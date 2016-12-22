Valerie Fairman, who appeared on an episode of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant,” has died, the Chester County coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 23.

The cause of death is currently unknown. Fairman appeared on the third episode of the MTV show’s second season.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” an MTV spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Born in Oxford, Penn., Fairman appeared on the show after becoming pregnant during her sophomore year of high school. Her struggle with substance abuse was documented on the show. In September 2009 she gave birth to a daughter, Nevaeh Lynn Fairman, who is now seven years old. Since appearing on the show, Fairman has had several run-ins with the law, per TMZ.

“16 and Pregnant” was a documentary-style reality show that aired from 2009 to 2014 on MTV. Each episode showcased a different teen dealing with pregnancy. The show spawned three spinoffs, “Teen Mom,” “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom 3.”

Other women who appeared on the show have chimed in to mourn the loss of Fairman. Chelsea DeBoer tweeted, “How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family.” Jenelle Evans wrote, “Don’t take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close.”