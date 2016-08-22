Willie Geist is leaving the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show, the co-host announced on-air Monday morning. He’ll be replaced by new addition Billy Bush, who was on hand with the rest of the team on Monday morning — the first following the close of the Rio Olympics.
“I’ve been wearing a lot of hats lately. I’ve been doing the Sunday show, I’ve been doing our third hour of the ‘Today’ show with Al and Tamron, I’ve been doing ‘Morning Joe’ every day – there’s been a lot going on,” Geist explained on-air. “So I’ve got to take one of the hats off, I’ve got a big head, but not big enough for all those hats. So I’m gonna step away from the third hour of the ‘Today’ show. It’s hard to do that because of the love I have for you guys, because of the love I have for all of our producers, all of our viewers who have been so good to all of us, but I pass the hat to a guy with another big head — Billy Bush.”
NBC confirmed that Bush would be joining the 9 a.m. portion of “Today” back in May, the latest adjustment to the segment. Former “Today” co-host Natalie Morales recently moved to “Access Hollywood” in Los Angeles, a perch Bush previously occupied. Geist will continue to host Sunday’s “Today” show and co-anchor “Morning Joe” for MSNBC.
Congratulations to Willie Guist for getting away from Today. He is outstanding as a credible morning host without all Today’s mistakes.One look at Billie in the summer shows did it for me. We have found other sources.
We Do see Willie on his Sunday morning show. It is a breath of fresh air, but a week early spot would be suitable for us to see him.
I believe he has a great future ahead if more realize his genuine talent in journalism. A real diamond in the “rough”.,
bet you wished you had kept willy now, hate billy bush
Oh ;( I will miss Willie…hes sweet…
Billy Bush is so NOT a suitable replacement.
He comes off as so disingenuous….keep him on the fluff entertainment shows please.he bugs me:(
Billy Bush is certainly not a rising star for NBC, he needs to be replaced. I have not liked him since he appeared on the Today show. Natalie and Willie are far superior to him. NBC make things right or you will continue to lose 3rd hour viewers.
#FireBillyBush…..report the news don’t create the news. No more open hidden mics….
Please fire Billy Bush. I was a fan before but after seeing the video with Trump, it is horrible and Billy will say anything to kiss up to a celebrity. Would Billy Bush speak this way in front of his mother, wife or daughter?
NBC needs to fire Billy Bush!!!
I don’t like these changes. I love watching the old crew every morning. I don’t think Billy has the same chemestry like Willie did and I miss Natalie. I love Tamara and Al. I wish Willie and Natalie would come back
Oh I’m so sad to see Willie leaving !! He was fun, down to earth & entertaining ! I’m not crazy about Billy . He has always had that snippy attitude I don’t care for. There is enough of that in this world today . And why did Natalie leave ???!!!!!!!! Too much change for me , not happy . I guess I will be skipping the Today show for now , not happy at all.
Bring back Willie to the today show. I have quit watching the third hour with B. Bush and Tameron. Not the same at all. Al even seems uneasy.
Thank you for listening.
Fire Hoda. shes a joke! Why did you get rid of Natalie? Her and Jena Bush were cute together. Tameron is also annoying, ut her with Hoda & Kathy Lee. a completely useless 4th hr! You did drop the ball when Ann was let go.THere needs to be ONE intelligent person on the panel . Billy Bush is a crazy replacement . Good god, whose idea was that??? I used to realy enjoy the Today Show too.
Again I must say Hoda is the worst of the bunch. omg. I turn off the tv when she starts singing and dancing or laughing for that matter!!!!!
For the pas ten years ever since I moved to Florida I’ve been watching the Today Show only because Regis was thrown in between on NBC & rather than change the channel I left it on & got hooked on Today. I always watched Good Morning America before then. After booting Ann Curry I stopped watching the 7 & 8am shows, just could not take so much of Matt Lauer. I would like to see Natalie or Savannah with Ann Curry in the early show, Hoda in with Tamron & Al or even the weekend girl would have great chemistry & if you must keep Billy throw him in at the end with Kathy Lee since they both have similar annoying humor.
I agree with everyone else. Its like watching Access Hollywood in the morning. I also believe Matt needs to go, I stopped watching the first & second hour because of him. Would like to see him get replaced by Ann Curry!
At least bring back Ann Curry! The team used to flow well together. Billy Bush is annoying & reminds me of a young Regis, he just doesn’t fit in.
Billy Bush is so annoying plz plz get RID of him! Willie G. was the ONLY reason to watch the show!! He was like a breath of fresh air!!! A true God to the morning show.
This has become an unwatchable third hour with Tamron hall . Very annoying
So sad. Not a fan of Billy Bush. Bye bye today show after 9 am
Willie, Natalie and Al made a great team. Not a tv junkie but would listen to them in the morning while getting it together. Bummer that it’s over.
I miss Willie. Can’t stand how silly the show has become. Not a fan of Cameron or Billy. Bring back the dignity.
