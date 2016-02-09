Starz has greenlit “The White Princess,” a sequel series to the premium cabler’s Rebecca Ferguson-led miniseries “The White Queen,” which aired in 2013.

Hailing from Company Pictures and adapted from Philippa Gregory’s bestselling novel of the same name, “The White Princess” tells the story of England’s War of the Roses from the perspective of the women. The 8-episode limited series drama is currently in pre-production to air in 2017.

“White Queen” writer Emma Frost will once again serve as showrunner and executive producer with Gregory serving as exec producer. Lachlan MacKinnon will produce, and Playground’s Colin Callender will serve as executive producer along with Company Pictures’ Michele Buck.

“The White Princess” concludes the story of England’s War of the Roses and charts the rise of the House of Tudor through the tortuous marriage between Princess Elizabeth of York and King Henry Tudor. The year is 1485 and Princess Elizabeth, daughter of “The White Queen” (Ferguson) has been pledged in marriage to the newly anointed King Henry Tudor in hopes that it will bring peace to a war-torn country. England is united, but their marriage is soon divided, as rumors circulate that Elizabeth’s long-lost brother Prince Richard is alive and planning to take the throne. Now she must choose between Tudor wife and York princess, between her new husband and the boy who claims to be her own blood and the true heir to the crown.

Casting for the series has yet to be announced.

“’The White Queen’ was a phenomenal performer at Starz, averaging 4.8 million multiplatform viewers per episode in the United States,” said Carmi Zlotnik, Managing Director for Starz. “There is a dearth of programming that tells women’s stories and ‘The White Queen’ was embraced with great success by audiences worldwide. The passionate fanbase for Philippa Gregory’s historical novels are undeniable and we are confident ‘The White Princess’ will become the next must-see fandom drama series.”