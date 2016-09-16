James Stacy, who was Emmy-nominated for his role as a wheelchair-bound amputee in the 1977 TV movie “Just a Little Inconvenience” and starred in the Western series “Lancer,” died Sept. 9 in Ventura, Calif. He was 79.

His life included marriages to actresses Connie Stevens and Kim Darby, becoming a double amputee after a motorcycle accident, and serving prison time.

His partner Antigoni Tsamparlis confirmed his death and said he had possibly suffered an allergic reaction during a doctor’s visit.

Born Maurice W. Elias in Los Angeles, Stacy appeared on “The Donna Reed Show” and “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet” and in numerous episodes of “Gunsmoke.” he starred in “Lancer,” which lasted two seasons (1968-70).

He lost his left arm and left leg in a 1973 motorcycle accident. His Hollywood friends rallied and threw a benefit to help with the huge medical costs. He made his professional comeback in the 1975 Western “Posse,” directed by Kirk Douglas, in a role specially written for him.

He continued to work occasionally for the next 20 years. He played a wounded Vietnam vet in “Just a Little Inconvenience” opposite Barbara Hershey, saying he hoped to encourage other amputees and persons with disabilities to fulfill their goals of living a full life.

Stacey received a producing credit for the film “My Kidnapper, My Love” (1980), in which he starred and he was Emmy-nominated for a 1986 guest appearance on “Cagney & Lacey.” He also had a recurring role in the series “Wiseguy” (1990).

In the late 1990s, he was arrested for child molestation and served six years in the men’s prison in Chino, Calif.

Stacy is survived by his partner Tsamparlis; a daughter with Darby, Heather Elias; grandson Luk Maxwell; great-grandson Lester James Maxwell; brother Louie; and sister Carolyn.

CORRECTION: James Stacy’s age and date of death have been updated due to an editing error.