Willie was back today filling in for Matt. Just a reminder of how much I miss him every day on the show. Billy may have been good on Access, never watched, but his personality is more game show, than news show/discussion. Miss Natalie as well. Don’t know who dreams up these changes.
Terrible without Willie, Natalie and Al. These two Tameran and Billy are the worst . Not watching anymore! You had a good thing going but now it stinks. BORING!
I miss watching Willie Geist. Billy Bush is terrible!! I can’t watch the show anymore.
I really miss Will Geist. Have stopped watching the 2nd hour of Today because of your choice to replace Will with Billy Bush. I don’t find he’s a good fit for NBC Today team.
Diane
OK, I had a busy summer, just now seeing my two favorites are gone on Today show. Awful! Get rid of Savannah and Tamron oh and this Billy Bush, yuk!
I think Willie is a legitimate newsman and found the silliness distasteful. If he didn’t leave this folderol behind, he would’ve found himself getting sucked in and trapped like quicksand. It was a smart move for someone with integrity. I think that’s why so many of us will miss him on the third hour – because he lent a level of credibility to the show. Good luck Willie. I’m sure that your highly respected father Bill Geist is proud of this decision.
With Willie and Natalie leaving so will I. Sorry Tamron…Not. Bush fan
Miss Willie G. Husband and I not thrilled with Billy Bush!!!!
My prediction is Billy Bush is going to lower the ratings for the Today Show. Cameron and Al have very animated personalities and adding Bush to the mix is just too much noise. He’s way too loud.
I agree. I’ve been watching them and the dynamic does not work. Willie had more of a monotone vibe which was great between Al & tamron’s animation.
You really never know what happens behind closed doors but, if it truly was Willie’s decision to leave the 3rd. hour I wish he could have chosen a different hat to give up because he was a huge part of the 3rd. hour’s success. His wit, personality, humor, intelligence and of course his charm are dearly missed. I love Tamron, when it comes to her news reporting or when she is doing serious interviews she can be a real go getter, like she did with Scott Baio. But when she tries to do humor she can appear to be naive which, for her age doesn’t come across as funny it appears stupid. Also she seems at times to try and take the spot light by interrupting at inappropriate moments, and you could see that on the faces of the rest of the 3rd. hour crew. So now with both Natalie and Willie gone the best NBC could do was Billy Bush. WOW!? WOW!?!? Who was the decision maker on that one? They truly dropped the ball on that choice. You can see it wearing on AL as well, don’t know how he and Billy get along off set but, it certainly comes across as uncomfortable and irritating. So now you have Billy who is a very strong personality and trying to be the main spot light, Tamron who comes across trying to hard and appearing too naive for her age and also wanting to be center stage and poor Al trying to keep it and himself together. Not a good program anymore they went from a 10 to a 3 or 4 on a scale of 1-10, obviously 10 as being at their best. Some one at the top of decision making should be demoted or sent to ABC. Also what is it with more air time with Hoda?? Now don’t get me wrong I absolutely love Hoda but, she doesn’t fit in with the 7-9 slot unless it’s a special report she is doing. She is a wonderful person and truly a great serious subject reporter but having her in Rio for the Olympics showed she was not the replacement for Savannah. She made a fool of herself on several occasions and if the Olympics were on shared Networks NBC’s ratings seriously would have dropped. They being NBC certainly did not think that one through at all and they had plenty of time for a better choice of a fill for Savannah. Erica Hill or Sheneinelle Jones would have been wonderful with that position.Also why not have Dylan on the 3rd hour she is a beautiful fit in there. So again, if Natalie’s and Willie’s leaving was truly their own decision for their personal lives then I wish them all the very best with their future endeavors but, they are and always will be sadly missed. If they left due to some upper management personality clashings or some power chest thumping show, some one needs to do some butt thumping and clean up their mistakes rather quickly or if they take too long they will lose their viewers and those viewers may not return as quickly as they left.
Billy Bush is terrible. He is even worse than Tameron. He makes the 3rd hour unwatchable. Willie was my favorite person on the Today Show.
I only watched the today show for Willie , I do not like Billy Bush , yes he does have a big head another Michael Strahan, a climber
Don’t like 3rd hour at all!!! Chemistry is gone without Natalie and Willie! It now has a very cold feeling!! Like when Ann Curry was let go!!
Don’t know who’s in charge of all the changes but I won’t be watching anymore!! Don’t fix what isn’t broken!!!
The only reason to tune into the third hour of today was Willie Geist! SORRY won’t be watching anymore. Big loss for today.
I hate that Willie and Natalie are not on the third segment anymore. I don’t even watch third segment anymore . I used to turn my tv on to get The first through fourth hours of the Today Show but now the tv goes off after the second hour. Just not the same anymore
Can’t stand Billy Bush.!!
His voice is annoying, he seems to love himself way too much. He has too much Botox and makeup! He is not funny or well informed. He is rude and talks over guests.
Willie was the best part of the 3rd hour,.
I now turn off the Today show if he is on. Today’s show loss is GMA’s gain.
Please get rid f him
Ugh… the Today Show reached an all-time low. Billy Bush – I can’t believe they found someone MORE annoying than Al Roker. Willie Geist and Natalie Morales were the only reason I continued to watch NBC in the morning. Adios NBC.
What a loss. Between not having Willie and Natalie, not worth watching. Al is great and has always been, Tamron is useless. She over talks people and disgustingly flirts with Al. Not news worthy any longer. Come on Today!! What are you doing.
Thot Willie/Nat on vaca..SHOCK TO GOOGLE/GET INFO! MISS CHEMISTRY OF X4..AL (COULD HAVE HIS OWN SHOW), TAMRON, NAT, WILLIE; WAS INTELLIGENT, YET HOMSY BLEND OF COMMENTS. AL’S AGE/KNOWLEDGE A BIG PLUS (I’m 73). BILLIE-slick- NEW TO ME, MAY GET USED TO youth/style, BUT POINT IS..YOU DAMAGED A GREAT BLEND OF credible INGREDIENTS. TV NEEDS MORE NEWS/LIKE 7:00/8:00AM–GMA, ETC, & FOLLOW-UP(NOT REPEAT!!) NEWS PIECES..NOT MORE FLUFF/ENTERTAIN/COOKING/CLOTHES/STAR’LET’ FILL-IN. SHOULD BE 70/30/// SMART-TO-LIGHT RATIO; GOES FOR ALL MORN TV, ALL STATIONS. EASY RECIPES/MEDICAL -HEALTH TIPS EXCELLENT/HELPFUL…BUT THE 30% PART!!
I also miss Willie G. I don’t care for Billy Bush’s bantering . Too over the top. Bring Willie back!!
Willie G. added wit, laughter, insight, and intelligence to the Today Show. No one is a good fill-in
for him.
I’ve been watching the Today Show longer than most of the commenters here have been alive! Yes, I’m that old, really!!! Lol. I’ve seen lots of folks come and go. I REALLY miss Willie Geist. Pls bring him back. He was the perfect blend of charm, wit, intelligence, and personality. When I see Bush that’s my signal to reach for the remote. Ugh!
If Giest did this on his own O.K. if not Morning Show made a big mistake.
I wrote my comment first before reading any others and I was so glad to see some one else see’s the same positives in Willie that I see. I wrote his wit, personality, humor, intelligence and of course his charm are dearly missed. That is Willie!!!
I’m out. No longer watching this show after Billy Bush joined. Now it’s just ‘THE TODAY CLOWN SHOW’. Tamron Hall and Al Roker where’s your clown noses because Billy Bush is a clown. Please don’t try to cover any serious news and pretend to be journalists anymore. Your show’s focus is ‘The Housewives, The Kardashians, Chris Brown and laughing like hyenas.
I have been watching The Today Show for about 25 years and have been recording it on dvr since that service came out. I would watch every hour at some time during the day. I have recently taken it right off of my list. I don’t want to say anything mean, I just think sending Willie and Natalie away was a huge mistake. Matt, Savanah, Natalie and Willie are among the few that can read the teleprompter without messing up several times in one story… I miss watching the show and don’t really want to switch to a new one so I will just read the news on the internet…..
I wish someone would tell the REAL reason Natalie and Willie left the 3rd hour of the TODAY Show! I
Have never been able to watch Billy Bush. Privilege of family connections got him every job he’s ever had. No talent. Huge ego. Shallow mind. Rude.
Huge mistake.
Couldn’t agree more.
Amen to that!!
I’m trying to be open minded and wait awhile to see if Billy Bush gets better….but I can not watch him as much as I try. He is like nails on a chalkboard. And there is no chemistry between Him and Tamaron and Al. Just a very very odd grouping. I love love love Al Roker! He is the only one who has any common sense and seems like the nicest guy around. I thought that Al appears uncomfortable with Billy Bush. Willie Geist was the best and so was Natalie. Get rid of Billy Bush please.
Why dumb down the 9 o’clock hour with Bush. We deserve Willie to counter Tamron. I miss Natalie. What are you thinking?
I agree Billy is no Willie
Billy Bush is NO Willie G. The Today Show will lose a lot of viewers, guaranteed.
Huge mistake. Willie Giest was great on the today show and a major reason I watched the third hour. Tamorn clearly doesn’t like Billy and the chemistry is nonexistent to negative.
Tamron doesn’t like anybody but Tamron. She’s the reason I’ll stop watching.
Really miss you Willie! You and Cameron always seemed to work so well together. Miss Natalie too! She was awesome! I apparently missed the may show when it was announced. Sorry for my delayed sentiment.
Willie and Natalie were my two favorites – first time I’ve ever turned off Today Show this morning.
You and me both. Used to be the only hour of the Today show I could stomach (gave up and switched to CBS This Morning to get actual news and reporting). love Tamron and like Al but Billy is just lives to blow smoke up celebs etc…