Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter, offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch it. This week, social media superstar Cameron Dallas gets his own show, plus “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Kaitlin Olson debuts another new comedy: Fox’s “The Mick.”

“Every Brilliant Thing,” HBO, Monday, 8 p.m.

The off-Broadway show heads to the small screen for a television film adaptation, written by Duncan Macmillan and starring British comedian Jonny Donahoe. The “heart-wrenching yet humorous” show recounts a life lived in the shadow of suicide, centering around a young boy who attempts to cure his mother’s depression by creating a list of the best things in the world. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato directed the project, which was filmed at the Barrow Street Theatre in New York City.

“Chasing Cameron,” Netflix, Tuesday

You can expect many teeny-boppers this holiday break to be glued to their screens (probably iPhones) to binge Netflix’s latest unscripted series. Social media sensation Dallas is the second digital star to get his own Netflix show, following in the footsteps of Miranda Sings’ “Haters Back Off.” The series will center around Dallas and his close circle of friends and family as he looks to take his career to the next level.

“The Mick,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Olson is playing double duty on TV with the new addition of her own broadcast comedy, in which she plays a foul-mouthed, cigarette-smoking woman who moves to an affluent town to raise her spoiled nieces and nephews when her wealthy sister flees the country. Variety critic Maureen Ryan is a fan of Olson, but says in her review that the “lazy” show is not a good use of her talent, writing: “This comedy and its lead character are pretty harmless, and ultimately not a memorable vehicle for Olson’s very solid and sly comedic skills.” (The Sunday, Jan. 1, episode is a sneak peek; the series will head into its normal time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m.)

“Ransom,” CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

CBS is moving back to Saturday programming with this new drama from Frank Spotnitz, but before the Saturday, Jan. 7 debut, viewers can catch the first episode of the series after Sunday night football on Jan. 1. “Ransom,” starring Luke Roberts, follows a crisis and hostage negotiator whose team is brought in to save lives when no one else can. For more on the show, which landed a straight-to-series order earlier this year, click here.

“Sherlock,” PBS/Masterpiece Mystery, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS PICK)

Nothing says “Sherlock Holmes” like parenting. Wait, what? The good news is that the detective himself is not dealing with offspring of his own (there’s no way that would go well) — but his partner in solving crimes, John Watson, and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), get ready to welcome a baby in the Season 4 premiere of the hit mystery series. “The Six Thatchers” marks the first time in a year we’ve seen Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in action as Holmes and Watson, and we haven’t had a set of three episodes since way back in 2014. So even if 2017 ends up being a tough year, at least we’re starting it off with a trio of chances to watch these fine actors bicker and drop bon mots all over London as they merrily solve crimes. Cheers!