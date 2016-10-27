WE tv ain’t ‘fraid of no ghosts. The network has ordered six hourlong episodes of paranormal docuseries “Ghosts in the Hood” and set them to premiere Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

“Ghosts in the Hood” follows a group of ghost hunters called “O.P.O.,” or Office of Paranormal Operations. They investigate in the areas of Los Angeles that other teams won’t, looking to resolve unexplained issues for their client. Sometimes, that means busting some ghosts. Others, that means explaining how seemingly paranormal activity is actually pretty normal.

The members of the O.P.O. are:

Defecia Stoglin , CEO. He created Official Paranormal Operations to help out everyday people who are dealing problems of the supernatural kind.

Jasmine Orpilla , verified medium. She speaks to the departed spirits that inhabit the haunted sites.

Dave Purdy , technical expert. He builds and creates the gear used to collect evidence of paranormal activity for clients

Matty Richards , comedian. Richards provides much-needed comic relief for the group, as well as being O.P.O.'s resident scaredy cat.

Maunda Oyin, chief researcher. Oyin digs into the history of every haunting, going to libraries, records offices, even traveling door-to-door in the neighborhoods where they're investigating.

Together, they travel to Compton to investigate a haunted funeral home (different from the weird vibe that surrounds ordinary funeral homes, one imagines), a downtown L.A. bar that has freaked the staff out so much they won’t work there, a spirit-plagued piñata shop (presumably upset horses), and other literal L.A. haunts.

Watch a sneak peek below:

“Ghosts in the Hood” is produced for WE tv by Gurney Productions and executive produced by Scott Gurney and Deirdre Gurney. Mike Odair and Todd Hurvitz also executive produce. In-house executive producers for WE tv are Lauren Gellert, David Stefanou and Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin.