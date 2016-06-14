TV Land has renewed “Younger” for season 4, Variety has learned.
The comedy, from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, has been picked up for a 12-episode fourth season, it was announced Tuesday by Keith Cox, executive vice president of development and original programming for the network. Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 28th at 10 p.m., followed by the season 2 premiere of “Impastor,” which was originally scheduled for a summer debut.
“The show is a force in and of itself, so it’s a no-brainer to renew it again,” said Cox. “Critics and fans love it, and I know Darren and the entire cast and crew behind ‘Younger’ will continue to deliver at the top of their game.”
The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. Created, executive produced and written by Star, “Younger” is executive produced by Tony Hernandez of JAX Media, along with Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin, who also serve as writers on the series.
Season 2 of “Younger” grew in ratings year to year, finishing with double digit gains among all key demos (up +67% with adults 25-54; +66% among women 25-54; +63% with adults 18-49; +60% among women 18-49) versus the series’ season 1 average. Seasons 1 and 2 are available in full on TV Land On Demand and the TV Land app.
“Younger” follows Liza (Foster), a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. Now working under the prickly Diana (Shor), Liza has to figure out how to balance her real life with best friend Maggie (Mazar), and her “pretend” life with her new crew – friend/coworker Kelsey (Duff) and fashion publicist Lauren (Bernard). Liza’s love life is in disarray as she tries to choose between on-again/off-again boyfriend Josh (Tortorella) and her boss Charles (Hermann), with whom she has an undeniable connection.
Love this show since season 1 , so i have ants in my pants waiting for season 4 to begin. Tick-tock.
Younger’s popularity may be obvious, but it’s incredibly delicious. What middle-aged woman wouldn’t jump at the chance to reinvent herself; especially in a beautiful package named Liza. Sure, I’m probably the world’s oldest graphic designer, but what a kick it would be to pose as a 30 year-old single mother (that part is correct) bringing fresh skills to a Manhatten Ad Agency? I already dress the part, follow social media, and read, read, read. I already look 15 years younger than my real age, I would need another trip to the Botox Bar, and add some highlights and extensions. I also know the venacular of the millenials, so all I need is a beautiful, hip roommate to let me move in and voila! Living the life of Liza.
P.S. Spiritual Advisor is a hobby blog. I own my own business as a Computer Consultant.
OMG!! Love this show just Seen it for the first time, Best show ever!! Want to see More!! Cant wait to see Season 4!! When will it start??
I am so excited to hear that “Younger” is returning not only for season 3 but season 4!!! I love love this show! Hope it continues… lets get real it touches home on many levels! I hope viewers are notified and they all vote to keep this show on longer!!!! All the cast are terrific!!!! Thank you for finally bringing this back!!!!
I really think the writers and producers need to think about making Younger time slot longer. This show is so good and entertaining. It needs to be on for an entire hour! Please consider this for season 4. Your viewers will be very happy!