David Duchovny teased on Twitter that “The X-Files” will be returning to Fox sometime soon.

Duchovny’s Tuesday tweet comes one day after Fox executives Dana Walden and David Madden spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour about the “significant talks” underway, regarding bringing back “X-Files.”

Duchovny tweeted to wish his co-star Gillian Anderson a happy birthday, writing: “Happy Birthday, Gillian. If you see Dana, tell her Fox says she might wanna polish up the ol’ badge soon-ish,” referring to her character Dana Scully.

Anderson replied to Duchovny’s tweet, thanking her co-star.

Duchovny is likely is referring to the TCA session yesterday, during which Fox TV Studios President David Madden told reporters that Fox is “in significant talks with the three principals” about coming back for more episodes.

Fox Broadcasting CEO Dana Walden said that if “X-Files” does return, she would like to see more episodes than the recent reboot, which ran six episodes.

“We’re in conversations that intentionally we could do more,” Walden said yesterday. “I don’t imagine it being a full season of ‘The X-Files,’ but I would be really happy if we were able to get eight to 10 episodes.”

Speaking of last season, she explained, “It was really the limitations of David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] and Chris’ [Carter] schedules. Gillian lives in the UK, David lives in New York and California, and we do the show in Vancouver. Chris lives up north. So it was just trying to coordinate a time where they all carve out a period to be in Vancouver.”

Following a successful premiere episode of “X-Files” earlier this year, Madden spoke to Variety, saying, “We said before it aired that we would love to do more, and we are over the moon with the performance. So far, the response has been really encouraging.”