Don’t read on unless you’ve seen “End,” the series finale of “The Good Wife.”
During the past few seasons, “The Good Wife” has poked fun at Prestige Drama cliches by giving viewers scenes of Alicia watching a pretentious show called “Darkness at Noon.” Viewers could debate which overwrought drama “The Good Wife” was making fun of — maybe it was “Low Winter Sun,” perhaps it was the second season of “True Detective,” or maybe the mockery was targeting another ambitious drama that took itself far too seriously. It didn’t really matter which show “The Good Wife” was dragging, because most of us got — and enjoyed — the joke.
Satirizing some of the most tiresome tropes of dramatic television served a few purposes for “The Good Wife”: It made the CBS show seem more enjoyable by comparison to some fictional, pompous, macho mess, and it made the adjacent point that a broadcast network program churning out more than 20 episodes per season simply didn’t have the time or energy to engage in self-important grandiosity and unremitting bleakness.
So here’s my question for “The Good Wife”: Why did it spend a good chunk of its finale contorting itself into “Darkness at Noon”?
Your honor, the show asserted facts not in evidence. Many, many aspects of the final sequence of scenes in “The Good Wife” didn’t make any sense, on a plot level, on a thematic level or on a story level. Trying to pull off that slap and trying to make it fit with the contortions that preceded it was like watching a slick TV lawyer trying to get something dubious past a judge on a technicality by employing some fast talking and some very hinky arguments.
Motion denied.
As I noted in my first assessment of the finale, I don’t necessarily have an issue with “The Good Wife” — or any other show — having a dark ending. The problem is, “The Good Wife” didn’t earn its dark ending. It’s as if it wanted to go out the way “Breaking Bad” did, but it didn’t want to have to do the heavy lifting and the multiple seasons of set-up to get there.
“The Good Wife” wanted to assert that, in the end, Alicia Florrick was completely alone. She’d cut herself off from Diane, Peter and pretty much everyone else in her orbit, and Jason was nowhere to be seen. Maybe he’d be around, maybe he wouldn’t: We didn’t deserve to know. In any event, in the finale’s closing moments, Alicia betrayed her closest work colleague and in doing so, blew up her job and a substantial part of her future. After seven seasons of a pretty good and sometimes great legal show about a complex woman with good and bad tendencies, we’re supposed to be OK with the idea that she was isolated, calculating and cold-hearted at the end.
The problem with that ending is not that it’s too dark — I love a bracing dash of nihilism! But only when it is of a piece with what came before. “The Good Wife” wanted to be “Breaking Bad” in that moment, but it ended up being “Darkness at Noon,” because it did not lead us to that slap and that hallway through inexorable and irresistible storytelling choices.
As I said in a recent podcast, it’s as if the drama put a 10-foot tall cupola on top of a two-foot tall house made of Legos, and called it an architectural masterpiece. Well, no. There’s nothing wrong with Lego houses or with life-size cupolas, but one can’t support the weight of the other.
While I stipulate that I did love the best parts of the show’s run, the ending was so hasty, sloppy and poorly conceived that, yes, it does affect how I view the rest of the final season, and even certain aspects of the show in general. If nothing else, I don’t feel my patience with the show’s last couple of seasons was rewarded by that ending. In season seven, I sat through almost no Louis Canning and had to endure Howard Lyman’s dating life for that? Oy.
I get that it’s hard to end anything, especially after seven seasons of variable themes, tones and characterizations. The best episodes of “The Good Wife” had structural integrity, thematic richness and beguiling characterizations. The finale had too little of all those things, and it had a lot of other problems as well.
Here are just a few of the objections I have, your honor:
- Alicia didn’t just throw Diane under the bus (more on that in a moment), she threw Lucca under the bus too, and so did the storytelling. It makes zero sense for Lucca to publicly air Diane’s dirty laundry in open court, with no warning to the woman who was her boss, by the way. By doing that, Lucca almost surely got herself fired from the firm Diane runs. Why would Lucca do that? Why would the show assert that she would do that with no explanation and no qualms? There was no scene of Lucca and Alicia conferring over how Lucca’s career would be or was damaged, and discussing the steps they could take to deal with the fallout. We’re just supposed to take it on faith that would Lucca severely damage her career for Alicia … for reasons? What reasons? Sure, she’s zealously defending Peter as a client, but at the cost of her job? And Alicia making Lucca do that in the first place is pretty gross. If Alicia was going to sell out Diane, the least she could do is insert the knife herself. (Sidebar: The finale conference-room scene of Diane and Alicia loudly arguing while ignoring a woman of color said a lot about how the show treated its non-white characters. They were sort of important until they weren’t, and then they tended to disappear or become afterthoughts. One of “The Good Wife’s” biggest missed opportunities was not giving Cush Jumbo far more to do. Think about a final season with a time jump in which Alicia was State’s Attorney, Lucca was one of her chief lieutenants and Cary and Diane were among her most frequent adversaries. That sure sounds fun to me, but what do I know?)
- I’m not the only one confused about when Kurt was sleeping with Holly. This aspect of this contrived cheating subplot was very badly handled, and given that the storyline contained defining aspects of Diane’s exit arc, that’s completely unfair to a character the show too often treated poorly in the past. If Kurt and Holly were sleeping together before Kurt and Diane were an item, so what? The Diane I know wouldn’t care much about that. But we don’t know what Diane knew or assumed: Were they sleeping together during her marriage to Kurt, or before that point? It’s an important distinction, but it remains unclear. Diane seems unreasonable if she objects to Kurt having slept with other women before her, but it’s reasonable of her to be profoundly angry with him if, after they decided to be exclusive, he slept with Holly. It’s sadly typical of the way the show tended to treat Diane that there is little clarity on this point, and it’s really problematic that “The Good Wife” introduced this storyline and then didn’t do it any kind of reasonable justice. But it would appear that to the show, it doesn’t matter whether Diane comes off an unreasonable, vengeful person or a very hurt spouse. Those are two different things with two different meanings, but to “The Good Wife,” clarifying that characterization just didn’t matter.
- My jaw dropped when I read an interview the Kings gave the day after the finale. Robert King talked to Variety about the infamous slap, and here’s part of what he said: “[W]e were with Alicia at the party episode, two back. And we saw Alicia watch Diane and Kurt McVeigh huddling and kissing, and her jealousy in many ways of their relationship. And you can’t say that that didn’t play into this end.” Wait, what? For seven seasons, this program asserted that women could be confident, complicated and sexy — and it rewarded Diane for being all those things by giving her a relationship with an intelligent man who loved her charisma and power — but in the end, “The Good Wife” burned that idea to the ground, certainly where Diane was concerned. To review, we left “The Good Wife” with Kurt and Diane’s relationship in tatters, and probably over for good. “The Good Wife” was the rare drama to show us a woman of a certain age who had a dynamic career and a thriving personal life, and on the way out the door, the show said, “Psych!” and casually destroyed that idea. That decision wasn’t just a highly questionable and extremely disappointing thing to do to Diane and to the show’s depiction of women, it comes in a context of TV’s problematic history in all these arenas. Male characters get to have enviable jobs and interesting personal lives all the time, whereas it’s still a struggle to see women, especially women over 40, who receive those kinds of well-rounded depiction as a matter of course. But sure, let’s exit “The Good Wife” with a jealous woman ruining a married woman’s happiness — a female friend’s happiness — and let’s have that second woman wrap up her arc by slapping her former friend. Let’s just take these gender politics back to the Stone Age, why not?
- So, all this was done for Peter? Several people’s lives have been seriously damaged, again, all to get him out of a jam? If only he’d seemed worth it, but he’d mostly been a drag on the show since the middle of its run. He basically brought nothing to Alicia’s life but problems and complaints — but she burned everything down for his benefit? That’s the arc of Alicia’s story? That is not only profoundly meh, it is distinctly odd that a lot of these contortions occurred so that Grace would not… take a gap year? I can’t think of a less compelling reason to do so much damage, but maybe that’s just me. In any event, I’m having twitchy flashbacks to certain sloppy seasons of “Sons of Anarchy,” in which every preposterous decision that occurred rested on the existence of some bad guy in Ireland whom we’d met for five minutes at some point in the past. Suffice it to say, Alicia’s cost-benefit analysis certainly looks way, way off to me. In order to shave down the time Peter would serve by a year or two or bump his punishment down to probation, Alicia blew up her job and her chance to be a name partner with a friend, torpedoed Lucca’s job, destroyed Diane’s life and ensured that she’d be alone at the end. (Let’s leave aside the weird, troubling ethics of Alicia negotiating with Fox, Diane and her spouse being deeply involved in this case, etc.) The more I think about it, the stranger it is that this was all about Grace not deferring college for a year or Peter, heaven forbid, having to don the jumpsuit for a few more months. Sure, OK, seems legit.
