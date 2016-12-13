First things first: “The Walking Dead” still draws the biggest young audiences on TV (outside of sports) by an almost obscenely wide margin. The midseason finale on Sunday pulled in 10.58 million viewers on the night, and 6.53 million of them were in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.
However, that demo audience was down 27% from last year’s midseason finale, and down nearly 40% from the season premiere, an in-season drop far steeper than that of any other. The first six episodes of Season 7 pulled in an average of 11.05 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, when viewing within seven days of air is counted; 7.62 million of them watched the day it aired.
The Season 7 premiere was actually up a tick from the Season 6 premiere, when all was said and done; the slide began with episode 2. The demo ratings for Season 7’s episodes have fallen precipitously from their Season 6 counterparts in Nielsen’s Live+3 numbers, to the tune of 20% for episodes 6 and 7. There’s no denying “The Walking Dead” is in a decline.
Of course, most networks would sacrifice several executives’ limbs to have anything approaching that number of ratings points to offer advertisers from a single program: One episode of “The Walking Dead” is worth more than an entire night on some broadcast nets.
The problem lies in “TWD’s” C3 ratings — the numbers that serve as the industry’s currency, as they measure how many people were watching a program’s commercials within three days. In general, the C3 ratings for most shows aren’t much more than a couple tenths of a ratings point bigger than the ratings for viewing done the night of air, though there are some exceptions. But “The Walking Dead” actually loses viewers in C3 ratings, compared to the live-plus-same-day numbers.
Take the Nov. 27 episode: The 18-49 audience that night was 6.29 million. After three days of viewing was counted, the number of 18-49ers who watched the episode grew to 8.88 million. But the average 18-49 audience who watched the commercials dipped to 5.93 million. That was also a 23% ratings drop in audience from the same episode in Season 6. (C3 data comes out a few weeks after each episode has aired, so numbers for the last couple episodes are still being processed.) Season 6’s C3 ratings were themselves down from Season 5’s by about 8% on the whole.
AMC owns “The Walking Dead,” which means advertising isn’t the only way the show brings in money. But AMC is underdelivering on its guarantees to advertisers, ad-side sources say, after hiking the cost of a commercial by double-digit percentages. Worse, one analysis by analyst firm MoffettNathanson indicates a decline of 30% in the C3 ratings at the network for the fourth quarter, meaning fewer ratings points available to sell and to use to make up for any shortfall. AMC Networks derived 44% of its revenue in 2015 from advertising.
AMC and its parent company, AMC Networks, aren’t exactly sitting idle in the face of ratings declines. They’re investing heavily in streaming services, and taking a much more aggressive stance when it comes to owning their programming and licensing it out to outlets like Netflix and Hulu. And “The Walking Dead” is, like many other young-skewing series, seeing an increase in digital consumption. It’s also hardly unheard-of for a show in its seventh season to experience some ratings erosion.
Yet the “Walking Dead” ratings trajectory brings to mind a character on another flagship AMC drama who famously said, “Not great, Bob.”
I was a massive fan of the show but 18 minutes into Season 7, Episode 1, I turned the TV off and have never watched it again. Negan is an absurd character and the heroes I loved are now weak and beaten. Too many characters I really liked are now gone and the script is too formulaic and it lacks credibility. The series was about survival, now it’s about nothing more than violence and death with very ham acting. The show took a massive nose dive.
Kodi, you summed it rather nicely. The show sucks now. Poor acting even poorer writing and simply a terrible waste of time. No credibility and as you stated Negan was the worst thing to happen to the show since the other psycho they killed off.
It’s real simple why viewers are bailing: Rick is now a pus*y. The show serves no entertainment purpose if Rick is a pus*y. There you have it.
In recent days, some magazines / entertainment sites have decided to unleash “The Walking Dead” with critiques of the most stupid ideas imaginable.
From calling the fascist tv series (ô, laziness) to accusing the series of being violent and brutal (stupidity or naivety, the original comic is much more violent and graphic), and even misogyny (the current villain is a scrotum with But Neil is scrotal and cruel to everyone, he’s a sadist who worships whoever it is, so #teamNegan) And – sin of sins – reflections on religion beyond the bearable (!?).
Make no mistake, little friends, beyond the stupidity necessary to come to such conclusions, what really happens is a not-so-subtle attack on TV viewers who make TWD one of the most successful American open-air series.
And now, what fault do the fans of the series carry?
At the time of the US presidential election, Donald Trump’s Trump team identified that these viewers had values and a view of the US very close to those advocated by the candidate’s campaign.
