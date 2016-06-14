TV Land has renewed “Younger” for season 4, Variety has learned.

The comedy, from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, has been picked up for a 12-episode fourth season, it was announced Tuesday by Keith Cox, executive vice president of development and original programming for the network. Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 28th at 10 p.m., followed by the season 2 premiere of “Impastor,” which was originally scheduled for a summer debut.

“The show is a force in and of itself, so it’s a no-brainer to renew it again,” said Cox. “Critics and fans love it, and I know Darren and the entire cast and crew behind ‘Younger’ will continue to deliver at the top of their game.”

The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. Created, executive produced and written by Star, “Younger” is executive produced by Tony Hernandez of JAX Media, along with Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin, who also serve as writers on the series.

Season 2 of “Younger” grew in ratings year to year, finishing with double digit gains among all key demos (up +67% with adults 25-54; +66% among women 25-54; +63% with adults 18-49; +60% among women 18-49) versus the series’ season 1 average. Seasons 1 and 2 are available in full on TV Land On Demand and the TV Land app.

“Younger” follows Liza (Foster), a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. Now working under the prickly Diana (Shor), Liza has to figure out how to balance her real life with best friend Maggie (Mazar), and her “pretend” life with her new crew – friend/coworker Kelsey (Duff) and fashion publicist Lauren (Bernard). Liza’s love life is in disarray as she tries to choose between on-again/off-again boyfriend Josh (Tortorella) and her boss Charles (Hermann), with whom she has an undeniable connection.