- Why was so much of the finale about Peter and his convoluted case, anyway? Why was this entire closing arc not primarily about a woman named Alicia Florrick? That case Matthew Morrison’s character brought in these last few weeks became the Thing that Ate Cleveland, and the best part of it was the weird lawyer with the dog, but he’s been gone for a while. The final weeks and/or season could have shown Alicia and Lucca expanding their own firm, partnering with Canning, establishing a new, all-female firm with Diane, taming unicorns or riding a rocketship into space. Literally anything would have been more fun than this old case that we were supposed to care about a lot but had very little to do with anything of current relevance to the show’s universe.
- At the end of the day, it’s hard to escape the idea that the Kings were far too wedded to the idea of circularity. There was a slap in the first episode, so there must be a slap in the final one. Why? Was a piece of TV legislation passed by Congress when I wasn’t looking? Tony Soprano didn’t try to feed some ducks in the “Sopranos” finale. Circularity is not a virtue in and of itself.
Of course, callbacks to a show’s first episode in a finale can be a lot of fun. “The Good Wife’s” last hour had plenty of those, and that’s all it needed. It didn’t need need a slap — or if it was going to engineer one, it needed to start that process much, much earlier than it did. It needed to lead up to that moment for at least a few seasons. It didn’t.
During these last couple of seasons, which weren’t quite at the level of the first five often great years, it gave us a show about an interesting woman who found herself in a lot of different kinds of legal, moral and ethical situations. Sometimes she made bad or selfish decisions, but more often made creative, smart and challenging ones. She had friends and lovers whom she relied on who were also smart and often cool, but flawed.
Alicia could be cold and cruel sometimes, but she could be empathic and caring at others. This finale came down forcefully on one of those sides, and by in doing so in a sloppy, rushed and inconsistent fashion, it wasted a lot of the goodwill the show had accrued over time.
“The Good Wife” could be daring and risk-taking in some of the subject matters and topics it took on. It had fun with structure on an episodic level, but it never quite nailed the kind of season-long structures and arcs that its cable cousins were more likely to pull off. It was, in the end, a fairly conventional show. That is not an insult. It tried to entertain us, and that’s a good thing, and more shows should try to do that. But at the last minute, it lost faith in itself and became dismissive about the world it had created and the audience it had cultivated, just to chase some extremely debatable ideas about what constitutes “great” TV.
I’d make further arguments in this case, but I’ve got some TV to watch. I hear “Darkness at Noon” got really good this season.
The finale of “The Good Wife” was discussed on the most recent episode of the Talking TV podcast, which is here, on iTunes and below.
“This finale wasted a lot of the goodwill the show had gained over time.” – In a nutshell @moryan, you nailed it. Take a brilliant show and give it a convoluted ending; ignore the bar creators set for themselves (for five seasons, anyway) and just phone it in; who cares? S7Ep22 The End was nowhere near the fine glass of Shiraz earlier episodes had been, where one would savor the structure, the aroma, the elegance of multilayered complexity (Remember scenes of K. Sharma and D. Bishop?) locked in a legal arabesque.
It was — literally — a huge sloppy cocktail, the same kind Alicia had taken to recently: tequila not measured but sloshed over ice, mixed with an index finger.
I was looking forward to Peter’s epic trial for vote -tampering, which just withered on the vine, and to Alicia ‘s final exoneration to live her own life. Sure, stand by your man until he goes to prison, then walk into the courthouse to file divorce, take off with Jason (but insist on getting behind the wheelbecause that’s where her arc ends- she finally takes charge. (Will DID give her his blessing in poignant scenes to go after Jason.)
At what point does Alicia’s story change, moving her from June Cleaver to Hillary to the best female attorney we’ve seen on TV drama to finally — a woman who takes back her life as her own?
Hope the Kelly’s can write such a plot for the beautiful and gifted Christine Baranski &ici.
Great review. You articulated my “huh? wtf?” just happened feeling after viewing the last episode. Another superior program that ended awkwardly.
It shows her making a choice for herself at the end… that’s it, tha’ts all..
“At the end of the day, it’s hard to escape the idea that the Kings were far too wedded to the idea of circularity.” A perfect way to sum up the finale, really. Through 7 seasons, The Good Wife has had its ups and downs in storytelling, but the finale cannot be characterized as anything but a disappointment. This show has had it’s moments of showing us layered, complex, and three-dimensional female characters only to consistently burn those characters to the ground. Kalinda anyone? Lucca’s career is screwed. Diane is back to where she’s started but with bonus divorcee and spurned mentor titles attached to her name. And Alicia? Probably divorced, we don’t even know that for sure, probably alone. A possible political career to pursue? This ending didn’t feel like an realistically dark and gritty conclusion, it felt like a lazy shafting. If they wanted to go out this way, more planning and build up was needed to make it feel like a logical and inevitable conclusion. Why would Alicia throw everything and everyone under the bus just to shave a year off of Peter’s plea deal? The common theme of S7 was that Alicia was done with Peter and marital obligation. Time off of Peter’s plea deal wouldn’t have any affect on her political ambitions. So what was it all for? Completely baffling and illogical ending.
Truely a great show was upset it ended at all. It ended for me at a most important moment in Alicia’s life. I would enjoyed it more if the character had a victory at the end. Yes she changed from meek to though but I needed her to have a real win. See her receive the divorce papers and living in a glamorous apartment with her glass of wine. She became just anther victim of circumstances to me and I wanted her as my hero. It felt too macho man to me as if I was seeing her through a man’s opinion of what happens when you do not listen to what your husband wants even after you throw him out for his indiscretions. I threw mine out and never looked back to see if he needed me or not.
So disappointed on how it ended or ended at all but the show was great would have loved more.
It felt like a big F.U. to those of us viewers who gave the show our time of day. I mean it had 7 seasons. It was a really good show. How could that be a logical ending. I wished I never started the damn thing in the first place. SO DISAPPOINTED! Plus the high ratings it got from us watching it, how could it end like it did. 😖😒😲😠
I just finished watching the finale. There are many things that I would have done differently, but without over analysis, it would have been the ultimate ending. Remember when they were doing the demolition in the office and the contractor had them vacate to the twenty seventh floor? He said a load bearing wall taken out on the twenty eighth floor could cause the whole thing to collapse.
I would have had Alicia go back there for something she had held onto from her time with Will. She looks up, sees his face in her minds eye, and then the ceiling comes down. There would be a funeral, all of the characters could have their moments making peace with her death. And then….we would see Alicia and Will together again in heaven. Sure, their actions in life would probably had them ending up somewhere else, but there was always the theme of Alicia struggling with her belief, or unbelief, as to whether or not God exists.
Perhaps that would have been too much of a fairy tale ending and for some it would have been too dark of an ending to have her killed. Though since each and everyone of us will die someday, I think it would have been a great way to see that in the end love does conquer all. Obviously, the writer’s were struggling through out to get some sort of Christ like message into the mainstream without alienating viewers who are not inclined to believe in Jesus Christ. They flirted, but they never committed. Such a shame for all of us, because taking a stand in the name of the Lord is something that a lot of us will be doing in the days to come.
I took the slap to be Diane saying to Akicia, “I stood by you all those years knowing Peter had cheated and your marriage was a sham and I never went there, used it or exposed it, but in a split second to save yourself, you threw mine under the bus.” This was Alicia to me, no real loyalty and self serving. She deserved to end up alone.
I agree with you Unfavored Child. Alicia started out as a good wife but after 7 seasons turned into a bad wife. Too bad Grace didn’t have a bigger influence on her.
This review reminds me of a theater critic who observed more than 100 years ago that ‘Americans prefer their tragedies to have happy endings.’ Well tragedies are supposed to end tragically so get over it. The other complaints that the ending did not adhere to some ‘Feminist’ template is even more disturbing. It reminds be of the Red Guard during Mao’s Cultural Revolution insisting that all media be required to depict the heroic rise of the proletariat over the degenerate bourgeosie. Sorry, your ‘Feminist template’ is an artistic straightjacket for writers trying to depict something genuine.
Solid analysis of the plot holes which I sensed, but you elucidated perfectly. I’ll just say that the final episode turned Alicia from a multi-dimensional character with serious ethics, to a one-dimensional predator who doesn’t even have the brains to protect herself or her friends. Nothing about the episode made much sense. THere’s no real excuse for burning an entire series fans have put theri heart into, and my mother was one who did. She’s not a shrinking violet, but the ending struck her as crass, mean, and anti-feminist.
I think it’s enormously arrogant of writers to drop giant surprises without a real foundation. Good Wife was a feel good fantasy on some levels, with a proper layer of edge and intelligence. It wasn’t a Scorsese movie about Brooklyn, or the evening news. It was a show with a demo that deserved a happy ending. If one wasn’t coming, why even bother with all the time spent on the new romance AND flashbacks with Will? Why is Dianne even in the show just to get beat to a pulp at the end?
It’s clear this episode was NOT written from the beginning, but cobbled together from a variety of high points in the series.
