Viceland Launches Three New Series, Renews ‘Kings of the Road,’ ‘Weediquette’

Viceland, the newest channel from Vice Media and A+E Networks, will premiere three new series by the end of the year — “Payday,” followed by “Big Night Out” and “Bong Appétit.”

DirecTV is also expanding distribution of Viceland to be included in its Select, Entertainment and Choice packages, as well as the entry-level package on DirecTV Now when it launches.

“Payday,” which just had its debut on the network, follows “four 20-somethings over the course of a single pay-period to see how they live, spend, struggle, and thrive, tracing the fortunes of this emerging generation,” according to the network. The series airs Fridays.

“Big Night Out” follows Vice U.K.’s Clive Martin as he travels the globe and discovers and experiences rave culture around the world. The show premieres Dec. 14.

The following night on Dec.15, “Bong Appétit,” will premiere hosted by Vice’s Abdullah Saeed. The show explores the “making and consumption of high-end cannabis-infused foods” with alternating chefs and guests each episode.

The network also renewed two of its existing series, including the skateboard reality-competition show “Kings of the Road,” as well as the third season of the series “Weediquette” with Krishna Andavolu.

Vice Media Founder and CEO Shane Smith noted his excitement for the new and existing projects.

“I am just tickled pink to announce Viceland’s new series and also very happy with how our distributors across the board like DirecTV are embracing Viceland not only on traditional platforms but OTT as well,” Smith said. “Viceland continues to grow in audience and reach with our core cohorts being millennials. We are having a lot of fun with Viceland and see this as only the beginning of our evolution as a brand.”