So the campaign strategists went there and put pro-trump propaganda during the broadcasts of the episodes. Of course you can not say that was what made Trump be elected, but that was a great move of political marketing, it was!
So what happens is that the liberal media, which is afraid of the voter (opens long quotation marks)
“Regardless of whether or not it is true that there is a proliferation of religions,
Is now forced to detonate the series and, of course, her fans.
Do not fall for this crude and Manichean talk. As Francisco Escorsim said these days, “The Walking Dead” is today present in the collective imaginary in such a shocking way – or almost – how much was the mythology created by Tolkien, and with a message as necessary for our days as was the Of Tolkien for the time.
In the words of Escorsim: “If Tolkien’s trilogy restored in the collective imaginary a cosmovision in the process of being lost, by disfigured to no more power,” The Walking Dead “restores the reality of the moral drama at the center of human existence and of which Every escape is useless. ”
“The Walking Dead” does have some problems, especially when we think about the rhythm in which the series unfolds (but in my view this is part of the emotional construction of the characters, without it time to fondle ourselves, the deaths would not have so much impact, etc. ).
But what current critics point out are conceptual problems: what bothers these people is the deep morality contained in the series; What bothers me is the serious, touching reflection on religion; What bothers you is the discussion about the impact of violence – for good or ill – on people’s lives; What bothers, in short, is that the series goes against everything that “beautiful people” believes. And the worst: the fans liked all this and made the series a success! Success that “contaminated” the spin-off, “Fear The Walking Dead”, which is also steady with all the values of the original.
“Fight the dead, fear the living!” – especially in the current days, where the buzz happens through ideas! By – Dionisius Amendola, suck Variety!!
The worst will be that this stuff will hit the producers of the series and all respect with the fans of the Comics that TWD was doing very well goes to earth, and yes you will see what is fall in the series on both sides.
I’ve always liked the show but it’s gotten to the point of being the same thing every season.. Another new community, another “governor”, etc. etc. etc. The show isn’t going anywhere and it’s gotten stale – Keep running into new bad guys, new communities, kill off certain characters, introduce new characters.. They can do that forever. It was great the first few seasons, but eventually you start to want a change in direction. Just speaking for myself, anyway.
I was a loyal fan from season one, episode one, and I still read the comic. For me, the show jumped the shark last season, culminating with the Glenn dumpster fiasco. Gimple adds nothing but slow paced character building (think General Hospital) to the already established road map and framework of the Kirkman comic. The best parts of the show are flat out word for word recreations of the comic, and the worst parts are the Gimple inventions.
Biggest flaws:
1) The seasonal formula is too predicable now. The big premiere bang, followed by the slow death crawl to the mid-season finale, with a 2nd half premiere bang, followed by another death crawl to the finale. Then it’s 6 months of hearing all the producers and actors talking about how everything is going to get really crazy and no one’s safe in the upcoming season. Sure sure.
2) It’s also an endless game of boss fights and levelling up to the next big baddie. Snore.
3) Finally, the plot armor is thick with the core cast. Hardly must watch TV when you know certain characters are immortal.
People were, and still are, furious about season 7, episode 1. Look at the reviews on Amazon. A huge number of viewers vowed they would not watch it any more, and they meant it; thus the huge slide in ratings. The people who make TWD thought they could spend an hour torturing the beloved characters with whom the viewers identified and with whom we were bonded, without paying the price…I don’t care what the comic book dictated. I am pleased to see that there are people who are capable of setting boundaries for their mental health, in this pathetic, idiotic, moronic country which elected Donald Trump.
Pamela, I couldn’t agree more with everything you’ve said. I watched every episode from Ep 1 as it aired, and I was done after the Season 7 premiere. Gimple clearly isn’t up to the task, and Kirkman needs someone to reel him in as well. This show needed to be re-interpreted from the comics, not put directly on screen from them.
I quit watching after they killed Abraham and Glenn.The violence didn’t bother me,but killing off two of my favorite characters did.It seems that the writers can’t think of anything imaginative anymore.They’ve got essentially the same plot of “Fear TWD” on the coast.Some idiot goes off on their own,people go looking for them,and causes problems for the crew.Characters do dumb stuff that doesn’t make any sense.While it may be true to the comic,this is television.This was the only reason i kept cable.When my contract ends Dec 31st.I’m cutting the cord.
The show brutalized its loyal viewers. They will never forgive what was done. The show has declined into a gruesome torture fest for the S&M crowd.
