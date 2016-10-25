Cartoon Network has renewed animated series “We Bare Bears” for a third season, the cable channel announced Tuesday.

Starring Eric Edelstein, Bobby Moynihan, and Demetri Martin, “We Bare Bears” tells the story of three bear siblings struggling to assimilate into human society. The series has averaged a global reach of 29.5 million kids so far in 2016, including 8.4 million in the United States.

Slated to debut in 2017, season three finds Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear traveling through the Bay Area and beyond. Patton Oswalt, Charlyne Yi, Jason Lee, Ellie Kemper, and Cameron Esposito are set to reprise their guest roles in the upcoming season, with new guest stars Ron Funches and John DiMaggio also making appearances.

New episodes from season two of “We Bare Bears” are currently airing Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on Cartoon Network. The series is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.