TV Review: 'Confirmation'

Toxic partisan rancor over the Supreme Court – and Republicans’ current refusal to even consider a nominee – provides a beyond-timely backdrop to “Confirmation,” HBO’s sober, dutiful account of Justice Clarence Thomas’ extraordinary hearings amid allegations of sexual harassment. And while the focus will inevitably be on Anita Hill and Thomas, the central players in that drama, this spare retelling offers greater insight into the cluelessness of the white male senators determining his professional fate than of the “He said, she said” divide.
Meticulously produced, cast to the hilt and boasting powerful performances by Kerry Washington and Wendell Pierce in the lead roles, “Confirmation” portrays Hill as a woman dragged reluctantly into the spotlight, only to be subjected to character assassination and second-guessing as Thomas’ Republican supporters seek to salvage his nomination. At the same time, Pierce projects a sense of hurt and betrayal as Thomas – a black conservative put through what he famously called “a high-tech lynching” – who never wavers, publicly or privately as presented here, from his assertion that the allegations against him are fabricated.
It was 1991 when Thurgood Marshall, the court’s first African-American justice, announced his retirement, with George H.W. Bush’s administration hoping to smooth its path by tapping Thomas to replace him.
The choice, however, did little to suppress opposition. The search for background on Thomas unearths years-old episodes involving Hill, who’s minding her own business as a law professor in Oklahoma when she is thrust into the fray. “I’ve got students more qualified than Thomas,” says a law professor (Jeffrey Wright) who winds up helping Hill.
Still, the committee’s Democratic chairman, Joe Biden (Greg Kinnear, uncanny), is hardly enthusiastic about either turning the proceedings into a circus or sweeping Hill’s assertions under the rug. “I do not want to go after this guy on a sex charge,” Biden groans when first informed of the situation. (Much of this byplay is seen from the perspective of staffers working behind the scenes, including a pair portrayed by Grace Gummer and Zoe Lister-Jones.)
Thomas’ backers, who range from Sen. John Danforth (Bill Irwin) to his wife Virginia (“The Americans’” Alison Wright), aren’t initially sure what to believe, especially since Hill, speaking in quiet, measured tones, is such a persuasive witness. But Thomas’ forceful response – indignant, pained and evoking race – not only puts the Democratic senators on their heels but provides the Republicans cover to press ahead with efforts to discredit Hill. Learning the truth, alas, quickly becomes less of an issue than simply securing a “win” at all costs.
Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, from a script by Susannah Grant, “Confirmation” draws heavily from news footage, using “Zelig”-like devices to superimpose Pierce as Thomas behind the actual President Bush. Throw in Washington’s unerring ability to recreate Hill’s deliberate speech pattern – a far cry from the showy persona in her day gig on “Scandal” – and it’s clear the movie seeks to be accurate – almost to a fault. In fact, the prosecutorial approach of Sen. Arlen Specter (Malcolm Gets) in questioning Hill is, if anything, less theatrical here than it was in real life.
Although Thomas was ultimately confirmed, there are no profiles in courage among the politicians depicted, barring a fleeting scene involving Ted Kennedy, played by a miscast Treat Williams. At the same time, the movie not-so-subtly makes the case that perceptions that Hill’s claims were dismissed helped motivate more women to seek and gain elected office following the hearings.
A quarter-century later, there is still ample acrimony surrounding the issues at play here (one need only look to Donald Trump’s candidacy to see some of them), and an even more polarized climate in terms of politicizing the court. By those measures, “Confirmation” needn’t engage in hyperbole or excessive dramatization to feel relevant and shed light on the system, then and now. That adds up to a “Yea” vote for a movie that, frankly, pretty much had it at hello.
Still so unfortunate that we have people in the world, like the commenters below, who aren’t aware of what women go through in the work place. They are routinely harassed. And harassment doesn’t just mean the act of touching. Any physical or verbal sexual advance should not be tolerated in the work place. The reason Anita didn’t come forward initially is because she feared that she would be dragged through the gutter and slandered. She feared that her professional life would be ruined. And unfortunately, her worst fears came true. This society protects men at all cost. They can do no wrong. Women have to just “suck it up” because “it’s what men do”. That’s bullshit. So glad Anita’s story has been brought back to light because we still struggle with these issues. Congrats to the cast and crew on a job well done.
Your projecting of social problems on a specific bogus claim is a problem as well.
What is your evidence that she did not simply slander Thomas?
The timeline of events suggests that is is the case.
This was merely a witch hunt against Thomas — and I think you know it
Don’t get the hoopla over Kerry Washington. Have never been impressed with her as an actress. If others like her, good for them.
Great article. How the hell did 3 blind conservatives get to this article to comment so quick? Seriously, wow. But great job Mr. Lowry. Informative, accurate on all accounts related to the politics at play and implied, yet concise.
It is very interesting how little time is spent talking about why Anita Hill would have followed Clarence Thomas to the Justice Department AFTER she claimed she was harassed. This was one of the central reasons American’s didn’t believe Anita Hill. It just seems odd that you would follow a man to a job after he had been sexually harassing you and destroying your dignity. I’m going to guess little to no time is spent unpacking that because it doesnt fit into the liberal narrative of the producer or Kerry Washington.
The lynching continues to this day. Truly sad.
Yet another old news event that does not belong on TV. About a prude who came out of the woodwork because a SCOTUS to be confirmed came onto her, she spurned his advances, realized the error of her ways and then wanted her 15 minutes of fame. More endless programming pablum in this sad era of PC.
Judging from the media’s rabid attacks on Thomas and their complete and utter disregard of the truth or logic during this sad event, I have no doubt that this portrayal will be just as biased and untrue. I don’t need HBO to tell me what happened. I was there and saw it for myself. It was partisan, terror politics waged, not by the Republicans, but by the Democrats and the media. This will no doubt be a paean to Anita Hill when it should be an indictment of her and her handlers. No Thanks.