The show followed the comic in almost every way in season 7 so far. You can’t blame the show for that. They added Abraham’s death, but he was supposed to be taken out by Dwight’s arrow instead of Denise. I can see you being mad that Abe died–if you knew that, but if you didn’t, you really have no gripe. Glenn had to die to propel Maggie’s story from the comic. If you ask me season 6 was a lot more brutal. You had 2 characters being eaten alive, one of which had his face ripped apart. Then you had the “good guys” ambush the “bad guys” and murder most of them while they slept. TWD has been a violent show from the beginning. That part is unavoidable.
Sure we can … just because it “follows the comic” (graphic novel) does NOT make it good. Idiotic chars that in one episode are super char’s and in the next crawling around whining and being clubbed to death- pathetic. However, fan boy’s will be fan boy’s I suppose.
Bay Springs cable have yook amc off the listing…. so if u don’t have dish u dont watch it. Some of us have to wait on the dvd r go to a family r friend house to watch it….😠😠😠😠
The ratings slide is nothing.
They get 40 million viewers per episode, between television, dvr, the website, and Netflix.
The reality is everyone just needs a little time. I have all the episodes but didnt start watching umtil after the finale. My friend and i both questioned our hesitancy. We waited a long time for that reveal and it was intense. We needed time before more negan. Now that Im watching… Episodes 3 and 4 continue the intensity. We waited another week before 5. 5 is the Return of The Walking Dead. I dont know why, but being at the Hilltop seemed peaceful and cathardic. 6 was fantastic. Those two were the best of the season. Tonight we finish up. So dont worry. Theyll get their numbers. They have 40milliom facebook likes, which means MORE than 40million people watch the show. All those viewers will tune in. We just needed time after the conclusion to last season’s finale.
I think everyone is too quick to jump on the band wagon to bring something down. I still enjoy the show and think the complete mess of whats going to happen brings some excitement. Cant wait for second part of season 7.
Aweful. The season premiere was an abomination. I’m on episode 3 and not sure if I want to continue. Sad that the powers decided to ruin the series.
The season premiere was just following what happened in the comics…just like every other episode…because this show is kinda based on the walking dead comics…don’t know if you knew that, doesn’t seem like it…
Calm down, comic book nerd.
The comic book fans make up a small percentage of people who watch the show and AMC needs to get “regular” people to watch. Because the life of this show is kinda based on ratings and making money… don’t know if you knew that, doesn’t seem like it…
Carrie is correct. The writing is horrible. The storylines are awful. And the pacing? Dear God…the story arcs plod along with the grace and speed of a herd of zomb– ohhhhhh….
The decline, IMO is the writing has declined big time. Rick has suddenly become a huge wussy this season and Negan is not scary. He carries a bedazzled bat for Gods sake (what purpose does the barbed wire serve?) boring. The walkers need a change also. Shouldn’t they be more decomposed? How do they ever catch anyone moving slower than my 90 year old grandma?
Ratings for TWD are not sliding due to distribution platforms. In my humble opinion it’s due more to the scratch-your-head editorial storylines. Seems to be all over the place.
I love TWD I’m not a fan of how Abe and Glenn were killed, I thought that was way too horrific .
But I’m not going to stop watching. I’m in for the long haul .
Loved the last episode with Daryl and Rick reunion. I got a thump.in my throat and tears in my eyes.
I agree, I think on any show there are gonna be up and downs😎
I say kill the show it’s sucks anyway know one wants to see that shit no more it is getting old now
If you hate the show so much, it’s funny you not only read the article, but then commented on it. Too much free time, much?
@Joe S…I’m surprised you didn’t attack how awful that sentence was written. @Kelly…How the fuck do you even have Internet access? You can’t even spell. It took me a few minutes to translate your comment into something that made sense. #contractions #doublenegative #punctuation
I find it funny how things are rated by who watches the commercials. The age group they are targeting doesn’t sit and watch the commercials they are getting a beer or texting during them, or channel surfing. Yes this season is down because they have left what the story is about SURVIVAL and Rick has become a wimp but I am hoping things turn around
Well when you add a terrible actor to play an absurdity like Negan, and then never show your main characters…. ratings will slide. They kill the popular Glenn. The show could have been legendary but as usual, the morons in Hollywood don’t get it. Sad but this season had about 5 minutes of good TWD. Great effort writers and producers… you ruined a great show.
Sunday Night Football plays a part in the ratings. If you watch TWD, you flip to football during commercials. I, on the other hand, watch SNF and then watch TWD on Monday. Ratings will go back up when football season is over.
No problem with commercial s, problem ,was to many commercials .,.I watched every show ……
Neegan is so over the top I keep expecting Adam West’s Batman to come swinging in. That aside, it’s been a bore with every episode focusing on different characters. The back half of the season looks better now that we’re at war.
I think Rick and the gang were due some humbling, it just wasn’t done very well. Not one main character had a great arc following the ‘aftermath’. Maybe the actors are tired of the characters because ‘the grief’ felt very phoned in all season. It may have been the fault of the director or writers who were too in love with Neegan, idk. The one moment that made me feel something was when Darryl lowered his head into that hug with Rick.
i have had enough of “weepy rick”….. its old and bordering on boring. though the mid season finale was better then the rest, at least there is hope they will fight next season. negan sucks, either the writers have totally screwed the character up or the actor has screwed the character up but the character is not even slightly entertaining and his idiosyncrasies are ridiculous.
I love me some walking dead I’ve been collecting pictures figurines dolls pillow cases bracelets any thing I can find and I always catch twd reruns when they run all day and all night I e seen the all quiet a few times so u can call me a die hard fan for sure.
Diehard fan!!! Loved the finale loved Daryl and Rick reunion. Couple of slow eppisodes but I wouldn’t miss an eppisode cause of that. I don’t think Negan had anything to do with the ratings I believe it was our core characters being seperated so much
I am a diehard fan of this show. This season was not as good as others because of Negan. Rick was totally subdued by him and they overplayed Negan too much. Rick and his gang will be back in February and hopefully we will see more of the gang and less of Negan. This is not to put down Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his portrayal of Negan. The show needs the cohesion of Rick and his gang to be great again.
Sorry, but I don’t agree with any of the posts here. I’ve been a walking dead fan from the first episode of the first season. I’m not just gonna jump ship just because the ratings are low or because some feelings got hurt because of the brutal violence or the lull in “action” and walker killing. To say you’re a fan and then just stop watching the show because you dont like it’s current direction means you’re not a true fan. The show is almost spot on with the narrative of the comics.
you’re exactly right because ‘true fans’ have been conditioned to the point of accepting that it’s “normal” for this show to have some boring, slow, or uneventful episodes in the middle of the season that don’t progress the story hardly at all and not realizing it comes down to lazy writing. You’re also right about it being spot on with the narrative because it explains why the storytelling that’s used as filler (because let’s be honest this is a comic and not a George R.R. Martin book in terms of detail) in between is so dull. Maybe they should get some writers who’ve worked on Marvel films to take over because they actually know how to keep you interested in the story and characters when they only have a rough outline to go off of. TWD characters on the show are about as two dimensional as their pictures in the comics.
Thats like stick by your man or woman just cause the punch you in the eye you stick with them no matter what happpens.ihave watched every show a big fan but fell asleep during most of the shows this season.
Not likely to stop watching but we do deserve a show that is intertaining we deserve to be given a good show Negan is a scary character but boring.producers are treating the fans like children the characters are the important part give them scripts woth dialog Negan is the only character to have any line to say and he has been given every opportunity to shout drone on and on we get it .he is bad i personally miss looking forward to Sunday night to see twd we have had this group to cheer on to care about their out come and its been to long to wait to have them fight back.personally ithink they let some one from fear the walking dead have a writing job cause this season is just like ftwd major characters are soo boring they could all disappear from the show and it would be better
Only the brain washed zombies are watching this repetitious boring show about zombies.
You’re better off watching a paint dry.
They need to kill off more of the useless idiots like Maggie, Rosita and the chubbie girl who found the lesbos in the woods. Tighten up the stories. Too many boring rabbit trails of boring characters.
No they don’t need to kill off any more of ricks group this show may b down a little but its not out by a long shot I Havent cared for some of the episodes but I want stop watching because I do love the show just wait its gone get netter starting in February.
Negan is the best thing to come along on TWD and we look forward to each episode where he is featured. Jeffrey Dean Morgan knocks it out of the park (pun intended) in his gleefully crazed performance. The show remains one of the most exciting, entertaining and original shows on TV.
JDM is ratings poison. There are a few actors like that Mark Consuelos and Judy Greer are a couple others whenever they get on a show ratings fall. I knew ratings would go down when they cast him.
That’s just plain dumb.
Our house is almost ready to give up watching.
Negan and Lucille had better be gone by the next episode!
It’s just gotten TOO DARK and violent for us…
How much zombie nonsense can any viewer take? Boring, repetitious and mind-numbing describe this over-hyped piece of crap.
I agree. This program is DEAD…pun intended. Boring, vile, repetitious etc.
“Boring, repetitious and mind-numbing” Those are the same words that most people use to describe your posts.