Lost and Battlestar Galactica drove me away from long-plot-arc television with arrogant, lazy endings. Breaking Bad won me back with an ending that fit the series (and was honestly an exercise in creative violence and dialogue, with no real surprises), and now Good Wife is going to save me lots of hours I won’t be watching other long form series again. I’m sure Game of Thrones and Orange in the New Black (neither of which I watch) will do much better.
I’ll never watch anything by these writers again, and I’ve avoided Lindelhof’s work since Lost. I’m avoiding the series which replaced Good Wife’s timeslot, and networks better realize that these kind of endings taint their entire show selection. This episode never should’ve gone into production or release.
Totally agree with the article and your summary of the summary. Loved the series and always thought Alicia was one of the best crafted characters on television. The role and the series didn’t deserve this final episode that appeared like an afterthought rather than expertly written.
I was sorely disappointed!!
Antinet I AGREE ALSO!!! Just finished it tonight. HIGHLY disappointed! I wished I stopped on season 6.
Great review of the season finale. I was very disappointed in the finale but couldn’t exactly say why beyond I was upset that Alicia was alone again. Maureen’s explanation totally explained how the last episode wasn’t true to the buildup of the plot and the development of the characters. Thanks, for expressing it so well. This finale was a HUGE letdown.
I agree with all the above comments I loved this show but the final episode was terrible
I finally caught up, and I liked that Will came back as her conscience. I was expecting she would let him go, so she can be happy with Jason. I would have also liked to see Alicia kick Peter to the curb, and live her life with her friends, because she realised he is not worth her sacrifices.
The ending made no sense. It completely messes with the characters’ arcs. As a woman, writer, and a fan I’m insulted. I’ll rewrite the ending in my head and pretend this last episode never happened.
I agree 100% with this analysis! I almost thought the hallway scene was a dream sequence or something, it made so little sense. I read Diane’s exit from the courtroom a little differently. I thought she was leaving in disgust over what Alicia had done, and that her and her husband would be fine. (Wishful thinking.) Also thought it was ridiculous that Lucca had to conduct his testimony.
It seem so many shows spend so much time, money, effort on building great series throughout the years, and their finales turn out to be crap!
Does nobody gets it?? It was the actress being slapped. She needed slapping so badly. The Kings did not want to go on with her. After the whole Kalinda episode where they had to choose the side of the star the were fed up with her. It was clear. So clear.
Why else would the Kings announce their decision to end the show and then go on with the show without margulis.
Just ponder in it
With today’s announcement of the Diane-focused spinoff, I think it’s clear why the finale took the path it did. The spinoff will tell more stories about Diane. The state of the Good Wife universe leading up to the finale would’ve rendered Alicia’s absence far too conspicuous to explain away easily. As such, they used the finale to sever their ties. Unfortunate, but that’s show business.
This was the single best review of The Good Wife finale I’ve seen. Thank you.
When the series finale was over, I couldn’t help wondering if someone had royally ticked off the Kings. Maybe CBS? The cast? The crew? The caterers? Because it felt as if they purposely set out to undo in one hour all the good work they’d done over seven seasons. I thought it had to be an act of malice. But then later, in interviews, the Kings seemed proud of their finale and happy with their scorched earth ending. Schadenfreude is what they call that prick of pleasure you feel in the face of someone else’s loss – but what is it called when you take joy in ruining your own creation? When you spend tens of thousands of hours sculpting an elaborate, beautiful structure, only to shatter it with one gleeful kick. What is that called? I think we should call it King Syndrome.
Heaven keep me from ever investing another moment of my time in one of their creations.
Yes! You’ve hit it on the head. It was so obvious that the writers were just sooo pleased with themselves about the slap that everything else, (oh I don’t know, plot, characterization, logic?) went by the wayside. I would love to slap the writers across their faces with their lazy, rushed and sophomoric script.
I completely agree with this. The Good Wife has been my absolute favorite show for years. I balled my eyes out when Will died, and realized that the show would probably struggle to resume the level of intensity that is had in the previous years, but I feel it did a god job up until the last two seasons. The final season too a big dive but I kept hoping for something to pull it back up again. I was seriously let down and disappointed with the series finale. I felt like they tried to wrap up an entire season in one episode and they made up a bunch of crap that had no buildup or explanation to give it substance. I’m pretty angry at the laziness and apathy at the end they gave this series. I feel it was disrespectful to not only the viewers of the show, but also to the tribute of a show that, for most of its run, was pretty epic.
