TLC has renewed “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Long Lost Family” for new seasons, Variety has learned exclusively.
“Who Do You Think You Are?” follows celebrities as they embark on personal journeys of self-discovery to trace their family trees. Recent seasons have featured “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, “Glee” alum Lea Michele and ’80s icon Molly Ringwald. The series is executive Produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky.
“Long Lost Family” features the stories of people who have suffered a lifetime of separation from their family members. The series reunites those separated by adoption, uncovers secrets behind unsolved mysteries, and helps individuals answer lifelong questions. This past season reunited several family members in emotional meetings, including a mother and a daughter who actually worked together and did not realize they were related. The series is hosted by Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner, who share their own stories of adoption while leading others in their own family discoveries.
Ancestry, the largest provider of family history and personal DNA testing, is returning as a sponsor of the upcoming seasons for both series. As part of the sponsorship, Ancestry provides exhaustive family history research to help make discoveries possible on both series.
“Who Do You Think You Are?” is produced by Shed Media and Is or Isn’t Entertainment, and is based on an original format created by Wall to Wall Media and Alex Graham. “Long Lost Family” is also produced by Shed Media, and is based on the format entitled “Find My Family”/”Spoorloos” devised by KRO-NCRV, distributed by Lineup Industries.
There have been some very sweet and interesting stories regarding the celebrities…Christina Applegate’s story was particularly heart tugging. I also loved Tim McGraw’s. They are no more ho hum than the average person…and in this case, they ARE average people.
I want to find out wht I am nationally
Trace Adkins whose father is Chet but does their talent go back even further?
Reese Witherspoon
I love these shows. I have taken over my moms family tree book she started years ago without a computer. She is 90 years OKs and in nursing home. My dad passes in 2007. We have been trying to find my grandmother who was left on a door step in 1901. Adopted in 1902 but we have been trying to find out more. A relative found out info for my grandmother when she was older and came back and said she didn’t want to know. He took it to his grave. Such a mastery but going to they to find out as much as I can here in the future. I’m hooked and the shows got me going. Thanks
I would like to see more Hispanics from the East Coast, Puerto Rico for one, rich in European, African and Native American ancestry.
I would like to see fewer entertainment celebrities (pretty, ubiquitous and hohum) and more people from different walks of life, celebrity or not. Most important, I would like to see family histories with a little more depth, perhaps even some reenactment. I have one. Well, two actually, thus giving some depth.
I did a large family tree for James Arness using Ancestry.com and the advantage of living in Minnesota near where he grew up. I enjoy the search and the footwork and was able to send Mr. Arness (Marshall Matt Dillon of Gunsmoke) two 3-ring binders full of census, pictures, etc. taking his family backing to Norway and to family still living there today. He shared it with his brother Peter Graves. I received the nicest and probably most sincere thank you I’ve ever received in my life.. He also sent a beautiful large lithograph he had autographed and that was also signed by the artist who had played Newly on Gunsmoke. With just the thank you letter alone, I could not wipe the smile off my face for s good week. I enjoyed doing it, and he appreciated it so much. Mr. Arness has since passed. His brother had passed before him. As he said in his letter, this was a wonderful thing for his family to have.
I have done our own family tree and dozens of other family tree so families and friends. It’s like putting together puzzles for me, but not me valuable. I would love to see Mark Harom on the show!
I found my birth mom using Ancestry.com. I didn’t find out I was adopted until I was 20 and it was not my adopted parents who told me. I’m so glad I decided to find out my nationality doing a DNA sample from ancestry. If it weren’t for this company I would still be trying to find my birth mom. So thank you Ancestry.