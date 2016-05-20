‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Relocates to Las Vegas

Production for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” will relocate to Las Vegas for the 2016-17 season, Disney-ABC announced Friday. The game show was originally produced in New York when it premiered more than a decade and a half ago, then moved to Stamford, Conn. two years ago.

The next season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” will be shot at Bally’s Las Vegas in front of a live studio audience. The show’s 15th season will premiere Sept. 12.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” premiered in 1999 in prime time on ABC with host Regis Philbin and continued to air in prime time until summer, 2002. Later that year it relaunched as a syndicated show with Meredith Vieira hosting.

Chris Harrison of ABC’s long-running reality show “The Bachelor” became host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” last year, replacing Terry Crews. Crews had taken over hosting duties the previous fall from comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

“There are few shows on television as strong and iconic as ‘Millionaire,’” Harrison said at the time. “This is a great fit and I’m extremely excited and honored to take on this new endeavor.”

Valleycrest Productions Ltd. produces “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” with James Rowley serving as executive producer. The show is distributed by Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.