I agree completely– this was, without a doubt, the laziest, most disappointing excuse for a finale to an otherwise-excellent show I have ever had the misfortune to see. NB to the writers: deliberate refusal to provide any closure, and worse still, relying on your audience to imbue your finale with meaning because you couldn’t be bothered, doesn’t make you clever; it makes you LAZY. EW said it well: “The worst ambiguous endings have a false air of poignancy simply because they allow for multiple interpretations, even if there’s no larger point.” Shame on you, Kings. I’ll be skipping your next endeavor.
i loved low winter sun and i like TD2. Ryan is so often the voice of middle brow group think.
Great sum up and review. I was dispointed with the finale, it didn’t match the rest of the show or tie up the remaining story arcs. Alicia and the whole cast deserved better.
What the heck was that? It felt like Project Runway dress that had to be made in a few hours using only old cartoons, frozen video spots, flashbacks, flash forwards and a few flash sideways thrown in. Politicians and reporters are always going on about what the American people deserve. They certainly deserved better than this. Seemed to bear out our new national motto, “I’ll do whatever I damn well please because I can.”
I absolutely HATED the series ending. I walked away shaking my head thinking ‘is that it?’ I felt that Alicia deserved some happiness and was stunned when she walked away with absolutely nothing. I adored the show and couldn’t wait until the next episode on Sunday evening. I will miss that anticipation. I wish better care had been given to the series ending. Bad taste in my mouth…bleh!
Rita
This is a great assessment of that last episode. Thanks for your astute review. I’ve been binge watching The Good Wife for the last few months and was so disappointed in the series finale.
Not in my life in series I felt so betrayed by the authors as in the end of The Good Wife. It was fake, cheap, weak and so below Alicia’s attitudes during the whole series that is incredible. Too sad.
I’ll never waste my time watching a King series again. This was a slap in both Alicia’s face and in every loyal member of the watching audience.
My first reaction after the finale was like WTF, all this for Peter, again! But then I realized, it fits to the title. Alicia remained the good wife till the end and that’ makes sense when you look at her struggling with that urge throughout all the episodes. But not exactly till the end because she does abandon her husband on stage, she does not reach back for his hand. That is pretty revealing.
I think she did evolve from the episode in which she couldn’t convince herself to have a simple drink with a stranger to actually having affairs with men and not feel guilty about it.
Let’s face it. Jason wasn’t the guy for her, their relationship was doomed from the begininng. She just settled for him at first because she wants to break free from Peter and her loyalty to him. And at the end, she wants to be with him because she does not want to be alone, she says it in clear words while talking to Will. She definately never moved on from him, they will always be unfinished and Jason was no Will Gardner. It would have made more sense if she had ended up with Finn Polmar.
About Lucca being thrown under the bus… I think we should not only look at the finale but the entire season, she does say that Alicia is her only friend and it is shown that she is not happy at Diane’s firm so I was not surprised about her actions.
I do believe Alicia was jealous about Diane and Kurt’s relation or Jackie’s and Howard’s as a matter of fact since her marriage with Peter was definately broken, her kids were gone, and she was lonely. This feeling is just human.
It is not clear whether or not Kurt cheated on Diane or if he had an affair with that girl before (it was discussed during the seasons about his relations with hot young fire girls). I think Diane is more upset because as she said, Kurt is honest and she is the one who dragged him in that mess in the 1st place, asking him to ” arrang ” a testimony where his credibility is already affected, In that episode she begs him to forgive her and she didnt want his reputation and motives be questionned again. That’s what I felt.
I don’t think Alica is walking back to Peter, I think she just acts like she has during the whole series : she just dries up her tears, hides her emotions and acts on duty (like all the times she defended that guy who murdered his wife, or Lemond Bishop or everytime she had to act contrarily to her ” morals ”
The one thing I’m soooo pissed about the finale and that is not brought up is how AGAIN Peter (the corrupt, the cheater, the arrogant) got away with it,
My one question is why would Diane even defend Peter after his betrayal on the judgeship.
For the rest… I’m happy to imagine the rest. I believe Kurt and Diane made it up, Carey became a professor, Alicia may try politics or will work for Canning or get time for herself and finally is free from any attachment to Peter… or maybe at the end, he is left with nothing since he lost his career and she is so alone that they just settle for each other… who knows. I like to wonder rather then being imposed with a finale that I despise (like How I met your mother)
They took a really interesting and complex show, and ended it on a complete sour note that didn’t even make sense and no one will want to remember. Just yuck. What a waste.
100% agree. Well stated.
