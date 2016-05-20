‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Relocates to Las Vegas

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Chris Harrison Who Wants to be
Courtesy of ABC

Production for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” will relocate to Las Vegas for the 2016-17 season, Disney-ABC announced Friday. The game show was originally produced in New York when it premiered more than a decade and a half ago, then moved to Stamford, Conn. two years ago.

The next season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” will be shot at Bally’s Las Vegas in front of a live studio audience. The show’s 15th season will premiere Sept. 12.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” premiered in 1999 in prime time on ABC with host Regis Philbin and continued to air in prime time until summer, 2002. Later that year it relaunched as a syndicated show with Meredith Vieira hosting.

Chris Harrison of ABC’s long-running reality show “The Bachelor” became host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” last year, replacing Terry Crews. Crews had taken over hosting duties the previous fall from comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

“There are few shows on television as strong and iconic as ‘Millionaire,’” Harrison said at the time. “This is a great fit and I’m extremely excited and honored to take on this new endeavor.”

Valleycrest Productions Ltd. produces “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” with James Rowley serving as executive producer. The show is distributed by Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    2 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. BETTY DAVIDSON says:
      June 20, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      How can you get on this show?

      Reply
    2. Laura Muscari says:
      May 30, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Will Millionaire be returning to NYC in the future.
      It really stinks that all the good shows leave NYC to go to LA.

      Reply
    See All 2 Comments

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad