getting ridiculous!
I take it you’ve never been to Atlanta.
Um, who cares if the couples are mixed? There’s a lot more than just white people in the world, what’s wrong with showing that on tv
This reviewer seems to be saying that this show is bad for being unoriginal. Well, that’s a lot of shows on TV right now, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a show is bad. I just watched it as they aired it a second time tonight and I’m into it. I like outbreak stories, and this one seems to have potential. I find the characters to be interesting so far, and I thought David Gyusi’s performance was nuanced and promising. Also nice to see more people of color in leading roles. Thanks!
Nuanced?!?!?!?! His acting was ONE NOTE and BAD!!!
I enjoyed the pilot, it seems a lot of the reviewers are reviewing the first 7 episodes as a whole through, which is unfair to the audience and to the show.
My problem stems with the medical part of the story: If it’s supposed to be an avial flu, then why are people bleeding? All influenza viral infections include fever, respiratory distress, muscle aches, malaise….but no bleeding. Not from the nose, the mouth, ears, or any other orifice. Yes, avian flu can be lethal. But not the way that this project depicts the symptoms. Also, as with many similar shows and movies, they get the incubation period wrong. One does not get symptoms within hours of exposure; it takes 3-5 days, minimum.
Avian flu…my bad….
Wow, who did you try to sleep with at CW and turned you down?
The worst show I’ve seen in a long time. The casting was terrible and distracting. I found it difficult to sit through. The actors were trying way too hard that I could not get into their characters at all.
I agree with the comment before mine; I thought it was pretty great. Definitely would be a nail-biter if this show wasn’t so good at making you paranoid that you might get sick.
So called critics out of touch with the normal person. I just watched this and it has potential. I like this kind of movie and hope that the series lives longer than the infected.