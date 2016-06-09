TLC has renewed “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Long Lost Family” for new seasons, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” follows celebrities as they embark on personal journeys of self-discovery to trace their family trees. Recent seasons have featured “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, “Glee” alum Lea Michele and ’80s icon Molly Ringwald. The series is executive Produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky.

“Long Lost Family” features the stories of people who have suffered a lifetime of separation from their family members. The series reunites those separated by adoption, uncovers secrets behind unsolved mysteries, and helps individuals answer lifelong questions. This past season reunited several family members in emotional meetings, including a mother and a daughter who actually worked together and did not realize they were related. The series is hosted by Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner, who share their own stories of adoption while leading others in their own family discoveries.

Ancestry, the largest provider of family history and personal DNA testing, is returning as a sponsor of the upcoming seasons for both series. As part of the sponsorship, Ancestry provides exhaustive family history research to help make discoveries possible on both series.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” is produced by Shed Media and Is or Isn’t Entertainment, and is based on an original format created by Wall to Wall Media and Alex Graham. “Long Lost Family” is also produced by Shed Media, and is based on the format entitled “Find My Family”/”Spoorloos” devised by KRO-NCRV, distributed by Lineup Industries.