So disappointed in the last episode. They’ve really misunderstood what the viewers would have liked to have seen. I don’t mean a soppy perfect ending but just a hint towards her being happy or still able to carry on…maybe without Jason or Peter.
Reading what the writers planned with the ending mirroring the first episode and the victim (Alicia) victimizing someone else (Diane) for her own gain…guys, why not think about what we want to see, not try and connive some clever darkish ending.
It’s been such a great show, so much fun, clever, always entertaining and genuinely interesting. Then we get to the end and I just feel cheated.
I’m sick of hearing comments about writers not wanting to end on an overly positive syrupy note for programs I’ve loved…and they’ve manufactured something that’s not felt true to the essence of the show…
Personally, I’d have ended it almost the same but with Alicia walking down the corridor after the slap and go past Peter (to show she wouldn’t just go back to him) and / or her getting a call from Jason right at the end. She wouldn’t have even needed to pick up the call. It would have left us with hope and a feeling that MAYBE it would be ok for her. It didn’t need to be tied up in a bow for us but I wanted to finish the last ever episode with hope and to feel good. Instead I feel cheated and crappy.
So thanks Robert and Michelle King for creating an amazing show and thanks for the ending*
*one of those was sarcastic…guess which
Did anyone notice that Alicia’s wedding band changed hands in the final scenes? Was this on purpose?
I am so glad that everyone agreed with me about the horrible finale of this show. My only comment about the slap is that I felt Diane was paying Alicia back for destroying her husband’s honest reputation and possibly Diane’ s marriage. This turned into more of a cliffhanger ending than a finale.
This is, without a doubt, the laziest, most disappointing excuse for a finale to an otherwise-excellent show I have ever had the misfortune to see. NB to the writers: deliberate refusal to provide any closure, and worse still, relying on your audience to imbue your finale with meaning because you couldn’t be bothered, doesn’t make you clever; it makes you LAZY. EW said it well: “The worst ambiguous endings have a false air of poignancy simply because they allow for multiple interpretations, even if there’s no larger point.” Shame on you, Kings. I’ll be skipping your next endeavor.
The final episode was awful and didn’t make much sense I assume she was being the Good Wife to the end no matter what. Alicia didn’t love Peter anymore and she didn’t really love Jason her true love (according to ending episode) was Will so if she did end up alone it didn’t matter because Will was gone forever and everybody else just helped her exist.
I absolutely hated the final episode – it left you hanging!!! Did she stay married to Peter, did the ‘girls’ run business still happen (probably not), did Alicia end up with her lover? If you’re going to finish a series then FINISH it – don’t leave the fans hanging!!!!!
Entirely disappointed in the ending of this show. I would love to see Alicia come back with some of the other characters in a spin off and help us forget this finale.
agree completely. bad ending to a great show. oh well.
Alicia was a strong, good-hearted person (character) and no more deserved that slap from the bitchy, amoral creature that Diane was — any more than the audience deserved that slap in the face — which is really what it was! Here’s what you get for loyally loving and watching our show *SMACK!*
There is no excusing Diane for it. Look at the number of times she betrayed Alicia and back-stabbed her. Look at the number of times Diane told Alicia she had to over look what was right because she had a client to defend — until Alicia used that same rational on her regarding whether or not Kurt should testify based solely on Diane’s assertion he was honest. But apparently he hadn’t been so honest about his affair with another woman, hence Diane’s true reason for the slap to Alicia, Diane apparently couldn’t handle her husband’s “honesty” on the stand and needed someone on whom to take it out.
See if I show the intense loyalty I committed to watching “The Good Wife” to any other show written by this couple. Don’t bet on it.
Not much closer in the final show,very disappointed
Very poorly done. Made absolutely no sense.
Last season and especially the finale were poorly written! Really disappointing to see such a good series end that way.
Aw crap. I can’t believe that after 7 years of loyalty to the show, they we’re just left hanging.
Did they final heel turn, recomposure and chin up walk back toward Peter mean they she was giving up on Jason and returning to her Husband?
Was Diane’s slap because she has crystallised the truth about Kurt and whatshername, o did no affair take place?
Will Alicia now gone on to a career in politics, or Canning’s firm or ride on a Harley from town to town with Jason. Who the F^&* knows!
I shake my fist at you Good Wife.
;>
I don’t leave online comments. But none of my friends watch “The Good Wife” so I need a public outlet to air my opinion. Please indulge me.
I am more loyal to this show than any other show. It’s like the best baked cookie. Always satisfying, but nevertheless a cookie.
I just watched the final episode on Wednesday, but I read the online reviews beforehand. I’m a sucker for spoilers.
I liked it. I agree with the article above that too much time was spent on Peter’s trial. But it highlighted the complexity of Alicia. I think the Will Gardner aspect was great. Be faithful to the law (and all the complexities that entails- as the show has demonstrated again and again). And, you may never love anyone as much as you loved me. Try and pick up those pieces and make a life the best you can. Something the show needed to acknowledge, considering Jason was no Will. And did so satisfyingly.
Lucca was loyal to Alicia, so I throw out the arguments the councilor laid before us above. And Alicia always protected the father of her children the best she could. Despite her private grievances with Peter she never gave that up.
It was disappointing to have her relationship end with Diane on that note. But our love for Christine Baranski aside, the show illustrated so many times in the past Diane would have done the same thing. She never had a personal life, and it was her first time on the other side of the personal firing squad. Alicia, now, is an expert. The flack the author gives the Kings about the party scene where Alicia envies Diane’s relationship – sorry that’s real. That’s a real life problem that doesn’t fit in to a feminist agenda – but to deny it’s existence is insane. She sees that and it could have been her and Will. But instead she is in her 40’s dealing with complicated relationships.
Of course I want to see Alicia ride off into the sunset. But was this ever that show? No. I have rewatched so many episodes of this show, especially the ones the crackled (when Alicia left the firm anyone?) I won’t rewatch this one. It was seven years of my life and now it’s done. It was a fitting end to this story. I’d like to thank the Kings for giving me so much enjoyment over the years. They will never know how much this show meant to me.
As a lawyer, I didn’t see Alicia and Lucca’s actions as throwing Diane under the bus, but rather, they were zealously representing their client. Diane clearly had a conflict and chose the interests of her husband over the client, which was contrary to what she had told Alicia earlier about representing the client, but understandable. Also, Alicia and Lucca were written as intelligent characters and would know the ramifications of their actions. And I don’t think Alicia (and Lucca) did it for Peter. I think Lucca and Alicia both agreed with Jason that Alicia would not walk away from her marriage from Peter if he went to jail. The successful cross-examination of Kurt and the resulting offer of probation allowed Alicia to be a good wife but also the freedom to walk away from the marriage. How they got there was a bit rushed, but that’s how I saw the ending.
I considered that as well as far as Lucca and Alicia doing the right thing by the client (any client) and thought Diane needed to take herself off the case which, now I think about it, she did. But kind of late. I did not get the feeling things ended any lighter despite that shift though. It does help me see Alicia as a strong person who did what she needed to do no matter what. So thanks for your input.
Diane was first chair in Peter’s trial. She gave her reasons for not pursuing a cross examination and when Alicia objected to those reasons, Diane told Alicia that Peter was free to fire her and replace her…that was what should have happened. Instead, Alicia and Lucca went behind her back and not only conducted a cross examination but a really salacious cross examination. Zealous representation of a client must always be balanced by the ethical considerations that are part (or should be) of every lawyer’s judgements in representating our clients and also our colleagues.
I didn’t have a problem with Alicia being alone at the end; however I would liked to have seen her with Jason. But she couldn’t make up her mind about anything…Jason/Peter/deceased past love; being part of a big practice or being on her own. I thought the perfect ending would have been for Peter to ask Alicia to stand up there with him during his resignation speech but Alicia would say, ‘No, I’m not going to be the good wife anymore!’ and then leave (with Jason). But I think others are correct when they say she remained TGW until the end. Overall, I was disappointed in the ending and think it was one of the worst finales ever.
Spot on review . Zach was a real loser not being there. How embarrassing for Diane for her cross examing.
Maybe the Kings wanted the fans, to not feel so bad so they a real bad finale. The show all the years was outstanding. I will miss it, but won’t cry.
Thank you Mr and Mrs King
i thought it sucked. becasue he husband got away with hiding evidence. and then that she did not end up with jason not her criminal husband who cheated on her all the time and why could they not bring glinda back for a special part. the only thing i really liked was that josh charles was back on in ghost form.
Alicia remains loyal to her husband – she loves her husband – her boyfriend knew when she told him to “Wait for me”, that she loves her husband. She did everything because she loves her husband… even the betrayal slap signaled her love for her husband. Alicia would do that because women, deep down, do not trust each other and compete: the moralof the story is “Never trust another woman if you are a woman”.Yes, those values from the ’50’s still reign in our hearts. The depiction is accurate. …and by the way, you can’t have it all – as today’s mindset goes…
Well I agree that those values still reign in the King’s hearts. Not in mine.