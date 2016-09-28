FXX comedy “You’re the Worst” has been renewed for a fourth season.

Created and executive produced by Stephen Falk, the series premiered its third season in August. It is currently averaging 590,000 total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers, up 13% from season two, and 387,00 adults 18-49, down 1%. The show also ranks as one of the top television comedies on the review aggregator Metacritic, with a score of 85.

“Expertly written, brilliantly acted, ‘You’re the Worst’ continues to be hilarious and excellent,” said Eric Schrier, who with Nick Grad serves as president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We’re excited to get Stephen and his team working on next season and thank everyone at ‘You’re the Worst’ for their outstanding work and the opportunity to keep producing great TV together.”

“You’re the Worst” is produced by FX Productions and stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue.

“It is a daily thrill to have ‘You’re the Worst’ in the same network family as ‘Archer,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘American Crime Story,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Things,’ ‘Louie,’ etc., and while I am currently deep in Post on Season 3 and so, so tired, you guys, I am overjoyed,” said Falk. “That FX mysteriously manages to have a crystalline brand identity with such a wide variety of shows is a testament to the extreme talents of John, Eric, Nick, Chuck, John, Nick, Matt, Nicole, Kevin, Kate, Jonathan, Barbara, Stephanie and everyone else. I realize I don’t need to kiss their asses because they’ve already picked up the next season, but it is heartfelt.”

The renewal of “You’re the Worst” comes one week after FX gave season-two orders to freshman comedies “Atlanta” and “Better Things.”