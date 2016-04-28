ABC is eyeing more hits from Viola Davis — this time, with the Emmy winner stepping behind the camera.

The “How To Get Away with Murder” star’s production company JuVee Productions has entered into an overall deal with ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the new pact, JuVee Productions — which Davis founded with her husband, Julius Tennon — will develop new projects for broadcast, cable, streaming services and digital platforms.

Additionally, JuVee has also tapped Bravo’s Andrew Wang to serve as the company’s head of television development and production. At Bravo, Wang was vice president of scripted television development and production and was responsible for the cabler’s first scripted series, comedy “Odd Mom Out,” drama “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce” and the upcoming dark comedy “My So-Called Wife.” He was at Bravo for four years.

“We started JuVee because we wanted to see narratives that reflected our multi-ethnic and multifaceted culture,” Davis commented. “We wanted to be a part of classic storytelling, and we didn’t want to wait.”

“Our goal has always been to champion bold, authentic, and courageous voices and Andrew Wang is just that. Andrew has an outside-the-box mindset and the experience to propel our vision forward, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our team,” Tennon said of JuVee’s new hire.

Wang added: “Viola Davis’ award-winning work in theater, film, and television has provided a powerful foundation to advocate for greater opportunities for communities that are traditionally underrepresented in film and television, and to tell the stories that haven’t but need to be told. Viola and Julius’ determination to provide these opportunities, and to tell these stories, through new voices and fresh perspectives, in any format, is what excited me about the joining the team at JuVee Productions. We’re thrilled to be working with our partners at ABC Studios to bring JuVee’s vision to life…finding new storytellers and bringing their distinct points of view and character journeys to the screen.”

JuVee’s pact comes just days after ABC Studios signed a production deal with another ABC actress, Kerry Washington. The “Scandal” star will develop projects by way of her Simpson Street banner.

Currently on JuVee Production’s development slate is TNT’s “Conviction,” a legal drama hailing from scribe Ayanna Floyd (“Empire”) and Debra Martin Chase’s Martin Chase Prods.

JuVee is repped by CAA.